Levi Strauss : Form10-Q

0
10/08/2019 | 04:41pm EDT

Table of Contents

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

_________________

Form 10-Q

(Mark One)

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the Quarterly Period Ended August 25, 2019

or

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Commission file number: 001-06631

_________________

LEVI STRAUSS & CO.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

DELAWARE

94-0905160

(State or Other Jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

Incorporation or Organization)

Identification No.)

1155 Battery Street, San Francisco, California 94111

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

(415) 501-6000

(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)

None

(Former Name, Former Address and Former Fiscal Year, if Changed Since Last Report)

_________________

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934:

Title of each class

Trading symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Class A Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share

LEVI

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes þ No ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files). Yes þ No ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definition of "Large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one):

Large accelerated filer ¨

Accelerated filer ¨

Emerging growth company ¨

Non-accelerated filer þ

Smaller reporting company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes ¨ No þ

As of October 3, 2019, the registrant had 46,786,600 shares of Class A common stock, $0.001 par value per share and 345,929,590 shares of Class B common stock, $0.001 par value per share, outstanding.

Table of Contents

LEVI STRAUSS & CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INDEX TO FORM 10-Q

FOR THE QUARTERLY PERIOD ENDED AUGUST 25, 2019

Page

Number

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1.

Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited):

Consolidated Balance Sheets as of August 25, 2019 and November 25, 2018

3

Consolidated Statements of Income for the Three and Nine Months Ended August 25, 2019 and August 26, 2018

4

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the Three and Nine Months Ended August 25, 2019 and August 26,

2018

5

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity as of August 25, 2019 and August 26, 2018

6

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Nine Months Ended August 25, 2019 and August 26, 2018

7

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

8

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

24

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

44

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

44

PART II - OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

45

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

45

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

61

Item 3.

Defaults Upon Senior Securities

61

Item 4.

Mine Safety Disclosures

61

Item 5.

Other Information

62

Item 6.

Exhibits

63

SIGNATURE

64

WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our corporate website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. We also use the following social media channels as a means of disclosing information about our company, products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters, as well as for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended:

The information we post through these channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. This list may be updated from time to time. The information we post through these channels is not a part of this Quarterly Report.

Table of Contents

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

LEVI STRAUSS & CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

August 25,

November 25,

2019

2018

(Dollars in thousands)

ASSETS

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

863,773

$

713,120

Short-term investments in marketable securities

80,220

-

Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $9,438 and $10,037

722,001

534,164

Inventories:

Raw materials

5,560

3,681

Work-in-process

2,754

2,977

Finished goods

927,243

877,115

Total inventories

935,557

883,773

Other current assets

212,116

157,002

Total current assets

2,813,667

2,288,059

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,033,729 and $974,206

498,938

460,613

Goodwill

235,630

236,246

Other intangible assets, net

42,794

42,835

Deferred tax assets, net

413,256

397,791

Other non-current assets

134,712

117,116

Total assets

$

4,138,997

$

3,542,660

LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities:

Short-term debt

$

27,554

$

31,935

Accounts payable

357,747

351,329

Accrued salaries, wages and employee benefits

194,291

298,990

Accrued interest payable

16,263

6,089

Accrued income taxes

47,370

15,466

Accrued sales allowances (Note 1)

125,456

-

Other accrued liabilities

417,342

348,390

Total current liabilities

1,186,023

1,052,199

Long-term debt

1,007,008

1,020,219

Postretirement medical benefits

68,783

74,181

Pension liability

187,793

195,639

Long-term employee related benefits

80,406

107,556

Long-term income tax liabilities

11,716

9,805

Other long-term liabilities

128,923

116,462

Total liabilities

2,670,652

2,576,061

Commitments and contingencies

Temporary equity (Note 1)

-

299,140

Stockholders' Equity:

Levi Strauss & Co. stockholders' equity

Common stock - $.001 par value; 1,200,000,000 Class A shares authorized, 43,028,267 shares and no shares issued and

outstanding as of August 25, 2019 and November 25, 2018, respectively; and 422,000,000 Class B shares authorized,

349,644,520 shares and 376,028,430 shares issued and outstanding, as of August 25, 2019 and November 25, 2018,

respectively

393

376

Additional paid-in capital (Note 1)

647,633

-

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(406,450)

(424,584)

Retained earnings

Total Levi Strauss & Co. stockholders' equity

Noncontrolling interest

Total stockholders' equity

Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders' equity

$

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

1,219,089

1,084,321

1,460,665

660,113

7,680

7,346

1,468,345

667,459

4,138,997

$

3,542,660

Table of Contents

LEVI STRAUSS & CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 25,

August 26,

August 25,

August 26,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Net revenues

$

1,447,081

$

1,394,153

$

4,194,479

$

3,983,580

Cost of goods sold

680,335

652,591

1,944,502

1,833,017

Gross profit

766,746

741,562

2,249,977

2,150,563

Selling, general and administrative expenses

595,528

582,146

1,814,949

1,738,943

Operating income

171,218

159,416

435,028

411,620

Interest expense

(15,292)

(15,697)

(47,962)

(45,659)

Underwriter commission paid on behalf of selling stockholders

-

-

(24,860)

-

Other expense, net

(4,369)

(3,839)

(2,849)

(1,344)

Income before income taxes

151,557

139,880

359,357

364,617

Income tax expense

27,340

10,299

60,182

176,633

Net income

124,217

129,581

299,175

187,984

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest

292

543

141

(1,940)

Net income attributable to Levi Strauss & Co.

$

124,509

$

130,124

$

299,316

$

186,044

Earnings per common share attributable to common stockholders:

Basic

$

0.32

$

0.34

$

0.77

$

0.49

Diluted

$

0.30

$

0.33

$

0.73

$

0.48

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

Basic

394,169,688

377,742,492

387,289,913

377,171,010

Diluted

413,639,749

390,586,032

407,844,136

387,849,263

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

4

Disclaimer

Levi Strauss & Co. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
