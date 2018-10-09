Levi Strauss & Co. Reports Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Double-Digit Revenue Growth

Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended August 26, 2018.

"We delivered our fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth,” said Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer, Levi Strauss & Co. "This growth was broad-based across virtually every part of our business, including all four brands, men’s, women’s, tops and bottoms, and all regions and channels, with results that put us among the top performers in the industry."

Highlights include:

Three Months Ended % Increase ($ millions) August 26, 2018 August 27, 2017 As Reported Net revenues $ 1,394 $ 1,268 10 % Net income $ 130 $ 90 45 % Adjusted EBIT $ 162 $ 147 10 %

Net revenues grew 10 percent on a reported basis and 11 percent excluding $14 million in unfavorable currency translation effects, driven by broad-based Levi's® brand growth in all regions and channels. On a reported basis, direct-to-consumer revenues grew 14 percent on performance and expansion of the retail network, as well as e-commerce growth. The company had 65 more company-operated stores at the end of the third quarter of 2018 than it did a year prior. Wholesale reported revenues grew 8 percent reflecting higher revenues in all regions.

Net income increased $40 million primarily reflecting lower income taxes, higher operating income and gains on the company's hedging contracts as compared with losses in the third quarter of 2017.

Adjusted EBIT grew 10 percent reflecting revenue growth and higher gross margins, partially offset by higher SG&A. In the prior period, a $10 million correction to stock-based compensation expense was recognized to reflect a shorter expense recognition period for retirement-eligible employees. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided at the end of this press release.

Third Quarter 2018 Highlights

Gross margin for the third quarter was 53.2 percent of net revenues compared with 51.8 percent in the same quarter of fiscal 2017, reflecting the margin benefit from revenue growth in the global direct-to-consumer channel.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $583 million compared with $510 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2017. SG&A as a percent of net revenues grew 160 basis-points compared to the same quarter of fiscal 2017 primarily reflecting higher selling and planned advertising expenses. Higher incentive compensation expenses in the quarter were offset by an adjustment made in the third quarter of 2017 to correct the timing of stock compensation accruals for retirement eligible employees.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2018 of $159 million was up 8 percent for the third quarter compared to the same quarter of fiscal 2017 reflecting the revenue growth and higher gross margins, partially offset by higher SG&A.

Regional Overview

Reported regional net revenues and operating income for the quarter are set forth in the table below:

Net Revenues Operating Income * Three Months Ended % Increase Three Months Ended % Increase ($ millions) August 26, 2018 August 27, 2017 August 26, 2018 August 27, 2017 Americas $ 793 $ 739 7 % $ 163 $ 156 4 % Europe $ 406 $ 348 17 % $ 77 $ 62 25 % Asia $ 196 $ 182 8 % $ 15 $ 11 30 %

* Note: Regional operating income is equal to regional adjusted EBIT.

In the Americas, excluding unfavorable currency effects of $8 million, net revenues grew 9 percent reflecting higher revenues across wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels across the region. The region's operating income increased 4 percent reflecting higher net revenues, partially offset by direct-to-consumer and advertising expenses this quarter.

In Europe, excluding unfavorable currency effects of $3 million, net revenues grew 17 percent reflecting continued broad-based growth across wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels, with the strongest growth in women's and tops. The region's operating income grew 25 percent reflecting higher revenues and gross margins partially offset by direct-to-consumer and advertising investments.

In Asia, excluding unfavorable currency effects of $4 million, net revenues grew 10 percent reflecting growth across all channels. The region's operating income grew 30 percent reflecting higher revenues and higher gross margins, partially offset by direct-to-consumer investments.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

At August 26, 2018, cash and cash equivalents of $613 million were complemented by $669 million available under the company's revolving credit facility, resulting in a total liquidity position of approximately $1.3 billion. Net debt at the end of the third quarter of 2018 was $449 million.

Cash from operations for the first nine months of the year was $205 million, a decrease of $90 million from last year. The decrease primarily reflects accelerated contributions to our pension plans that we made in connection with the change in tax law. Free cash flow for the first nine months of 2018 was negative $14 million, a decline of $162 million compared to the first nine months of 2017. This was due to the decrease in cash from operations as well as higher repurchases of common stock in connection with our equity incentive program. A reconciliation of net debt and free cash flow, non-GAAP financial measures, is provided at the end of this press release.

