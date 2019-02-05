|
Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results
Fourth Quarter Net Revenues up 9% Reported and 11% Constant
Currency
Full Year Net Revenues up 14% Reported and 13% Constant Currency
Full Year Net Income Flat Despite Tax Reform Charge; Full Year
Adjusted EBIT increased 13%
Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) today announced financial results today for
the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended November 25, 2018.
“We had an outstanding year with reported net revenues of $5.6 billion,
growing 14 percent year-over-year on a reported basis,” said Chip Bergh,
president and chief executive officer of Levi Strauss & Co. “It’s clear
our strategies to diversify our product portfolio, expand our
direct-to-consumer business, and deepen our connection with consumers
worldwide have worked, resulting in both higher annual revenues and
gross margins.”
Highlights include:
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
% Increase
(Decrease)
As Reported
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
% Increase
As Reported
|
|
|
November 25,
2018
|
|
November 26,
2017
|
|
|
November 25,
2018
|
|
November 26,
2017
|
|
Net revenues
|
$
1,592
|
|
|
1,466
|
|
|
9
|
%
|
|
5,575
|
|
|
4,904
|
|
|
14
|
%
|
Net income
|
|
97
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
(17
|
)%
|
|
285
|
|
|
285
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
Adjusted EBIT
|
|
129
|
|
|
157
|
|
|
(18
|
)%
|
|
542
|
|
|
481
|
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
|
Fourth quarter net revenues grew 9 percent on a reported basis and 11
percent on a constant currency basis, which excludes $32 million in
unfavorable currency translation effect. Full year net revenues grew 14
percent on a reported basis and 13 percent on a constant currency basis,
which excludes $44 million in favorable currency translation effects.
Net revenues related to the company's direct-to-consumer business grew
13 percent for the fourth quarter and 18 percent for the full year, due
primarily to performance and expansion of the company's retail network,
as well as growth in its e-commerce business. The company had 74 more
company-operated stores at the end of fiscal 2018 than it did at the end
of fiscal 2017. Net revenues related to the company's wholesale business
grew 7 percent for the fourth quarter and 11 percent for the full year,
primarily reflecting higher revenues from the Americas and Europe.
Fourth quarter net income declined 17 percent to $97 million, primarily
due to a tax charge related to the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
(the "Tax Act").
Full-year net income was flat as higher operating income, lower interest
expense, gains on hedging contracts in the current year, as well as a
debt refinancing charge in the prior year, were partially offset by a
one-time $143 million tax charge related to the Tax Act.
Fourth quarter Adjusted EBIT decreased 18 percent as higher revenues
were more than offset by higher costs related to the expansion of the
company's direct-to-consumer business, higher compensation expense
reflecting stronger company performance and increased advertising
investments. Full year Adjusted EBIT increased 13 percent due to higher
revenues and gross margins, partially offset by higher costs related to
the expansion of the company's direct-to-consumer business, increased
advertising investments and higher compensation expense reflecting
stronger company performance. Additional information regarding Adjusted
EBIT, a non-GAAP financial measure, including a reconciliation of net
income to Adjusted EBIT, is provided at the end of this press release.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights
On a reported basis, gross margin for the fourth quarter was 53.2
percent compared with 53.4 percent in the same quarter of fiscal 2017,
primarily due to the margin benefit from revenues growth in the
company's global direct-to-consumer channel being more than offset by
growth in lower margin businesses, foreign currency translation
effects and inventory clearance.
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the fourth
quarter were $720 million compared with $633 million in the same
quarter of fiscal 2017. The increase in costs reflects the expansion
of the company's direct-to-consumer business, higher compensation
expense reflecting stronger company performance and higher advertising
expenses.
Operating income of $128 million in the fourth quarter was down from
$150 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2017 reflecting higher
gross profit, which was more than offset by higher SG&A expenses.
Regional Overview
Reported regional net revenues and operating income for the quarter were
as follows:
|
Net Revenues
|
|
Operating Income*
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
% Increase
As Reported
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
% Increase
(Decrease)
As Reported
|
|
November 25,
2018
|
|
November 26,
2017
|
|
|
November 25,
2018
|
|
November 26,
2017
|
|
Americas
|
|
923
|
|
|
855
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
181
|
|
|
181
|
|
|
—
|
|
Europe
|
|
421
|
|
|
374
|
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
48
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
Asia
|
|
248
|
|
|
237
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
15
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
(32
|
)%
* Note: Regional operating income is equal to regional adjusted EBIT.
