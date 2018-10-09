|
Levi Strauss & Co. Reports Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Double-Digit Revenue Growth
10/09/2018 | 09:01pm CEST
-
Third Quarter Reported Revenue up 10% on Growth Across All
Regions
-
Net Income up 45% and Adjusted EBIT up 10%
Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) today announced financial results for the
third quarter ended August 26, 2018.
"We delivered our fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue
growth,” said Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer, Levi
Strauss & Co. "This growth was broad-based across virtually every part
of our business, including all four brands, men’s, women’s, tops and
bottoms, and all regions and channels, with results that put us among
the top performers in the industry."
Highlights include:
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
% Increase
|
($ millions)
|
|
|
|
August 26, 2018
|
|
|
August 27, 2017
|
|
|
As Reported
|
Net revenues
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,394
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,268
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
$
|
130
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
%
|
Adjusted EBIT
|
|
|
|
$
|
162
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
147
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenues grew 10 percent on a reported basis and 11 percent
excluding $14 million in unfavorable currency translation effects,
driven by broad-based Levi's® brand growth in all regions and channels.
On a reported basis, direct-to-consumer revenues grew 14 percent on
performance and expansion of the retail network, as well as e-commerce
growth. The company had 65 more company-operated stores at the end of
the third quarter of 2018 than it did a year prior. Wholesale reported
revenues grew 8 percent reflecting higher revenues in all regions.
Net income increased $40 million primarily reflecting lower income
taxes, higher operating income and gains on the company's hedging
contracts as compared with losses in the third quarter of 2017.
Adjusted EBIT grew 10 percent reflecting revenue growth and higher gross
margins, partially offset by higher SG&A. In the prior period, a $10
million correction to stock-based compensation expense was recognized to
reflect a shorter expense recognition period for retirement-eligible
employees. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT, a non-GAAP financial
measure, is provided at the end of this press release.
Third Quarter 2018 Highlights
-
Gross margin for the third quarter was 53.2 percent of net revenues
compared with 51.8 percent in the same quarter of fiscal 2017,
reflecting the margin benefit from revenue growth in the global
direct-to-consumer channel.
-
Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $583 million
compared with $510 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2017. SG&A as
a percent of net revenues grew 160 basis-points compared to the same
quarter of fiscal 2017 primarily reflecting higher selling and planned
advertising expenses. Higher incentive compensation expenses in the
quarter were offset by an adjustment made in the third quarter of 2017
to correct the timing of stock compensation accruals for retirement
eligible employees.
-
Operating income for the third quarter of 2018 of $159 million was up
8 percent for the third quarter compared to the same quarter of fiscal
2017 reflecting the revenue growth and higher gross margins, partially
offset by higher SG&A.
Regional Overview
Reported regional net revenues and operating income for the quarter are
set forth in the table below:
|
|
|
|
Net Revenues
|
|
|
Operating Income *
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
% Increase
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
% Increase
|
($ millions)
|
|
|
August 26, 2018
|
|
|
August 27, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
August 26, 2018
|
|
|
August 27, 2017
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
|
$
|
793
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
739
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
163
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
156
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
Europe
|
|
|
$
|
406
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
348
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
77
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
62
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
%
|
Asia
|
|
|
$
|
196
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
182
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Note: Regional operating income is equal to regional adjusted EBIT.
-
In the Americas, excluding unfavorable currency effects of $8 million,
net revenues grew 9 percent reflecting higher revenues across
wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels across the region. The
region's operating income increased 4 percent reflecting higher net
revenues, partially offset by direct-to-consumer and advertising
expenses this quarter.
-
In Europe, excluding unfavorable currency effects of $3 million, net
revenues grew 17 percent reflecting continued broad-based growth
across wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels, with the strongest
growth in women's and tops. The region's operating income grew 25
percent reflecting higher revenues and gross margins partially offset
by direct-to-consumer and advertising investments.
-
In Asia, excluding unfavorable currency effects of $4 million, net
revenues grew 10 percent reflecting growth across all channels. The
region's operating income grew 30 percent reflecting higher revenues
and higher gross margins, partially offset by direct-to-consumer
investments.
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
At August 26, 2018, cash and cash equivalents of $613 million were
complemented by $669 million available under the company's revolving
credit facility, resulting in a total liquidity position of
approximately $1.3 billion. Net debt at the end of the third quarter of
2018 was $449 million.
