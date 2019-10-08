|
Levi Strauss : Form10-Q
10/08/2019 | 04:41pm EDT
Table of Contents
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
_________________
Form 10-Q
(Mark One)
-
QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the Quarterly Period Ended August 25, 2019
or
-
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Commission file number: 001-06631
_________________
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)
|
DELAWARE
|
94-0905160
|
(State or Other Jurisdiction of
|
(I.R.S. Employer
|
Incorporation or Organization)
|
Identification No.)
|
|
1155 Battery Street, San Francisco, California 94111
|
|
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)
|
|
(415) 501-6000
|
|
(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)
None
(Former Name, Former Address and Former Fiscal Year, if Changed Since Last Report)
_________________
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934:
|
Title of each class
|
Trading symbol(s)
|
Name of each exchange on which registered
|
Class A Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share
|
LEVI
|
New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes þ No ¨
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files). Yes þ No ¨
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definition of "Large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one):
|
Large accelerated filer ¨
|
Accelerated filer ¨
|
Emerging growth company ¨
|
Non-accelerated filer þ
|
|
Smaller reporting company ¨
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes ¨ No þ
As of October 3, 2019, the registrant had 46,786,600 shares of Class A common stock, $0.001 par value per share and 345,929,590 shares of Class B common stock, $0.001 par value per share, outstanding.
Table of Contents
LEVI STRAUSS & CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INDEX TO FORM 10-Q
FOR THE QUARTERLY PERIOD ENDED AUGUST 25, 2019
|
|
|
Page
|
|
|
Number
|
|
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
|
Item 1.
|
Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited):
|
|
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets as of August 25, 2019 and November 25, 2018
|
3
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Income for the Three and Nine Months Ended August 25, 2019 and August 26, 2018
|
4
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the Three and Nine Months Ended August 25, 2019 and August 26,
|
|
|
2018
|
5
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity as of August 25, 2019 and August 26, 2018
|
6
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Nine Months Ended August 25, 2019 and August 26, 2018
|
7
|
|
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
|
8
|
Item 2.
|
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
|
24
|
Item 3.
|
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
|
44
|
Item 4.
|
Controls and Procedures
|
44
|
|
PART II - OTHER INFORMATION
|
|
Item 1.
|
Legal Proceedings
|
45
|
Item 1A.
|
Risk Factors
|
45
|
Item 2.
|
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
|
61
|
Item 3.
|
Defaults Upon Senior Securities
|
61
|
Item 4.
|
Mine Safety Disclosures
|
61
|
Item 5.
|
Other Information
|
62
|
Item 6.
|
Exhibits
|
63
|
SIGNATURE
|
|
64
Table of Contents
|
|
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
Item 1.
|
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEVI STRAUSS & CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
August 25,
|
|
|
November 25,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
863,773
|
$
|
713,120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term investments in marketable securities
|
|
80,220
|
|
|
-
|
Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $9,438 and $10,037
|
|
722,001
|
|
|
534,164
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Raw materials
|
|
5,560
|
|
|
3,681
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Work-in-process
|
|
2,754
|
|
|
2,977
|
Finished goods
|
|
927,243
|
|
|
877,115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total inventories
|
|
935,557
|
|
|
883,773
|
Other current assets
|
|
212,116
|
|
|
157,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
2,813,667
|
|
|
2,288,059
|
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,033,729 and $974,206
|
|
498,938
|
|
|
460,613
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
235,630
|
|
|
236,246
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
42,794
|
|
|
42,835
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
|
413,256
|
|
|
397,791
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
134,712
|
|
|
117,116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
4,138,997
|
|
$
|
3,542,660
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term debt
|
$
|
27,554
|
|
$
|
31,935
|
Accounts payable
|
|
357,747
|
|
|
351,329
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued salaries, wages and employee benefits
|
|
194,291
|
|
|
298,990
|
Accrued interest payable
|
|
16,263
|
|
|
6,089
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued income taxes
|
|
47,370
|
|
|
15,466
|
Accrued sales allowances (Note 1)
|
|
125,456
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
|
417,342
|
|
|
348,390
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
1,186,023
|
|
|
1,052,199
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
1,007,008
|
|
|
1,020,219
|
Postretirement medical benefits
|
|
68,783
|
|
|
74,181
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pension liability
|
|
187,793
|
|
|
195,639
|
Long-term employee related benefits
|
|
80,406
|
|
|
107,556
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term income tax liabilities
|
|
11,716
|
|
|
9,805
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
128,923
|
|
|
116,462
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
2,670,652
|
|
|
2,576,061
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Temporary equity (Note 1)
|
|
-
|
|
|
299,140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Levi Strauss & Co. stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock - $.001 par value; 1,200,000,000 Class A shares authorized, 43,028,267 shares and no shares issued and
|
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding as of August 25, 2019 and November 25, 2018, respectively; and 422,000,000 Class B shares authorized,
|
|
|
|
|
|
349,644,520 shares and 376,028,430 shares issued and outstanding, as of August 25, 2019 and November 25, 2018,
|
|
|
|
|
|
respectively
|
|
393
|
|
|
376
|
Additional paid-in capital (Note 1)
|
|
647,633
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(406,450)
|
|
|
(424,584)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
Total Levi Strauss & Co. stockholders' equity
|
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders' equity
|
$
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
3
|
1,219,089
|
|
|
1,084,321
|
1,460,665
|
|
|
|
660,113
|
7,680
|
|
|
7,346
|
|
|
|
|
1,468,345
|
|
|
|
667,459
|
4,138,997
|
|
$
|
3,542,660
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table of Contents
LEVI STRAUSS & CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
August 25,
|
|
|
August 26,
|
|
|
August 25,
|
|
August 26,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenues
|
$
|
1,447,081
|
|
$
|
1,394,153
|
|
$
|
4,194,479
|
|
$
|
3,983,580
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
680,335
|
|
|
652,591
|
|
|
1,944,502
|
|
|
1,833,017
|
Gross profit
|
|
766,746
|
|
|
741,562
|
|
|
2,249,977
|
|
|
2,150,563
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
595,528
|
|
|
582,146
|
|
|
1,814,949
|
|
|
1,738,943
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
171,218
|
|
|
159,416
|
|
|
435,028
|
|
|
411,620
|
Interest expense
|
|
(15,292)
|
|
|
(15,697)
|
|
|
(47,962)
|
|
|
(45,659)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underwriter commission paid on behalf of selling stockholders
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(24,860)
|
|
|
-
|
Other expense, net
|
|
(4,369)
|
|
|
(3,839)
|
|
|
(2,849)
|
|
|
(1,344)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
151,557
|
|
|
139,880
|
|
|
359,357
|
|
|
364,617
|
Income tax expense
|
|
27,340
|
|
|
10,299
|
|
|
60,182
|
|
|
176,633
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
124,217
|
|
|
129,581
|
|
|
299,175
|
|
|
187,984
|
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
292
|
|
|
543
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
(1,940)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Levi Strauss & Co.
|
$
|
124,509
|
|
$
|
130,124
|
|
$
|
299,316
|
|
$
|
186,044
|
Earnings per common share attributable to common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
$
|
0.77
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.30
|
$
|
0.33
|
$
|
0.73
|
|
$
|
0.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
394,169,688
|
|
|
377,742,492
|
|
|
387,289,913
|
|
|
377,171,010
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
413,639,749
|
|
|
390,586,032
|
|
|
407,844,136
|
|
|
387,849,263
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