In the Americas, net revenues grew 8 percent on a reported basis and 9
percent on a constant currency basis, reflecting higher revenues
across both wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels across the
region. Operating income for the region was flat as higher net
revenues were partially offset by higher selling expenses and
advertising investments.
In Europe, net revenues grew 13 percent on a reported basis and,
excluding unfavorable currency translation effects of $14 million, 17
percent on a constant currency basis, reflecting broad-based growth
across all markets and channels, including strong growth in the
company's women's and tops business. Operating income growth of 26
percent reflects improved operating leverage driven by higher net
revenues.
In Asia, net revenues grew 5 percent on a reported basis and,
excluding unfavorable currency translation effects of $11 million, 10
percent on a constant currency basis, reflecting expansion and
performance of the company's direct-to-consumer business. Operating
income decreased by 32 percent, reflecting an increase in selling
expenses related to retail expansion, which more than offset the
impact of higher revenues.
Fiscal Year 2018 Highlights
On a reported basis, gross margin for the fiscal year was 53.8 percent
compared with 52.3 percent in fiscal 2017, primarily due to increased
direct-to-consumer sales.
SG&A expenses for the fiscal year were $2,461 million compared with
$2,096 million in fiscal 2017. Higher costs primarily reflected
expansion of the company's retail network, increased advertising
investments and higher incentive compensation expense reflecting
stronger company performance.
Operating income of $537 million for the fiscal year was up from $467
million in fiscal 2017, reflecting global revenues growth and higher
gross margins, partially offset by continued investments in the
company's direct-to-consumer business and increased investments in
advertising.
Regional Overview
Reported regional net revenues and operating income for the fiscal year
were as follows:
Year Ended
|
|
% Increase
As Reported
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
% Increase
As Reported
|
|
November 25,
2018
|
|
November 26,
2017
|
|
|
November 25,
2018
|
|
November 26,
2017
|
|
Americas
|
|
3,043
|
|
|
2,774
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
551
|
|
|
529
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
Europe
|
|
1,646
|
|
|
1,312
|
|
|
25
|
%
|
|
293
|
|
|
199
|
|
|
47
|
%
|
Asia
|
|
887
|
|
|
818
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
87
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
11
|
%
* Note: Regional operating income is equal to regional adjusted EBIT.
In the Americas, net revenues grew 10 percent on both a reported and
constant currency basis, primarily reflecting continued growth in the
wholesale channel driven by Signature and Levi's brands, and the
strong performance of the company-operated retail network. The
increase in operating income reflects higher net revenues and higher
gross margins partially offset by higher selling and advertising
expenses.
In Europe, net revenues grew 25 percent on a reported basis and,
excluding favorable currency translation effects of $50 million, 21
percent on a constant currency basis, reflecting broad-based growth
across all channels. Operating income growth of 47 percent reflects
higher net revenues across all channels, partially offset by higher
selling expenses to support growth and higher investments in
advertising.
In Asia, net revenues grew 8 percent on a reported basis and,
excluding favorable currency translation effects of $1 million, 8
percent on a constant currency basis, primarily reflecting expansion
and performance of the company's direct-to-consumer business.
Operating income growth of 11 percent primarily reflects higher net
revenues and gross margins partially offset by selling costs to
support retail expansion.
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
At November 25, 2018, cash and cash equivalents of $713 million were
complemented by $805 million available under the company's revolving
credit facility, resulting in a total liquidity position of
approximately $1.5 billion. Net debt at the end of fiscal 2018 was $339
million.
Cash from operations for fiscal 2018 was $420 million, a decrease of
$106 million compared to fiscal 2017, primarily reflecting accelerated
contributions to the company's pension plans that it made in connection
with the enactment of the Tax Act and higher payments for inventory,
SG&A expenses and income taxes, partially offset by an increase in cash
received from customers. Free cash flow for fiscal 2018 was $95 million,
a decline of $190 million due to a decrease in cash from operations as
well as an increase in cash paid for capital expenditures, repurchases
of common stock in connection with our equity incentive program, and a
higher dividend payment. A reconciliation of net debt and free cash
flow, non-GAAP financial measures, is provided at the end of this press
release.
Subsequent to the fiscal year end, on January 30, 2019, the company's
board of directors declared a cash dividend on the company's common
stock of $110 million, which represents a 22% increase over the dividend
declared in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. The company expects to pay
this dividend in two installments in fiscal 2019, with the first
installment in the first quarter and the second installment in the
fourth quarter.