Cash from operations for the first nine months of the year was $205
million, a decrease of $90 million from last year. The decrease
primarily reflects accelerated contributions to our pension plans that
we made in connection with the change in tax law. Free cash flow for the
first nine months of 2018 was negative $14 million, a decline of $162
million compared to the first nine months of 2017. This was due to the
decrease in cash from operations as well as higher repurchases of common
stock in connection with our equity incentive program. A reconciliation
of net debt and free cash flow, non-GAAP financial measures, is provided
at the end of this press release.
Investor Conference Call
The company’s third-quarter 2018 investor conference call will be
available through a live audio webcast at https://engage.vevent.com/rt/levistraussao~100918
on October 9, 2018, at 1 p.m. Pacific / 4 p.m. Eastern or via the
following phone numbers: 800-891-4735 in the United States and Canada,
or +1-973-200-3066 internationally; I.D. No. 7217838. A replay is
available the same day on http://www.levistrauss.com/investors/earnings-webcast
and will be archived for one month. A telephone replay is also available
through October 15, 2018, at 855-859-2056 in the United States and
Canada or +1-404-537-3406 internationally; I.D. No. 7217838.
Please see http://www.levistrauss.com/investors/earnings-webcast
for a discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures referenced on
the investor conference call.
About Levi Strauss & Co.
Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel
companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and
markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and
children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by
Levi Strauss & Co.™, and Denizen® brands. Its products
are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of
chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint
of approximately 2,900 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss &
Co.'s reported fiscal 2017 net revenues were $4.9 billion. For more
information, go to http://levistrauss.com.
Forward Looking Statement
This news release and related conference call contains, in addition
to historical information, forward-looking statements within the meaning
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including
statements related to: revenue growth and currency impacts. We have
based these forward-looking statements on our current assumptions,
expectations and projections about future events. We use words like
“believe,” “will,” “so we can,” “when,” “anticipate,” “intend,”
“estimate,” “expect,” “project” and similar expressions to identify
forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements
contain these words. These forward-looking statements are necessarily
estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and
involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking
statements. Investors should consider the information contained in our
filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”),
including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2017 and
our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended August 26, 2018,
especially in the “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial
Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections. Other
unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse
effects on our future results, performance or achievements. In light of
these risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors, the forward-looking
events discussed in this news release and related conference call may
not occur. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date stated, or
if no date is stated, as of the date of this news release and related
conference call. We are not under any obligation and do not intend to
update or revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this
news release and related conference call to reflect circumstances
existing after the date of this news release and related conference call
or to reflect the occurrence of future events even if experience or
future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or
implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The company reports its financial results in conformity with
generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”)
and the rules of the SEC. However, management believes that certain
non-GAAP financial measures, such as Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, Adjusted
EBIT and Net Revenues in Constant Currency, provide users of the
company’s financial information with additional useful information. The
tables found below include Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, Adjusted EBIT and
Net Revenues in Constant Currency and corresponding reconciliations to
the most comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial
measures should be viewed as supplementing, and not as an alternative or
substitute for, the company’s financial results prepared in accordance
with GAAP. Certain of these items that may be excluded or included in
non-GAAP financial measures may be significant items that could impact
the company’s financial position, results of operations and cash flows
and should therefore be considered in assessing the company’s actual
financial condition and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are
subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment
by management in determining how they are formulated. Some specific
limitations, include but are not limited to, the fact that such non-GAAP
financial measures: (a) do not reflect cash outlays for capital
expenditures, contractual commitments or liabilities including pension
obligations, post-retirement health benefit obligations and income tax
liabilities, (b) do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for,
working capital requirements; and (c) they do not reflect the interest
expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or
principal payments, on indebtedness. Additionally, the methods used by
the company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ
significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar
measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures presented herein
may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies,
limiting the usefulness of these measures. The company urges investors
to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the
comparable GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and
not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.
The company presents non-GAAP financial measures, such as Free Cash
Flow, Net Debt, Adjusted EBIT and Net Revenues in Constant Currency,
because it believes they provide investors, financial analysts and the
public with additional information to measure performance and evaluate
the company’s ability to service its debt and may be useful for
comparing its operating performance with the performance of other
companies that have different financing and capital structures and tax
rates. The company further believes these measures may be useful for
period-over-period comparisons of underlying business trends and its
ongoing operations. See “RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL
MEASURES FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2018” below for reconciliation to the
most comparable GAAP financial measures.
