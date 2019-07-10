Log in
Levi Strauss : FormSC 13G

07/10/2019 | 03:28pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13G

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. )

LEVI STRAUSS & CO (Name of Issuer)

COMMON STOCK

(Title of Class of Securities)

52736R102 (CUSIP NUMBER)

June 30, 2019

(Date of Event which Requires Filing of Statement)

Check the appropriate box to designate the Rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:

  1. Rule 13d - 1(b) Rule 13d - 1(c) Rule 13d - 1(d)

1. Name of Reporting Person

T. ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES, INC. 52-0556948

  1. Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group
    NOT APPLICABLE
  2. SEC Use Only

4. Citizenship or Place of Organization

Maryland

Number of Shares Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person With

  1. Sole Voting Power* 1,683,477
  2. Shared Voting Power* 0
  3. Sole Dispositive Power* 4,592,606
  4. Shared Dispositive Power 0
  5. Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person 4,592,606
  6. Check Box if the Aggregate Amount in Row (9) Excludes Certain Shares
    NOT APPLICABLE
  7. Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row 9

10.8%

12. Type of Reporting Person

IA

*Any shares reported in Items 5 and 6 are also reported in Item 7.

1. Name of Reporting Person

T. ROWE PRICE MID-CAP GROWTH FUND, INC. 52-1784828

  1. Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group
    NOT APPLICABLE
  2. SEC Use Only
  3. Citizenship or Place of Organization

Maryland

Number of Shares Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person With

  1. Sole Voting Power* 2,302,000
  2. Shared Voting Power* 0
  3. Sole Dispositive Power* 0
  4. Shared Dispositive Power 0
  5. Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person 2,302,000
  6. Check Box if the Aggregate Amount in Row (9) Excludes Certain Shares
    NOT APPLICABLE
  7. Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row 9

5.4%

12. Type of Reporting Person

IV

*Any shares reported in Items 5 and 6 are also reported in Item 7.

Item 1(a) Name of Issuer:

LEVI STRAUSS & CO

Item 1(b) Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices: 1155 BATTERY ST, SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94111

Item 2(a) Name of Person(s) Filing:

  1. T. ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES, INC. ("Price Associates")
  2. T. ROWE PRICE MID-CAP GROWTH FUND, INC.

X Attached as Exhibit A is a copy of an agreement between the Persons Filing (as specified hereinabove) that this Schedule 13G is being filed on behalf

of each of them.

Item 2(b) Address of Principal Business Office:

100 E. Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21202

Item 2(c) Citizenship or Place of Organization:

  1. Maryland
  2. Maryland

Item 2(d) Title of Class of Securities: COMMON STOCK

Item 2(e) Cusip Number: 52736R102

Item 3: The person filing this Schedule 13G is an:

X Investment Adviser registered under Section 203 of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940

X Investment Company registered under Section 8 of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Item 4: Reference is made to Items 5-11 on the preceding pages of this Schedule 13G.

Item 5: Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class

Not Applicable

Item 6: Ownership of More than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person

  1. Price Associates does not serve as custodian of the assets of any of its clients; accordingly, in each instance only the client or the client's custodian or trustee bank has the right to receive dividends paid with respect to, and proceeds from the sale of, such securities.

The ultimate power to direct the receipt of dividends paid with respect to, and the proceeds from the sale of, such securities, is vested in the individual and institutional clients which Price Associates serves as investment adviser. Any and all discretionary authority which has been delegated to Price Associates may be revoked

in whole or in part at any time.

Except as may be indicated if this is a joint filing with one of the registered investment companies sponsored by Price Associates which it also serves as investment adviser ("T. Rowe Price Funds"), not more than 5% of the class of such securities is owned by any one client subject to the investment advice of Price Associates.

  1. With respect to securities owned by any one of the T. Rowe Price Funds, only the custodian for each of such Funds, has the right to receive dividends paid with respect to, and proceeds from the sale of, such securities. No other person is known to have such right, except that the shareholders of each such Fund participate proportionately in any dividends and distributions so paid.

Item 7: Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired the Security Being Reported on By the Parent Holding Company.

Not Applicable

Item 8: Identification and Classification of Members of the Group Not Applicable

Item 9: Notice of Dissolution of Group

Not Applicable

Item 10: Certification

By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were acquired in the ordinary course of business and were not acquired and are not held for the purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. hereby declares and affirms that the filing

of Schedule 13G shall not be construed as an admission that Price Associates is the beneficial owner of the securities referred to, which beneficial ownership is expressly denied.

Disclaimer

Levi Strauss & Co. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 19:27:01 UTC
