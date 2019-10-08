Levi Strauss : Form10-Q

Table of Contents

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

_________________

Form 10-Q

(Mark One)

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the Quarterly Period Ended August 25, 2019

or

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Commission file number: 001-06631

_________________

LEVI STRAUSS & CO.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

DELAWARE 94-0905160 (State or Other Jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer Incorporation or Organization) Identification No.) 1155 Battery Street, San Francisco, California 94111 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) (415) 501-6000 (Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)

None

(Former Name, Former Address and Former Fiscal Year, if Changed Since Last Report)

_________________

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934:

Title of each class Trading symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Class A Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share LEVI New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes þ No ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files). Yes þ No ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definition of "Large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one):

Large accelerated filer ¨ Accelerated filer ¨ Emerging growth company ¨ Non-accelerated filer þ Smaller reporting company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes ¨ No þ

As of October 3, 2019, the registrant had 46,786,600 shares of Class A common stock, $0.001 par value per share and 345,929,590 shares of Class B common stock, $0.001 par value per share, outstanding.