Constant currency
Constant-currency comparisons are based on translating local currency
amounts in the prior-year period at actual foreign exchange rates for
the current year. The company routinely evaluates its financial
performance on a constant-currency basis in order to facilitate
period-to-period comparisons without regard to the impact of changing
foreign currency exchange rates.
The Company reports operating results in accordance with U.S.
generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, as well as on a
constant-currency basis in order to facilitate period-to-period
comparisons of our results without regard to the impact of fluctuating
foreign currency exchange rates. The term foreign currency exchange
rates refers to the exchange rates we use to translate our operating
results for all countries where the functional currency is not the U.S.
Dollar into U.S. Dollars. Because the Company is a global company,
foreign currency exchange rates used for translation may have a
significant effect on our reported results. In general, upon
translation, our financial results are affected positively by a weaker
U.S. Dollar and are affected negatively by a stronger U.S. Dollar as
compared to the foreign currencies in which we conduct our business.
References to the operating results on a constant-currency basis mean
the operating results without the impact of foreign currency translation
fluctuations.
The Company believes disclosure of constant-currency results is
helpful to investors because it facilitates period-to-period comparisons
of the Company's results by increasing the transparency of the
underlying performance by excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign
currency exchange rates. However, constant-currency results are non-GAAP
financial measures and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as
a substitute for comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Constant-currency results have no standardized meaning prescribed by
GAAP, are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules
or principles and should be read in conjunction with the Company's
consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Constant-currency results have limitations in their usefulness to
investors and may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not
be directly comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other
companies.
The Company calculates the effect of changes in foreign currency
translation based on the difference between the prior-year period
activity translated using the current period’s foreign currency exchange
rates and the prior-year period’s foreign currency exchange rates, as
reported.
|
|
LEVI STRAUSS & CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
August 26,
2018
|
|
|
November 26,
2017
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
ASSETS
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
612,506
|
|
|
|
$
|
633,622
|
|
Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $9,113
and $11,726
|
|
|
487,240
|
|
|
|
485,485
|
|
Inventories:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Raw materials
|
|
|
3,527
|
|
|
|
3,858
|
|
Work-in-process
|
|
|
2,883
|
|
|
|
3,008
|
|
Finished goods
|
|
|
931,843
|
|
|
|
752,530
|
|
Total inventories
|
|
|
938,253
|
|
|
|
759,396
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
157,982
|
|
|
|
118,724
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
2,195,981
|
|
|
|
1,997,227
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of
$967,765 and $951,249
|
|
|
420,008
|
|
|
|
424,463
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
236,492
|
|
|
|
237,327
|
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
|
42,850
|
|
|
|
42,893
|
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
|
|
400,778
|
|
|
|
537,923
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
121,568
|
|
|
|
118,005
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
3,417,677
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,357,838
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term debt
|
|
|
$
|
35,790
|
|
|
|
$
|
38,451
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
361,702
|
|
|
|
289,505
|
|
Accrued salaries, wages and employee benefits
|
|
|
249,889
|
|
|
|
227,251
|
|
Restructuring liabilities
|
|
|
463
|
|
|
|
786
|
|
Accrued interest payable
|
|
|
17,206
|
|
|
|
6,327
|
|
Accrued income taxes
|
|
|
36,473
|
|
|
|
16,020
|
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
|
|
340,498
|
|
|
|
300,730
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
1,042,021
|
|
|
|
879,070
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
1,026,055
|
|
|
|
1,038,860
|
|
Long-term capital leases
|
|
|
15,762
|
|
|
|
16,524
|
|
Postretirement medical benefits
|
|
|
81,172
|
|
|
|
89,248
|
|
Pension liability
|
|
|
191,134
|
|
|
|
314,525
|
|
Long-term employee related benefits
|
|
|
97,038
|
|
|
|
90,998
|
|
Long-term income tax liabilities
|
|
|
8,048
|
|
|
|
20,457
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
77,183
|
|
|
|
78,733
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
2,538,413
|
|
|
|
2,528,415
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Temporary equity
|
|
|
225,090
|
|
|
|
127,035
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Levi Strauss & Co. stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock — $.01 par value; 270,000,000 shares authorized;
37,615,303 shares and 37,521,447 shares issued and outstanding
|
|
|
376
|
|
|
|
375
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(413,721
|
)
|
|
|
(404,381
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
1,060,158
|
|
|
|
1,100,916
|
|
Total Levi Strauss & Co. stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
646,813
|
|
|
|
696,910
|
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
7,361
|
|
|
|
5,478
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
654,174
|
|
|
|
702,388
|
|
Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
$
|
3,417,677
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,357,838
|
|
|
The notes accompanying our consolidated financial statements in
our Form 10-Q are an integral part of these consolidated financial
statements.
