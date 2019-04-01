|
Levi Strauss : Form4
04/01/2019 | 07:22pm EDT
FORM 4
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
|
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|
|
|
(Check all applicable)
|
Brockett Gavin
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEVI STRAUSS & CO [ LEVI ]
|
|
|
|
|
_____ Director
|
|
|
|
_____ 10% Owner
|
|
(Last)
|
|
(First)
|
|
(Middle)
|
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
__ X __ Officer (give title below)
|
_____ Other (specify below)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C/O LEVI STRAUSS & CO., 1155
|
|
|
|
|
3/25/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sr VP, Global Controller, PAO
|
|
|
BATTERY STREET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
|
|
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|
SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94111
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
|
|
(City)
|
(State)
|
(Zip)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.Title of Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Trans. Date
|
2A. Deemed
|
3. Trans. Code
|
4. Securities Acquired (A)
|
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
|
6.
|
7. Nature
|
(Instr. 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Execution
|
(Instr. 8)
|
|
|
or Disposed of (D)
|
|
|
|
Following Reported Transaction(s)
|
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date, if any
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
|
|
|
|
Form:
|
Beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct (D)
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or Indirect
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
|
V
|
Amount
|
(D)
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
4)
|
|
Common Stock (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/25/2019
|
|
|
|
|
J
|
|
|
42580
|
(1)
|
D
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
3/25/2019
|
|
|
|
|
J
|
|
|
42580
|
(1)
|
A
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
42580
|
|
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Title of Derivate
|
2.
|
|
3. Trans.
|
|
3A. Deemed
|
4. Trans. Code
|
5. Number of
|
|
6. Date Exercisable and
|
|
7. Title and Amount of
|
|
8. Price of
|
9. Number of
|
10.
|
11. Nature
|
Security
|
Conversion
|
Date
|
|
Execution
|
(Instr. 8)
|
|
|
Derivative Securities
|
|
Expiration Date
|
|
|
Securities Underlying
|
|
Derivative
|
derivative
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
(Instr. 3)
|
or Exercise
|
|
|
Date, if any
|
|
|
|
Acquired (A) or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivative Security
|
|
Security
|
Securities
|
Form of
|
Beneficial
|
|
Price of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposed of (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
Beneficially
|
Derivative
|
Ownership
|
|
Derivative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned
|
Security:
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Following
|
Direct (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
Expiration
|
|
Title
|
Amount or Number of
|
|
|
Reported
|
or Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
|
V
|
(A)
|
|
(D)
|
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
Transaction(s)
|
(I) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
4)
|
Explanation of Responses:
(1)Immediately prior to the closing of the Issuer's initial public offering, each share of Common Stock was reclassified into one share of Class B Common Stock in an exempt transaction pursuant to Rule 16b-7.
(2)Each share is represented by a restricted stock unit (RSU). Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Issuer's Common Stock upon settlement. Of the 42,580 RSUs, (i) 10,860 RSUs vest on February 1, 2020, (ii) 9,930 RSUs vest on July 19, 2020, (iii) 11,710 RSUs vest in four equal annual installments beginning on January 30, 2019, and (iv) 10,080 RSUs vest in four equal annual installments beginning on January 30, 2020.
(3)Each share is represented by an RSU. Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Issuer's Class B Common Stock upon settlement. Each share of Class B Common Stock is convertible into one share of Class A Common Stock at the option of the holder and has no expiration date. Of these RSUs, (i) 10,860 RSUs vest on February 1, 2020, (ii) 9,930 RSUs vest on July 19, 2020, (iii) 11,710 RSUs vest in four equal annual installments beginning on January 30, 2019, and (iv) 10,080 RSUs vest in four equal annual installments beginning on January 30, 2020.
Reporting Owners
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
Relationships
|
|
Director 10% Owner Officer
|
Other
Brockett Gavin
C/O LEVI STRAUSS & CO.Sr VP, Global Controller, PAO
1155 BATTERY STREET
SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94111
|
Signatures
|
|
/s/ Cynthia Lee, Attorney-in-Fact
|
4/1/2019
|
**Signature of Reporting Person
|
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
*If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
**Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Disclaimer
Levi Strauss & Co. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 23:21:09 UTC
|
|