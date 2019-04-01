Levi Strauss : Form4

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

Brockett Gavin LEVI STRAUSS & CO [ LEVI ] _____ Director _____ 10% Owner (Last) (First) (Middle) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY) __ X __ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) C/O LEVI STRAUSS & CO., 1155 3/25/2019 Sr VP, Global Controller, PAO BATTERY STREET (Street) 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94111 _ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed 3. Trans. Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 6. 7. Nature (Instr. 3) Execution (Instr. 8) or Disposed of (D) Following Reported Transaction(s) Ownership of Indirect Date, if any (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) (Instr. 3 and 4) Form: Beneficial Direct (D) Ownership or Indirect (Instr. 4) (A) or (I) (Instr. Code V Amount (D) Price 4) Common Stock (1) 3/25/2019 J 42580 (1) D (1) 0 D (2) Class A Common Stock 3/25/2019 J 42580 (1) A (1) 42580 D (3) Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivate 2. 3. Trans. 3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Security Conversion Date Execution (Instr. 8) Derivative Securities Expiration Date Securities Underlying Derivative derivative Ownership of Indirect (Instr. 3) or Exercise Date, if any Acquired (A) or Derivative Security Security Securities Form of Beneficial Price of Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) (Instr. 5) Beneficially Derivative Ownership Derivative (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Owned Security: (Instr. 4) Security Following Direct (D) Date Expiration Title Amount or Number of Reported or Indirect Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Shares Transaction(s) (I) (Instr. (Instr. 4) 4)

(1)Immediately prior to the closing of the Issuer's initial public offering, each share of Common Stock was reclassified into one share of Class B Common Stock in an exempt transaction pursuant to Rule 16b-7.

(2)Each share is represented by a restricted stock unit (RSU). Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Issuer's Common Stock upon settlement. Of the 42,580 RSUs, (i) 10,860 RSUs vest on February 1, 2020, (ii) 9,930 RSUs vest on July 19, 2020, (iii) 11,710 RSUs vest in four equal annual installments beginning on January 30, 2019, and (iv) 10,080 RSUs vest in four equal annual installments beginning on January 30, 2020.

(3)Each share is represented by an RSU. Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Issuer's Class B Common Stock upon settlement. Each share of Class B Common Stock is convertible into one share of Class A Common Stock at the option of the holder and has no expiration date. Of these RSUs, (i) 10,860 RSUs vest on February 1, 2020, (ii) 9,930 RSUs vest on July 19, 2020, (iii) 11,710 RSUs vest in four equal annual installments beginning on January 30, 2019, and (iv) 10,080 RSUs vest in four equal annual installments beginning on January 30, 2020.

Brockett Gavin

C/O LEVI STRAUSS & CO.Sr VP, Global Controller, PAO

1155 BATTERY STREET

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94111