|
|
|
LEVI STRAUSS & CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
August 26,
2018
|
|
|
August 27,
2017
|
|
|
August 26,
2018
|
|
|
August 27,
2017
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
Net revenues
|
|
|
$
|
1,394,153
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,268,391
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,983,580
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,438,237
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
652,591
|
|
|
|
611,762
|
|
|
|
1,833,017
|
|
|
|
1,658,663
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
741,562
|
|
|
|
656,629
|
|
|
|
2,150,563
|
|
|
|
1,779,574
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
582,953
|
|
|
|
510,309
|
|
|
|
1,741,331
|
|
|
|
1,462,263
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
158,609
|
|
|
|
146,320
|
|
|
|
409,232
|
|
|
|
317,311
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(15,697
|
)
|
|
|
(14,476
|
)
|
|
|
(45,659
|
)
|
|
|
(52,305
|
)
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(22,793
|
)
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
|
|
(3,032
|
)
|
|
|
(14,734
|
)
|
|
|
1,044
|
|
|
|
(32,413
|
)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
139,880
|
|
|
|
117,110
|
|
|
|
364,617
|
|
|
|
209,800
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
10,299
|
|
|
|
27,631
|
|
|
|
176,633
|
|
|
|
42,477
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
129,581
|
|
|
|
89,479
|
|
|
|
187,984
|
|
|
|
167,323
|
|
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
543
|
|
|
|
(1,487
|
)
|
|
|
(1,940
|
)
|
|
|
(1,672
|
)
|
Net income attributable to Levi Strauss & Co.
|
|
|
$
|
130,124
|
|
|
|
$
|
87,992
|
|
|
|
$
|
186,044
|
|
|
|
$
|
165,651
|
|
|
The notes accompanying our consolidated financial statements in
our Form 10-Q are an integral part of these consolidated financial
statements.
|
|
|
LEVI STRAUSS & CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
August 26,
2018
|
|
|
August 27,
2017
|
|
|
August 26,
2018
|
|
|
August 27,
2017
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
129,581
|
|
|
|
$
|
89,479
|
|
|
|
$
|
187,984
|
|
|
|
$
|
167,323
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), before related income taxes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pension and postretirement benefits
|
|
|
3,347
|
|
|
|
3,693
|
|
|
|
9,864
|
|
|
|
11,153
|
|
Net investment hedge gains (losses)
|
|
|
8,645
|
|
|
|
(27,930
|
)
|
|
|
14,772
|
|
|
|
(57,570
|
)
|
Foreign currency translation (losses) gains
|
|
|
(15,483
|
)
|
|
|
18,051
|
|
|
|
(30,055
|
)
|
|
|
46,638
|
|
Unrealized gains on marketable securities
|
|
|
282
|
|
|
|
276
|
|
|
|
456
|
|
|
|
2,151
|
|
Total other comprehensive (loss) income, before related income taxes
|
|
|
(3,209
|
)
|
|
|
(5,910
|
)
|
|
|
(4,963
|
)
|
|
|
2,372
|
|
Income taxes (expense) benefit related to items of other
comprehensive income
|
|
|
(2,050
|
)
|
|
|
9,287
|
|
|
|
(4,433
|
)
|
|
|
15,460
|
|
Comprehensive income, net of income taxes
|
|
|
124,322
|
|
|
|
92,856
|
|
|
|
178,588
|
|
|
|
185,155
|
|
Comprehensive loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
700
|
|
|
|
(1,561
|
)
|
|
|
(1,883
|
)
|
|
|
(1,573
|
)
|
Comprehensive income attributable to Levi Strauss & Co.
|
|
|
$
|
125,022
|
|
|
|
$
|
91,295
|
|
|
|
$
|
176,705
|
|
|
|
$
|
183,582
|
|
|
The notes accompanying our consolidated financial statements in
our Form 10-Q are an integral part of these consolidated financial
statements.