Investor Conference Call

The company's third-quarter 2018 investor conference call

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, and Denizen® brands.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release and related conference call contains, in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to: revenue growth and currency impacts. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. We use words like “believe,” “will,” “so we can,” “when,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Investors should consider the information contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2017 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended August 26, 2018, especially in the “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on our future results, performance or achievements. In light of these risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors, the forward-looking events discussed in this news release and related conference call may not occur. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date stated, or if no date is stated, as of the date of this news release and related conference call. We are not under any obligation and do not intend to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and related conference call to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this news release and related conference call or to reflect the occurrence of future events even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company reports its financial results in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and the rules of the SEC. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, Adjusted EBIT and Net Revenues in Constant Currency, provide users of the company’s financial information with additional useful information. The tables found below include Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, Adjusted EBIT and Net Revenues in Constant Currency and corresponding reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplementing, and not as an alternative or substitute for, the company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Certain of these items that may be excluded or included in non-GAAP financial measures may be significant items that could impact the company’s financial position, results of operations and cash flows and should therefore be considered in assessing the company’s actual financial condition and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management in determining how they are formulated. Some specific limitations, include but are not limited to, the fact that such non-GAAP financial measures: (a) do not reflect cash outlays for capital expenditures, contractual commitments or liabilities including pension obligations, post-retirement health benefit obligations and income tax liabilities, (b) do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital requirements; and (c) they do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on indebtedness. Additionally, the methods used by the company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures presented herein may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies, limiting the usefulness of these measures. The company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

The company presents non-GAAP financial measures, such as Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, Adjusted EBIT and Net Revenues in Constant Currency, because it believes they provide investors, financial analysts and the public with additional information to measure performance and evaluate the company’s ability to service its debt and may be useful for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures and tax rates. The company further believes these measures may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of underlying business trends and its ongoing operations. See “RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2018” below for reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Constant currency

Constant-currency comparisons are based on translating local currency amounts in the prior-year period at actual foreign exchange rates for the current year. The company routinely evaluates its financial performance on a constant-currency basis in order to facilitate period-to-period comparisons without regard to the impact of changing foreign currency exchange rates.

The Company reports operating results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, as well as on a constant-currency basis in order to facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates. The term foreign currency exchange rates refers to the exchange rates we use to translate our operating results for all countries where the functional currency is not the U.S. Dollar into U.S. Dollars. Because the Company is a global company, foreign currency exchange rates used for translation may have a significant effect on our reported results. In general, upon translation, our financial results are affected positively by a weaker U.S. Dollar and are affected negatively by a stronger U.S. Dollar as compared to the foreign currencies in which we conduct our business. References to the operating results on a constant-currency basis mean the operating results without the impact of foreign currency translation fluctuations.

The Company believes disclosure of constant-currency results is helpful to investors because it facilitates period-to-period comparisons of the Company's results by increasing the transparency of the underlying performance by excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates. However, constant-currency results are non-GAAP financial measures and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Constant-currency results have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP, are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Constant-currency results have limitations in their usefulness to investors and may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be directly comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The Company calculates the effect of changes in foreign currency translation based on the difference between the prior-year period activity translated using the current period’s foreign currency exchange rates and the prior-year period’s foreign currency exchange rates, as reported.

LEVI STRAUSS & CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) August 26,

2018 November 26,

2017 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 612,506 $ 633,622 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $9,113 and $11,726 487,240 485,485 Inventories: Raw materials 3,527 3,858 Work-in-process 2,883 3,008 Finished goods 931,843 752,530 Total inventories 938,253 759,396 Other current assets 157,982 118,724 Total current assets 2,195,981 1,997,227 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $967,765 and $951,249 420,008 424,463 Goodwill 236,492 237,327 Other intangible assets, net 42,850 42,893 Deferred tax assets, net 400,778 537,923 Other non-current assets 121,568 118,005 Total assets $ 3,417,677 $ 3,357,838 LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Short-term debt $ 35,790 $ 38,451 Accounts payable 361,702 289,505 Accrued salaries, wages and employee benefits 249,889 227,251 Restructuring liabilities 463 786 Accrued interest payable 17,206 6,327 Accrued income taxes 36,473 16,020 Other accrued liabilities 340,498 300,730 Total current liabilities 1,042,021 879,070 Long-term debt 1,026,055 1,038,860 Long-term capital leases 15,762 16,524 Postretirement medical benefits 81,172 89,248 Pension liability 191,134 314,525 Long-term employee related benefits 97,038 90,998 Long-term income tax liabilities 8,048 20,457 Other long-term liabilities 77,183 78,733 Total liabilities 2,538,413 2,528,415 Commitments and contingencies Temporary equity 225,090 127,035 Stockholders’ Equity: Levi Strauss & Co. stockholders’ equity Common stock — $.01 par value; 270,000,000 shares authorized; 37,615,303 shares and 37,521,447 shares issued and outstanding 376 375 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (413,721 ) (404,381 ) Retained earnings 1,060,158 1,100,916 Total Levi Strauss & Co. stockholders’ equity 646,813 696,910 Noncontrolling interest 7,361 5,478 Total stockholders’ equity 654,174 702,388 Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders’ equity $ 3,417,677 $ 3,357,838 The notes accompanying our consolidated financial statements in our Form 10-Q are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

