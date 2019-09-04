Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Levi Strauss : Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Global Retailing Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 09:37am EDT

Investor Presentation

Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference

September 2019

©2019 Levi Strauss & Co.

DISCLAIMERS

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements

concerning our anticipated financial performance, business prospects, strategic initiatives, debt reduction, currency values and financial impact, foreign exchange counterparty exposures, liquidity levels and dividends. In

some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "objective," "ongoing," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," "should," "will," "would" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of many of these risks and uncertainties, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are qualified by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this presentation or to conform such statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. Comparisons of results between current and prior periods are not intended to express any future trends, or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

To supplement our consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with additional useful information about our financial performance, to enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and to allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision making. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance from management's view and because we believe they provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in their usefulness to investors because they have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be directly comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplementing, and not as an alternative or substitute for, our consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their nearest equivalent GAAP measures can be found at https://investors.levistrauss.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

FISCAL YEAR

Our fiscal year ends on the last Sunday in November. All year references in this presentation are to our fiscal years.

TRADEMARKS AND SERVICE MARKS

"Levi Strauss & Co.", "Levi Strauss", "Levi's", "Dockers", "501" "Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.", "Denizen", the Levi Strauss logo and the other trademarks and service marks of Levi Strauss & Co. appearing in this presentation are the property of Levi Strauss & Co. This presentation contains additional trade names, trademarks and/or service marks of others, which are the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience,

trademarks and trade names referring to this presentation generally appear without the ® or ™symbols.

©2019 Levi Strauss & Co.

2

LEVI STRAUSS & CO. IS A TRANSFORMED BUSINESS (1)

55%

AMERICAS

CAGR: +4%

29%

EUROPE

CAGR: +17%

50,000+

RETAIL

LOCATIONS

110+

COUNTRIES

ASIA,

MIDDLE EAST 16%

AND AFRICA

CAGR: +6%

2018

NET REVENUES

$5.6B

69%

29%

MEN'S(2)

WOMEN'S(2)

CAGR: +4%

CAGR: +21%

74%

20%

6%

BOTTOMS

TOPS

FOOTWEAR &

CAGR: +3%

CAGR: +31%

ACCESSORIES

CAGR: +6%

65%

WHOLESALE (INCLUDING 7% FRANCHISE)

CAGR: +4%

31%

RETAIL COMPANY-

OPERATED

CAGR: +14%

~3,000

BRAND-

DEDICATED

STORES AND

SHOP-IN-SHOPS

4%

eCOMMERCE (COMPANY-

OPERATED ONLY)

CAGR: +19%

86%

7%

7%

  1. CAGRs are for the period 2015 - 2018. Other percentages are of total net revenues in 2018. Other numbers are for or as of the end of 2018.

(2) 2% of net revenues in 2018 were from non-gendered products

©2019 Levi Strauss & Co.

3

OUR STRATEGIES ARE WORKING: FIRST-HALF 2019

Drive the profitable core

#1 JEANSWEAR BRAND

GLOBALLY(1)

Expand for more

TOPS

+21%

WOMEN'S

Strengthen position as a leading omni-channel retailer

DEEP FOCUS ON SEAMLESS

CONSUMER EXPERIENCE

Enhance operational excellence

GROSS MARGIN

  • 50 BPS
    EXCLUDING CURRENCY(2)

TOP 10

WHOLESALE

CUSTOMERS

+5%

MEN'S

BOTTOMS

BUSINESS

+6%

VALUE

BRANDS

+15%

+17%

EXPAND

BRICK-AND-MORTAR

STORE NETWORK

+11%

+78 STORES since Q2'18 (net)

F.L.X.: IMPROVED

FLEXIBILITY AND SPEED

TO MARKET

EUROPE

+13%

5 LARGEST MATURE MARKETS +8%

ASIA +13%

ENHANCE OUR

eCOMMERCE CAPABILITIES

COMPANY-OPERATED SITES

+25%

SOURCING FROM

APPROXIMATELY 25

COUNTRIES, WITH NO SINGLE

COUNTRY REPRESENTING >20% OF OUR SOURCING

Note: Unless otherwise noted all data above is for, or as of the end of, first half 2019. All percentages reflect constant-currency growth in net revenues from 1H'18 to 1H'19.

  1. Measured by 2018 retail sales.
  2. Year-over-yearmargin expansion excluding all currency effects, both translation and transaction; note that transaction effects result primarily from product sourced in USD or EUR.

Reported gross margin declined 40 basis points year-over-year due to the negative impact of currency (both translation and transaction) of 90 basis points

©2019 Levi Strauss & Co.

4

DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER IS A CORE COMPONENT OF OUR GROWTH STRATEGY

DTC business has grown from 29% of net revenues in 2015 to 39% of net revenues in the first half of 2019

Redesigning the shopping experience through customization and personalization with a focus on delivering a frictionless omni-channel environment

DTC channel enables better control of our brands and drives meaningful connections with our consumers

Innovative eCommerce features such as "Ask

Indigo" designed to drive increased traffic, conversion and order size

©2019 Levi Strauss & Co.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Levi Strauss & Co. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 13:36:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:05aVONTOBEL FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GMBH : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
10:05aDCHFA Invests in Ward 7 with Funding of The Solstice II
GL
10:05aAAREAL BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:04aSHOPRITE : South African firms suffer revenge attacks after xenophobia
AQ
10:04aMITON : Form 8.3 - Miton Group Plc
AQ
10:04aFIRSTENERGY : JCP&L Joining with Community Agencies to Hold Energy Assistance Days to Help Customers Pay Utility Bills
PR
10:04aWhat Are the Major Trends That Will Reshape the Metals and Mining Sector? Find Out on Infiniti's Latest Blog
BU
10:03aGlobal Cucumber Seeds Market to Reach US$ 1,939.6 Million by 2027 – Coherent Market Insights
BU
10:03aAluminum Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Aluminum Corporation of China and China Hongqiao Group | Technavio
BU
10:03aENTRUST DATACARD : Issues First Verified Mark Certificates for JPMorgan Chase and Co. to Improve Email Authentication and Brand Assurance
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DUNELM GROUP PLC : DUNELM : annual profit jumps; Brexit gloom stokes cautious FY outlook
2BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Barratt shares fall as subdued outlook overshadows profit rise
3JUST GROUP PLC : JUST : Brexit hurts Just Group's mortgage sales, shares drop
4ASTRAZENECA : AstraZeneca's Tagrisso gets China OK for type of lung cancer
5NORDEA BANK ABP : NORDEA ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: Time of fear

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group