|
|
|
LEVI STRAUSS & CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
August 26,
2018
|
|
|
August 27,
2017
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
187,984
|
|
|
|
$
|
167,323
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
92,130
|
|
|
|
85,618
|
|
Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses
|
|
|
(13,827
|
)
|
|
|
36,717
|
|
Realized loss (gain) on settlement of forward foreign exchange
contracts not designated for hedge accounting
|
|
|
20,446
|
|
|
|
(184
|
)
|
Employee benefit plans’ amortization from accumulated other
comprehensive loss and settlement loss
|
|
|
9,865
|
|
|
|
11,153
|
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
22,793
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
15,025
|
|
|
|
21,910
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
3,678
|
|
|
|
4,146
|
|
Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes
|
|
|
127,626
|
|
|
|
(7,447
|
)
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
|
(11,692
|
)
|
|
|
45,642
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
(202,822
|
)
|
|
|
(77,758
|
)
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
(36,122
|
)
|
|
|
(4,947
|
)
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
(6,045
|
)
|
|
|
(3,747
|
)
|
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|
|
|
111,164
|
|
|
|
23,022
|
|
Restructuring liabilities
|
|
|
(306
|
)
|
|
|
(3,559
|
)
|
Income tax liabilities
|
|
|
11,479
|
|
|
|
16,042
|
|
Accrued salaries, wages and employee benefits and long-term employee
related benefits
|
|
|
(101,758
|
)
|
|
|
(42,599
|
)
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
(2,066
|
)
|
|
|
326
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
204,759
|
|
|
|
294,451
|
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(99,260
|
)
|
|
|
(75,793
|
)
|
(Payments) proceeds on settlement of forward foreign exchange
contracts not designated for hedge accounting
|
|
|
(20,446
|
)
|
|
|
184
|
|
Net cash used for investing activities
|
|
|
(119,706
|
)
|
|
|
(75,609
|
)
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
502,835
|
|
Repayments of long-term debt
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(525,000
|
)
|
Proceeds from short-term credit facilities
|
|
|
27,737
|
|
|
|
23,898
|
|
Repayments of short-term credit facilities
|
|
|
(24,196
|
)
|
|
|
(20,382
|
)
|
Other short-term borrowings, net
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
(10,255
|
)
|
Payment of debt extinguishment costs
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(21,902
|
)
|
Payment of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(10,110
|
)
|
Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered for tax
withholdings on equity award exercises
|
|
|
(53,773
|
)
|
|
|
(13,292
|
)
|
Dividend to stockholders
|
|
|
(45,000
|
)
|
|
|
(35,000
|
)
|
Other financing, net
|
|
|
(580
|
)
|
|
|
(3,196
|
)
|
Net cash used for financing activities
|
|
|
(95,763
|
)
|
|
|
(112,404
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(10,406
|
)
|
|
|
9,288
|
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(21,116
|
)
|
|
|
115,726
|
|
Beginning cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
633,622
|
|
|
|
375,563
|
|
Ending cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
612,506
|
|
|
|
$
|
491,289
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noncash Investing Activity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment acquired and not yet paid at end of
period
|
|
|
$
|
13,093
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,951
|
|
Property, plant and equipment additions due to build-to-suit lease
transactions
|
|
|
2,750
|
|
|
|
4,459
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest during the period
|
|
|
$
|
27,511
|
|
|
|
$
|
29,570
|
|
Cash paid for income taxes during the period, net of refunds
|
|
|
67,221
|
|
|
|
32,944
|
|
|
The notes accompanying our consolidated financial statements in
our Form 10-Q are an integral part of these consolidated financial
statements.
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2018
The following information relates to non-GAAP financial measures, and
should be read in conjunction with the investor call held on October 9,
2018, discussing the company’s financial condition and results of
operations as of and for the quarter ended August 26, 2018. Free cash
flow, Net debt, Adjusted EBIT and Net revenues in constant currency are
not financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally
accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. As used in this press release:
(1) Free cash flow represents cash from operating activities less
purchases of property, plant and equipment, (payments) proceeds on
settlement of forward foreign exchange contracts not designated for
hedge accounting, repurchase of common stock including shares
surrendered for tax withholdings on equity award exercises, and cash
dividends to stockholders; (2) Net debt represents total long-term and
short-term debt less cash and cash equivalents; (3) Adjusted EBIT
represents net income plus income tax expense, interest expense, other
(income) expense, net, and restructuring related charges, severance and
other, net; (4) Net revenues in constant currency represents net
revenues without the impact of foreign currency.