Investor Conference Call
The company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 investor conference
call will be available through a live audio webcast at https://engage.vevent.com/rt/levistraussao~5788266
on February 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. Pacific / 4 p.m. Eastern or via the
following phone numbers: 800-891-4735 in the United States and Canada,
or +1-973-200-3066 internationally; I.D. No. 5788266. A replay is
available the same day on http://www.levistrauss.com/investors/earnings-webcast
and will be archived for one month. A telephone replay is also available
through February 11, 2019, at 855-859-2056 in the United States and
Canada or +1-404-537-3406 internationally; I.D. No. 5788266. Please see
"Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below and the related reconciliations at
the end of the press release as well as http://www.levistrauss.com/investors/earnings-webcast
for a discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures
referenced on the investor conference call.
About Levi Strauss & Co.
Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel
companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and
markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and
children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by
Levi Strauss & Co.™, and Denizen® brands. Its products
are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of
chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint
of approximately 3,000 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss &
Co.'s reported fiscal 2018 net revenues were $5.6 billion. For more
information, go to http://levistrauss.com.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release and related conference call contains, in addition
to historical information, forward-looking statements, including
statements related to: inventory levels, including year-end levels; full
year gross margin; SG&A and advertising costs; revenues growth; and
projected cash uses in fiscal 2019. The company has based these
forward-looking statements on its current assumptions, expectations and
projections about future events. Words such as, but not limited to,
“believe,” “will,” “so we can,” “when,” “anticipate,” “intend,”
“estimate,” “expect,” “project” and similar expressions are used to
identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking
statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements are
necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of senior management
and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking
statements. Investors should consider the information contained in the
company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the
“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2018,
especially in the “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial
Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections. Other
unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse
effects on future results, performance or achievements. In light of
these risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors, the forward-looking
events discussed in this press release and related conference call may
not occur. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date stated or,
if no date is stated, as of the date of this press release and related
conference call. The company is not under any obligation and does not
intend to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements
contained in this press release and related conference call to reflect
circumstances existing after the date of this press release and related
conference call or to reflect the occurrence of future events, even if
such circumstances or future events make it clear that any expected
results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will
not be realized.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The company reports its financial results in accordance with
generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”)
and the rules of the SEC. To supplement its financial statements
prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses certain
non-GAAP financial measures, such as Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, Adjusted
EBIT and Net Revenues in Constant Currency, to provide investors with
additional useful information about its financial performance, to
enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future
prospects and to allow for greater transparency with respect to
important metrics used by management for financial and operating
decision-making. The company presents these non-GAAP financial measures
to assist investors in seeing its financial performance from
management's view and because it believes they provide an additional
tool for investors to use in computing the company's core financial
performance over multiple periods with other companies in its industry.
The tables found below present Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, Adjusted EBIT
and Net Revenues in Constant Currency and corresponding reconciliations
of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable
financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP
financial measures have limitations in their usefulness to investors
because they have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not
prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.
Certain items that may be excluded or included in non-GAAP financial
measures may be significant items that could impact the company’s
financial position, results of operations and cash flows and should
therefore be considered in assessing the company’s actual financial
condition and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to
inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by
management in determining how they are formulated. Some specific
limitations, include but are not limited to, the fact that such non-GAAP
financial measures: (a) do not reflect cash outlays for capital
expenditures, contractual commitments or liabilities including pension
obligations, post-retirement health benefit obligations and income tax
liabilities, (b) do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for,
working capital requirements; and (c) they do not reflect the interest
expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or
principal payments, on indebtedness. In addition, non-GAAP financial
measures may be calculated differently from, and therefore may
not be directly comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other
companies. As a result, non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as
supplementing, and not as an alternative or substitute for, the
company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The
company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP
financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial
measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single
financial measure to evaluate its business. See "RECONCILIATION OF GAAP
TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR
2018" below.
Constant currency
The Company reports operating results in accordance with GAAP, as
well as on a constant-currency basis in order to facilitate
period-to-period comparisons of its results without regard to the impact
of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates. The term foreign
currency exchange rates refers to the exchange rates used to translate
the company's operating results for all countries where the functional
currency is not the U.S. Dollar into U.S. Dollars. Because the company
is a global company, foreign currency exchange rates used for
translation may have a significant effect on its reported results. In
general, the company's financial results are affected positively by a
weaker U.S. Dollar and are affected negatively by a stronger U.S. Dollar
as compared to the foreign currencies in which it conducts its business.
