Levi Strauss : Form3

04/01/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number: 3235-0104

Estimated average burden

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

hours per response... 0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

Brockett Gavin

3/20/2019

LEVI STRAUSS & CO [LEVI]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

C/O LEVI STRAUSS & CO., 1155

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

BATTERY STREET

___ X ___ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

Sr VP, Global Controller, PAO /

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94111

Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Beneficially Owned

Form: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect

(I)

(Instr. 5)

Common Stock (1)

42580 (2)

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable

3. Title and Amount of

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 4)

and Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

or Exercise

Form of

Beneficial Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Security:

Security

Direct (D) or

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 5)

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Each share of Common Stock shall be reclassified into one share of Class B Common Stock immediately prior to the completion of the Issuer's initial public offering of Class A Common Stock.

(2) Each share is represented by a restricted stock unit (RSU). Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Issuer's Common Stock upon settlement. Of these RSUs, (i) 10,860 RSUs vest on February 1, 2020, (ii) 9,930 RSUs vest on July 19, 2020, (iii) 11,710 RSUs vest in four equal annual installments beginning on January 30, 2019, and (iv) 10,080 RSUs vest in four equal annual installments beginning on January 30, 2020.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% OwnerOfficer

Other

Brockett Gavin

C/O LEVI STRAUSS & CO. Sr VP, Global Controller, PAO 1155 BATTERY STREET

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94111

Signatures

/s/ Cynthia Lee, Attorney-in-Fact

4/1/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

*If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

**Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Know all by these presents that the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints each of Seth Jaffe, David Jedrzejek, Nita Dudley, Frank Garcia and Cynthia Lee, signing individually, the undersigned's true and lawful attorneys-in fact and agents to:

(1)execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an officer, director and/or more than 10% stockholder of Levi Strauss & Co. (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4, and 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules thereunder;

(2)do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4, or 5, complete and execute any amendment or amendments thereto, and timely file such form with the SEC and any stock exchange or similar authority; and

(3)take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney in fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney in fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney in fact may approve in such attorney in fact's discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney in fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney in fact, or such attorney in fact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this power of attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys in fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with

Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the earliest to occur of (a) the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, (b) revocation by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact or (c) as to any attorney-in-fact individually, until such attorney-in-fact is no longer employed by the Company.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 28th day of March, 2019.

By: /s/ Gavin Brockett

Name: Gavin Brockett

Disclaimer

Levi Strauss & Co. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 23:31:10 UTC