LEVI STRAUSS & CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 26,

2018 August 27,

2017 August 26,

2018 August 27,

2017 (Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Net revenues $ 1,394,153 $ 1,268,391 $ 3,983,580 $ 3,438,237 Cost of goods sold 652,591 611,762 1,833,017 1,658,663 Gross profit 741,562 656,629 2,150,563 1,779,574 Selling, general and administrative expenses 582,953 510,309 1,741,331 1,462,263 Operating income 158,609 146,320 409,232 317,311 Interest expense (15,697 ) (14,476 ) (45,659 ) (52,305 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — (22,793 ) Other (expense) income, net (3,032 ) (14,734 ) 1,044 (32,413 ) Income before income taxes 139,880 117,110 364,617 209,800 Income tax expense 10,299 27,631 176,633 42,477 Net income 129,581 89,479 187,984 167,323 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest 543 (1,487 ) (1,940 ) (1,672 ) Net income attributable to Levi Strauss & Co. $ 130,124 $ 87,992 $ 186,044 $ 165,651 The notes accompanying our consolidated financial statements in our Form 10-Q are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

LEVI STRAUSS & CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 26,

2018 August 27,

2017 August 26,

2018 August 27,

2017 (Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Net income $ 129,581 $ 89,479 $ 187,984 $ 167,323 Other comprehensive income (loss), before related income taxes: Pension and postretirement benefits 3,347 3,693 9,864 11,153 Net investment hedge gains (losses) 8,645 (27,930 ) 14,772 (57,570 ) Foreign currency translation (losses) gains (15,483 ) 18,051 (30,055 ) 46,638 Unrealized gains on marketable securities 282 276 456 2,151 Total other comprehensive (loss) income, before related income taxes (3,209 ) (5,910 ) (4,963 ) 2,372 Income taxes (expense) benefit related to items of other comprehensive income (2,050 ) 9,287 (4,433 ) 15,460 Comprehensive income, net of income taxes 124,322 92,856 178,588 185,155 Comprehensive loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest 700 (1,561 ) (1,883 ) (1,573 ) Comprehensive income attributable to Levi Strauss & Co. $ 125,022 $ 91,295 $ 176,705 $ 183,582 The notes accompanying our consolidated financial statements in our Form 10-Q are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

LEVI STRAUSS & CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Nine Months Ended August 26,

2018 August 27,

2017 (Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 187,984 $ 167,323 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 92,130 85,618 Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses (13,827 ) 36,717 Realized loss (gain) on settlement of forward foreign exchange contracts not designated for hedge accounting 20,446 (184 ) Employee benefit plans’ amortization from accumulated other comprehensive loss and settlement loss 9,865 11,153 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 22,793 Stock-based compensation 15,025 21,910 Other, net 3,678 4,146 Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes 127,626 (7,447 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (11,692 ) 45,642 Inventories (202,822 ) (77,758 ) Other current assets (36,122 ) (4,947 ) Other non-current assets (6,045 ) (3,747 ) Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 111,164 23,022 Restructuring liabilities (306 ) (3,559 ) Income tax liabilities 11,479 16,042 Accrued salaries, wages and employee benefits and long-term employee related benefits (101,758 ) (42,599 ) Other long-term liabilities (2,066 ) 326 Net cash provided by operating activities 204,759 294,451 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (99,260 ) (75,793 ) (Payments) proceeds on settlement of forward foreign exchange contracts not designated for hedge accounting (20,446 ) 184 Net cash used for investing activities (119,706 ) (75,609 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — 502,835 Repayments of long-term debt — (525,000 ) Proceeds from short-term credit facilities 27,737 23,898 Repayments of short-term credit facilities (24,196 ) (20,382 ) Other short-term borrowings, net 49 (10,255 ) Payment of debt extinguishment costs — (21,902 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (10,110 ) Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered for tax withholdings on equity award exercises (53,773 ) (13,292 ) Dividend to stockholders (45,000 ) (35,000 ) Other financing, net (580 ) (3,196 ) Net cash used for financing activities (95,763 ) (112,404 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (10,406 ) 9,288 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (21,116 ) 115,726 Beginning cash and cash equivalents 633,622 375,563 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 612,506 $ 491,289 Noncash Investing Activity: Property, plant and equipment acquired and not yet paid at end of period $ 13,093 $ 10,951 Property, plant and equipment additions due to build-to-suit lease transactions 2,750 4,459 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest during the period $ 27,511 $ 29,570 Cash paid for income taxes during the period, net of refunds 67,221 32,944 The notes accompanying our consolidated financial statements in our Form 10-Q are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2018