Free cash flow:
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
August 26, 2018
|
|
|
August 27, 2017
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Most comparable GAAP measure:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
$
|
204.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
294.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP measure:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
$
|
204.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
294.5
|
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(99.3
|
)
|
|
|
(75.8
|
)
|
(Payments) proceeds on settlement of forward foreign exchange
contracts not designated for hedge accounting
|
|
|
(20.4
|
)
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
Payment of debt extinguishment costs
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(21.9
|
)
|
Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered for tax
withholdings on equity award exercises
|
|
|
(53.8
|
)
|
|
|
(13.3
|
)
|
Dividend to stockholders
|
|
|
(45.0
|
)
|
|
|
(35.0
|
)
|
Free cash flow
|
|
|
$
|
(13.7
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
148.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt:
|
|
|
|
August 26, 2018
|
|
|
November 26, 2017
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Most comparable GAAP measure:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total debt
|
|
|
$
|
1,061.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,077.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP measure:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total debt
|
|
|
$
|
1,061.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,077.3
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(612.5
|
)
|
|
|
(633.6
|
)
|
Net debt
|
|
|
$
|
449.3
|
|
|
|
$
|
443.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBIT:
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
August 26, 2018
|
|
|
August 27, 2017
|
|
|
August 26, 2018
|
|
|
August 27, 2017
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Most comparable GAAP measure:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
129.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
89.5
|
|
|
|
$
|
188.0
|
|
|
|
$
|
167.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP measure:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
129.6
|
|
|
|
89.5
|
|
|
|
188.0
|
|
|
|
167.3
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
10.3
|
|
|
|
27.6
|
|
|
|
176.6
|
|
|
|
42.5
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
15.6
|
|
|
|
14.5
|
|
|
|
45.6
|
|
|
|
52.3
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
22.8
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
|
|
3.1
|
|
|
|
14.7
|
|
|
|
(1.0
|
)
|
|
|
32.4
|
Restructuring and related charges, severance and other, net
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
6.2
|
Pension and postretirement benefit plan curtailment and net
settlement losses, net
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
0.3
|
Adjusted EBIT
|
|
|
$
|
161.5
|
|
|
|
$
|
147.3
|
|
|
|
$
|
413.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
323.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenues in constant currency:
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
August 26,
2018
|
|
|
August 27,
2017
|
|
|
%
Increase
|
|
|
August 26,
2018
|
|
|
August 27,
2017
|
|
|
%
Increase
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Net revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As reported
|
|
|
$
|
1,394.2
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,268.4
|
|
|
|
9.9
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
3,983.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,438.3
|
|
|
|
15.9
|
%
|
Impact of foreign currency
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(14.4
|
)
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
76.0
|
|
|
|
*
|
Constant-currency
|
|
|
$
|
1,394.2
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,254.0
|
|
|
|
11.2
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
3,983.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,514.3
|
|
|
|
13.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As reported
|
|
|
$
|
792.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
738.6
|
|
|
|
7.4
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
2,119.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,918.7
|
|
|
|
10.5
|
%
|
Impact of foreign currency
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(7.8
|
)
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
|
|
*
|
Constant-currency
|
|
|
$
|
792.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
730.8
|
|
|
|
8.5
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
2,119.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,918.2
|
|
|
|
10.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As reported
|
|
|
$
|
405.7
|
|
|
|
$
|
348.0
|
|
|
|
16.6
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
1,225.3
|
|
|
|
$
|
938.7
|
|
|
|
30.5
|
%
|
Impact of foreign currency
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2.5
|
)
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
64.2
|
|
|
|
*
|
Constant-currency
|
|
|
$
|
405.7
|
|
|
|
$
|
345.5
|
|
|
|
17.4
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
1,225.3
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,002.9
|
|
|
|
22.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As reported
|
|
|
$
|
195.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
181.8
|
|
|
|
7.6
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
638.5
|
|
|
|
$
|
580.9
|
|
|
|
9.9
|
%
|
Impact of foreign currency
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(4.1
|
)
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
12.3
|
|
|
|
*
|
Constant-currency
|
|
|
$
|
195.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
177.7
|
|
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
638.5
|
|
|
|
$
|
593.2
|
|
|
|
7.6
|
%
|
_____________
* Not meaningful