References to operating results on a constant-currency basis mean
operating results without the impact of foreign currency exchange rate
fluctuations.
The Company believes disclosure of constant-currency results is
helpful to investors because it facilitates period-to-period comparisons
of its results by increasing the transparency of the underlying
performance by excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currency
exchange rates. However, constant-currency results are non-GAAP
financial measures and are not meant to be considered as an alternative
or substitute for comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Constant-currency results have no standardized meaning prescribed by
GAAP, are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules
or principles and should be read in conjunction with the Company's
consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Constant-currency results have limitations in their usefulness to
investors and may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not
be directly comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other
companies.
The Company calculates constant currency amounts by translating local
currency amounts in the prior-year period at actual foreign exchange
rates for the current period. The company's constant-currency results do
not eliminate the transaction currency impact of purchases and sales of
products in a currency other than the functional currency.
LEVI STRAUSS & CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
November 25,
2018
|
|
November 26,
2017
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
713,120
|
|
|
633,622
|
|
Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $10,037
and $11,726
|
|
534,164
|
|
|
485,485
|
|
Inventories:
|
|
|
|
|
Raw materials
|
|
3,681
|
|
|
3,858
|
|
Work-in-process
|
|
2,977
|
|
|
3,008
|
|
Finished goods
|
|
877,115
|
|
|
752,530
|
|
Total inventories
|
|
883,773
|
|
|
759,396
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
157,002
|
|
|
118,724
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
2,288,059
|
|
|
1,997,227
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of
$974,206 and $951,249
|
|
460,613
|
|
|
424,463
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
236,246
|
|
|
237,327
|
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
42,835
|
|
|
42,893
|
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
|
397,791
|
|
|
537,923
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
117,116
|
|
|
118,005
|
|
Total assets
|
|
3,542,660
|
|
|
3,357,838
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term debt
|
|
31,935
|
|
|
38,451
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
351,329
|
|
|
289,505
|
|
Accrued salaries, wages and employee benefits
|
|
298,990
|
|
|
227,251
|
|
Accrued interest payable
|
|
6,089
|
|
|
6,327
|
|
Accrued income taxes
|
|
15,466
|
|
|
16,020
|
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
|
348,390
|
|
|
301,516
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
1,052,199
|
|
|
879,070
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
1,020,219
|
|
|
1,038,860
|
|
Postretirement medical benefits
|
|
74,181
|
|
|
89,248
|
|
Pension liability
|
|
195,639
|
|
|
314,525
|
|
Long-term employee related benefits
|
|
107,556
|
|
90,998
|
|
Long-term income tax liabilities
|
|
9,805
|
|
|
20,457
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
116,462
|
|
|
95,257
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
2,576,061
|
|
|
2,528,415
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
Temporary equity
|
|
299,140
|
|
|
127,035
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Levi Strauss & Co. stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock — $.01 par value; 270,000,000 shares authorized;
37,602,843 shares and 37,521,447 shares issued and outstanding,
respectively
|
|
376
|
|
|
375
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(424,584
|
)
|
|
(404,381
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
1,084,321
|
|
|
1,100,916
|
|
Total Levi Strauss & Co. stockholders’ equity
|
|
660,113
|
|
|
696,910
|
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
|
7,346
|
|
|
5,478
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
667,459
|
|
|
702,388
|
|
Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders’ equity
|
|
3,542,660
|
|
|
3,357,838
|
|
|
The notes accompanying our consolidated financial statements in
our Form 10-K are an integral part of these consolidated financial
statements.
|
LEVI STRAUSS & CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
November 25,
2018
|
|
November 26,
2017
|
|
November 27,
2016
|
|
|
|
Net revenues
|
|
5,575,440
|
|
|
4,904,030
|
|
|
4,552,739
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
2,577,465
|
|
|
2,341,301
|
|
|
2,223,727
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
2,997,975
|
|
|
2,562,729
|
|
|
2,329,012
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
2,460,915
|
|
|
2,095,560
|
|
|
1,866,805
|
|
Operating income
|
|
537,060
|
|
|
467,169
|
|
|
462,207
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(55,296
|
)
|
|
(68,603
|
)
|
|
(73,170
|
)
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
(22,793
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
18,258
|
|
|
(26,992
|
)
|
|
18,223
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
500,022
|
|
|
348,781
|
|
|
407,260
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
214,778
|
|
|
64,225
|
|
|
116,051
|
|
Net income
|
|
285,244
|
|
|
284,556
|
|
|
291,209
|
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
(2,102
|
)
|
|
(3,153
|
)
|
|
(157
|
)
|
Net income attributable to Levi Strauss & Co.