The following information relates to non-GAAP financial measures, and should be read in conjunction with the investor call held on October 9, 2018, discussing the company’s financial condition and results of operations as of and for the quarter ended August 26, 2018. Free cash flow, Net debt, Adjusted EBIT and Net revenues in constant currency are not financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. As used in this press release: (1) Free cash flow represents cash from operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment, (payments) proceeds on settlement of forward foreign exchange contracts not designated for hedge accounting, repurchase of common stock including shares surrendered for tax withholdings on equity award exercises, and cash dividends to stockholders; (2) Net debt represents total long-term and short-term debt less cash and cash equivalents; (3) Adjusted EBIT represents net income plus income tax expense, interest expense, other (income) expense, net, and restructuring related charges, severance and other, net; (4) Net revenues in constant currency represents net revenues without the impact of foreign currency.

Free cash flow:

Nine Months Ended August 26, 2018 August 27, 2017 (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Most comparable GAAP measure: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 204.8 $ 294.5 Non-GAAP measure: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 204.8 $ 294.5 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (99.3 ) (75.8 ) (Payments) proceeds on settlement of forward foreign exchange contracts not designated for hedge accounting (20.4 ) 0.2 Payment of debt extinguishment costs — (21.9 ) Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered for tax withholdings on equity award exercises (53.8 ) (13.3 ) Dividend to stockholders (45.0 ) (35.0 ) Free cash flow $ (13.7 ) $ 148.7

Net debt:

August 26, 2018 November 26, 2017 (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Most comparable GAAP measure: Total debt $ 1,061.8 $ 1,077.3 Non-GAAP measure: Total debt $ 1,061.8 $ 1,077.3 Cash and cash equivalents (612.5 ) (633.6 ) Net debt $ 449.3 $ 443.7

Adjusted EBIT:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 26, 2018 August 27, 2017 August 26, 2018 August 27, 2017 (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Most comparable GAAP measure: Net income $ 129.6 $ 89.5 $ 188.0 $ 167.3 Non-GAAP measure: Net income 129.6 89.5 188.0 167.3 Income tax expense 10.3 27.6 176.6 42.5 Interest expense 15.6 14.5 45.6 52.3 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — 22.8 Other (income) expense, net 3.1 14.7 (1.0 ) 32.4 Restructuring and related charges, severance and other, net 2.9 0.9 4.0 6.2 Pension and postretirement benefit plan curtailment and net settlement losses, net — 0.1 (0.1 ) 0.3 Adjusted EBIT $ 161.5 $ 147.3 $ 413.1 $ 323.8

Net revenues in constant currency:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 26,

2018 August 27,

2017 %

Increase August 26,

2018 August 27,

2017 %

Increase (Dollars in millions) Net revenues: Total revenues As reported $ 1,394.2 $ 1,268.4 9.9 % $ 3,983.6 $ 3,438.3 15.9 % Impact of foreign currency — (14.4 ) * — 76.0 * Constant-currency $ 1,394.2 $ 1,254.0 11.2 % $ 3,983.6 $ 3,514.3 13.4 % Americas As reported $ 792.9 $ 738.6 7.4 % $ 2,119.8 $ 1,918.7 10.5 % Impact of foreign currency — (7.8 ) * — (0.5 ) * Constant-currency $ 792.9 $ 730.8 8.5 % $ 2,119.8 $ 1,918.2 10.5 % Europe As reported $ 405.7 $ 348.0 16.6 % $ 1,225.3 $ 938.7 30.5 % Impact of foreign currency — (2.5 ) * — 64.2 * Constant-currency $ 405.7 $ 345.5 17.4 % $ 1,225.3 $ 1,002.9 22.2 % Asia As reported $ 195.6 $ 181.8 7.6 % $ 638.5 $ 580.9 9.9 % Impact of foreign currency — (4.1 ) * — 12.3 * Constant-currency $ 195.6 $ 177.7 10.1 % $ 638.5 $ 593.2 7.6 %

_____________

* Not meaningful

