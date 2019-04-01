Log in
Levi Strauss : Form4

04/01/2019 | 07:22pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Brockett Gavin

LEVI STRAUSS & CO [ LEVI ]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__ X __ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

C/O LEVI STRAUSS & CO., 1155

3/25/2019

Sr VP, Global Controller, PAO

BATTERY STREET

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94111

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock (1)

3/25/2019

J

42580

(1)

D

(1)

0

D

(2)

Class A Common Stock

3/25/2019

J

42580

(1)

A

(1)

42580

D

(3)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

(1)Immediately prior to the closing of the Issuer's initial public offering, each share of Common Stock was reclassified into one share of Class B Common Stock in an exempt transaction pursuant to Rule 16b-7.

(2)Each share is represented by a restricted stock unit (RSU). Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Issuer's Common Stock upon settlement. Of the 42,580 RSUs, (i) 10,860 RSUs vest on February 1, 2020, (ii) 9,930 RSUs vest on July 19, 2020, (iii) 11,710 RSUs vest in four equal annual installments beginning on January 30, 2019, and (iv) 10,080 RSUs vest in four equal annual installments beginning on January 30, 2020.

(3)Each share is represented by an RSU. Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Issuer's Class B Common Stock upon settlement. Each share of Class B Common Stock is convertible into one share of Class A Common Stock at the option of the holder and has no expiration date. Of these RSUs, (i) 10,860 RSUs vest on February 1, 2020, (ii) 9,930 RSUs vest on July 19, 2020, (iii) 11,710 RSUs vest in four equal annual installments beginning on January 30, 2019, and (iv) 10,080 RSUs vest in four equal annual installments beginning on January 30, 2020.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% Owner Officer

Other

Brockett Gavin

C/O LEVI STRAUSS & CO.Sr VP, Global Controller, PAO

1155 BATTERY STREET

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94111

Signatures

/s/ Cynthia Lee, Attorney-in-Fact

4/1/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

*If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

**Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Levi Strauss & Co. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 23:21:09 UTC