|
|
283,142
|
|
|
281,403
|
|
|
291,052
|
|
|
The notes accompanying our consolidated financial statements in
our Form 10-K are an integral part of these consolidated financial
statements.
|
LEVI STRAUSS & CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
November 25,
2018
|
|
November 26,
2017
|
|
November 27,
2016
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
285,244
|
|
|
284,556
|
|
|
291,209
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), before related income taxes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pension and postretirement benefits
|
|
4,336
|
|
|
30,125
|
|
|
(22,925
|
)
|
Net investment hedge gains (losses)
|
|
21,280
|
|
|
(59,945
|
)
|
|
(829
|
)
|
Foreign currency translation (losses) gains
|
|
(43,713
|
)
|
|
40,256
|
|
|
(30,380
|
)
|
Unrealized (losses) gains on marketable securities
|
|
(1,488
|
)
|
|
3,379
|
|
|
143
|
|
Total other comprehensive (loss) income, before related income taxes
|
|
(19,585
|
)
|
|
13,815
|
|
|
(53,991
|
)
|
Income tax (expense) benefit related to items of other comprehensive
income (loss)
|
|
(852
|
)
|
|
9,223
|
|
|
6,211
|
|
Comprehensive income, net of income taxes
|
|
264,807
|
|
|
307,594
|
|
|
243,429
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
(1,868
|
)
|
|
(3,258
|
)
|
|
(625
|
)
|
Comprehensive income attributable to Levi Strauss & Co.
|
|
262,939
|
|
|
304,336
|
|
|
242,804
|
|
|
The notes accompanying our consolidated financial statements in
our Form 10-K are an integral part of these consolidated financial
statements.
|
LEVI STRAUSS & CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Levi Strauss & Co. Stockholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common
Stock
|
|
Additional
Paid-In
Capital
|
|
Retained
Earnings
|
|
Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Loss
|
|
Noncontrolling
Interest
|
|
Total
Stockholders'
Equity
|
|
|
|
Balance at November 29, 2015
|
|
375
|
|
|
3,291
|
|
|
705,668
|
|
|
(379,066
|
)
|
|
1,595
|
|
|
331,863
|
|
Net income
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
291,052
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
157
|
|
|
291,209
|
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(48,248
|
)
|
|
468
|
|
|
(47,780
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation and dividends, net
|
|
—
|
|
|
9,649
|
|
|
(40
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
9,609
|
|
Reclassification to temporary equity
|
|
—
|
|
|
(10,563
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(10,563
|
)
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
|
—
|
|
|
(932
|
)
|
|
(1,631
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2,563
|
)
|
Cash dividends paid
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(60,000
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(60,000
|
)
|
Balance at November 27, 2016
|
|
375
|
|
|
1,445
|
|
|
935,049
|
|
|
(427,314
|
)
|
|
2,220
|
|
|
511,775
|
|
Net income
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
281,403
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,153
|
|
|
284,556
|
|
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
22,933
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
23,038
|
|
Stock-based compensation and dividends, net
|
|
2
|
|
|
25,878
|
|
|
(70
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
25,810
|
|
Reclassification to temporary equity
|
|
—
|
|
|
(13,575
|
)
|
|
(34,114
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(47,689
|
)
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(13,748
|
)
|
|
(11,352
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(25,102
|
)
|
Cash dividends paid
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(70,000
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(70,000
|
)
|
Balance at November 26, 2017
|
|
375
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,100,916
|
|
|
(404,381
|
)
|
|
5,478
|
|
|
702,388
|
|
Net income
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
283,142
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,102
|
|
|
285,244
|
|
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(20,203
|
)
|
|
(234
|
)
|
|
(20,437
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation and dividends, net
|
|
3
|
|
|
18,471
|
|
|
(67
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
18,407
|
|
Reclassification to temporary equity
|
|
—
|
|
|
11,232
|
|
|
(183,336
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(172,104
|
)
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(29,703
|
)
|
|
(26,334
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(56,039
|
)
|
Cash dividends paid
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(90,000
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(90,000
|
)
|
Balance at November 25, 2018
|
|
376
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,084,321
|
|
|
(424,584
|
)
|
|
7,346
|
|
|
667,459
|
|
|
The notes accompanying our consolidated financial statements in
our Form 10-K are an integral part of these consolidated financial
statements.
|
LEVI STRAUSS & CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
November 25,
2018
|
|
November 26,
2017
|
|
November 27,
2016
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
285,244
|
|
|
284,556
|
|
|
291,209
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
120,205
|
|
|
117,387
|
|
|
103,878
|
|
Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses
|
|
(30,804
|
)
|
|
24,731
|
|
|
(5,853
|
)
|
Realized loss (gain) on settlement of forward foreign exchange
contracts not designated for hedge accounting
|
|
19,974
|
|
|
5,773
|
|
|
(17,175
|
)
|
Employee benefit plans’ amortization from accumulated other
comprehensive loss and settlement losses
|
|
4,336
|
|
|
30,125
|
|
|
14,991
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt, net of write-off of unamortized debt
issuance costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
22,793
|
|
|
—
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
18,407
|
|
|
25,809
|
|
|
9,333
|
|
Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes
|
|
134,258
|
|
|
(486
|
)
|
|
66,078
|
|
Other, net
|
|
7,395
|
|
|
8,005
|
|
|
2,813
|
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
(60,474
|
)
|
|
3,981
|
|
|
6,150
|
|
Inventories
|
|
(147,389
|
)
|
|
(14,409
|
)
|
|
(121,379
|
)
|
Other current assets
|
|
(30,870
|
)
|
|
1,828
|
|
|
(22,944
|
)
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
(3,189
|
)
|
|
(6,862
|
)
|
|
(9,103
|
)
|
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|
|
161,039
|
|
|
35,714
|
|
|
43,040
|
|
Restructuring liabilities
|
|
(420
|
)
|
|
(4,274
|
)
|
|
(17,290
|
)
|
Income tax liabilities
|
|
(8,590
|
)
|
|
2,478
|
|
|
7,653
|
|
Accrued salaries, wages and employee benefits and long-term employee
related benefits
|
|
(44,887
|
)
|
|
(9,408
|
)
|
|
(49,880
|
)
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
(3,864
|
)
|
|
(1,800
|
)
|
|
5,029
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
420,371
|
|
|
525,941
|
|
|
306,550
|
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(159,413
|
)
|
|
(118,618
|
)
|
|
(102,950
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of assets
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
17,427
|
|
(Payments) proceeds on settlement of forward foreign exchange
contracts not designated for hedge accounting
|
|
(19,974
|
)
|
|
(5,773
|
)
|
|
17,175
|
|
Net cash used for investing activities
|
|
(179,387
|
)
|
|
(124,391
|
)
|
|
(68,348
|
)
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
502,835
|
|
|
—
|
|
Repayments of long-term debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
(525,000
|
)
|
|
(36,092
|
)
|
Proceeds from senior revolving credit facility
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
180,000
|
|
Repayments of senior revolving credit facility
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(279,000
|
)
|
Proceeds from short-term credit facilities
|
|
31,929
|
|
|
35,333
|
|
|
29,154
|
|
Repayments of short-term credit facilities
|
|
(28,230
|
)
|
|
(29,764
|
)
|
|
(18,219
|
)
|
Other short-term borrowings, net
|
|
(4,977
|
)
|
|
(6,231
|
)
|
|
13,475
|
|
Payment of debt extinguishment costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
(21,902
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Payment of debt issuance costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
(10,366
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered for tax
withholdings on equity exercises
|
|
(56,039
|
)
|
|
(25,102
|
)
|
|
(2,563
|
)
|
Dividend to stockholders
|
|
(90,000
|
)
|
|
(70,000
|
)
|
|
(60,000
|
)
|
Other financing, net
|
|
(907
|
)
|
|
(1,536
|
)
|
|
(304
|
)
|
Net cash used for financing activities
|
|
(148,224
|
)
|
|
(151,733
|
)
|
|
(173,549
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(13,262
|
)
|
|
8,242
|
|
|
(7,661
|
)
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
79,498
|
|
|
258,059
|
|
|
56,992
|
|
Beginning cash and cash equivalents
|
|
633,622
|
|
|
375,563
|
|
|
318,571
|
|
Ending cash and cash equivalents
|
|
713,120
|
|
|
633,622
|
|
|
375,563
|
|
Noncash Investing Activity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment acquired and not yet paid at end of
period
|
|
23,099
|
|
|
22,664
|
|
|
19,903
|
|
Property, plant and equipment additions due to build-to-suit lease
transactions
|
|
2,750
|
|
|
19,888
|
|
|
—
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest during the period
|
|
51,200
|
|
|
52,097
|
|
|
67,052
|
|
Cash paid for income taxes during the period, net of refunds
|
|
96,277
|
|
|
54,602
|
|
|
57,148
|
|
|
|
|
The notes accompanying our consolidated financial statements in
our Form 10-K are an integral part of these consolidated financial
statements.
CASH USES IN FISCAL YEAR 2018 AND
PROJECTED CASH USES IN
FISCAL YEAR 2019
Our principal cash requirements include working capital, capital
expenditures, payments of principal and interest on our debt, payments
of taxes, contributions to our pension plans and payments for
postretirement health benefit plans, settlement of shares issued under
our 2016 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended to date and, if market
conditions warrant, occasional investments in, or acquisitions of,
business ventures in our line of business. In addition, we regularly
evaluate our ability to pay dividends or repurchase stock, all
consistent with the terms of our debt agreements.
The following table presents selected cash uses in fiscal 2018 and the
related projected cash uses for these items in fiscal 2019 as of
November 25, 2018:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Used in
|
|
Projected
Cash Uses in
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures(1)
|
|
159
|
|
|
200
|
Interest
|
|
51
|
|
|
49
|
Federal, foreign and state taxes (net of refunds)
|
|
96
|
|
|
87
|
Pension plans(2)
|
|
124
|
|
|
16
|
Postretirement health benefit plans
|
|
12
|
|
|
10
|
Dividend(3)
|
|
90
|
|
|
110
|
Total selected cash requirements
|
|
$
|
532
|
|
|
$
|
472
|
(1)
|
|
Capital expenditures consist primarily of costs associated with
information technology investments for the Company's e-commerce
business and investment in company-operated retail stores.
|
(2)
|
|
2018 cash used in the pension plans included an additional planned
contribution made during the year. The 2019 pension contribution
amounts will be recalculated at the end of the plans' fiscal years,
which for our U.S. pension plan is at the beginning of the Company's
third fiscal quarter. Accordingly, actual contributions may differ
materially from those presented here, based on factors such as
changes in discount rates and the valuation of pension assets.
|
(3)
|
|
Subsequent to the fiscal year end, on January 30, 2019, our Board of
Directors declared a cash dividend of $110.0 million, payable in two
$55 million installments. The Company expects to pay the first
installment in the first quarter of 2019 and the second installment
in the fourth quarter of 2019.
|
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
FOR
THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2018
The following information relates to non-GAAP financial measures, and
should be read in conjunction with the investor call held on February 5,
2019, discussing the company’s financial condition and results of
operations as of and for the quarter and year ended November 25, 2018.
Free cash flow, Net debt, Adjusted EBIT and Net revenues in constant
currency are non-GAAP financial measures. As used in this press release:
(1) Free cash flow represents net cash from operating activities less
purchases of property, plant and equipment, proceeds on settlement of
forward foreign exchange contracts not designated for hedge accounting,
payment of debt extinguishment costs, repurchase of common stock
including shares surrendered for tax withholdings on equity award
exercises, and cash dividends to stockholders; (2) Net debt represents
total debt, excluding capital leases, less cash and cash equivalents;
(3) Adjusted EBIT represents net income excluding income tax expense,
interest expense, loss on early extinguishment of debt, other (income)
expense, net, restructuring related charges, severance and asset
impairment, net, and pension and postretirement benefit plan curtailment
and net settlement losses (gains), net; and (4) Net revenues in constant
currency represents net revenues without the impact of foreign currency
exchange rate fluctuations.
Free cash flow:
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
November 25,
2018
|
|
November 26,
2017
|
|
|
|
Most comparable GAAP measure:
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
420.4
|
|
|
525.9
|
Non-GAAP measure:
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
420.4
|
|
|
525.9
|
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(159.4
|
)
|
|
(118.6
|
)
|
(Payments) proceeds on settlement of forward foreign exchange
contracts not designated for hedge accounting
|
|
(20.0
|
)
|
|
(5.8
|
)
|
Payment of debt extinguishment costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
(21.9
|
)
|
Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered for tax
withholdings on equity exercises
|
|
(56.0
|
)
|
|
(25.1
|
)
|
Dividend to stockholders
|
|
(90.0
|
)
|
|
(70.0
|
)
|
Free cash flow
|
|
95.0
|
|
|
284.5
|
Net debt:
|
|
|
November 25,
2018
|
|
November 26,
2017
|
|
|
|
Most comparable GAAP measure:
|
|
|
|
|
Total debt, excluding capital leases
|
|
1,052.2
|
|
|
1,077.3
|
Non-GAAP measure:
|
|
|
|
|
Total debt, excluding capital leases
|
|
1,052.2
|
|
|
1,077.3
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(713.1
|
)
|
|
(633.6
|
)
|
Net debt
|
|
339.1
|
|
|
443.7
|
Adjusted EBIT:
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
November 25, 2018
|
|
November 26, 2017
|
|
November 25, 2018
|
|
November 26, 2017
|
|
|
Most comparable GAAP measure:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
97.3
|
|
|
$
|
117.2
|
|
|
$
|
285.3
|
|
|
$
|
284.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP measure:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
97.3
|
|
|
$
|
117.2
|
|
|
$
|
285.3
|
|
|
$
|
284.6
|
Income tax expense
|
38.1
|
|
|
21.7
|
|
|
214.8
|
|
|
64.2
|
Interest expense
|
9.7
|
|
|
16.3
|
|
|
55.3
|
|
|
68.6
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
22.8
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
(17.3
|
)
|
|
(5.4
|
)
|
|
(18.3
|
)
|
|
27.0
|
Restructuring and related charges, severance and asset impairment
charges, net
|
1.4
|
|
|
7.2
|
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
13.4
|
Pension and postretirement benefit plan curtailment and net
settlement (gains) losses, net(1)
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
0.3
|
Adjusted EBIT
|
$
|
129.2
|
|
|
$
|
157.0
|
|
|
$
|
542.4
|
|
|
$
|
480.9
|
(1)
|
|
Includes non-cash pension curtailment and settlement charges.
|
|
|
Net revenues in constant currency:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
November 25,
2018
|
|
November 26,
2017
|
|
%
Increase
|
|
November 25,
2018
|
|
November 26,
2017
|
|
%
Increase
|
|
|
Net revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As reported
|
|
$
|
1,591.8
|
|
|
$
|
1,465.7
|
|
|
8.6
|
%
|
|
$
|
5,575.4
|
|
|
$
|
4,904.0
|
|
|
13.7
|
%
|
Impact of foreign currency
|
|
—
|
|
|
(32.0
|
)
|
|
*
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
*
|
|
Constant-currency
|
|
$
|
1,591.8
|
|
|
$
|
1,433.7
|
|
|
11.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
5,575.4
|
|
|
$
|
4,948.0
|
|
|
12.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As reported
|
|
$
|
922.9
|
|
|
$
|
855.3
|
|
|
7.9
|
%
|
|
$
|
3,042.7
|
|
|
$
|
2,774.0
|
|
|
9.7
|
%
|
Impact of foreign currency
|
|
—
|
|
|
(6.8
|
)
|
|
*
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(7.3
|
)
|
|
*
|
|
Constant-currency
|
|
$
|
922.9
|
|
|
$
|
848.5
|
|
|
8.8
|
%
|
|
$
|
3,042.7
|
|
|
$
|
2,766.7
|
|
|
10.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As reported
|
|
$
|
420.9
|
|
|
$
|
373.6
|
|
|
12.7
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,646.2
|
|
|
$
|
1,312.3
|
|
|
25.4
|
%
|
Impact of foreign currency
|
|
—
|
|
|
(14.3
|
)
|
|
*
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
49.9
|
|
|
*
|
|
Constant-currency
|
|
$
|
420.9
|
|
|
$
|
359.3
|
|
|
17.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,646.2
|
|
|
$
|
1,362.2
|
|
|
20.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As reported
|
|
$
|
248.0
|
|
|
$
|
236.8
|
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
|
$
|
886.5
|
|
|
$
|
817.7
|
|
|
8.4
|
%
|
Impact of foreign currency
|
|
—
|
|
|
(10.9
|
)
|
|
*
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
*
|
|
Constant-currency
|
|
$
|
248.0
|
|
|
$
|
225.9
|
|
|
9.8
|
%
|
|
$
|
886.5
|
|
|
$
|
819.1
|
|
|
8.2
|
%
|
* Not meaningful
|
