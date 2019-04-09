Log in
Levi Strauss : RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2019

04/09/2019 | 05:08pm EDT

LEVI STRAUSS & CO.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2019

The following information relates to non-GAAP financial measures, and should be read in conjunction with the investor call held on April 9, 2019, discussing the company's financial condition and results of operations as of and for the quarter ended February 24, 2019.

Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended

February 24,

February 25,

2019

2018

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

Most comparable GAAP measure:

Net income (loss)

$

146.5

$

(18.6)

Non-GAAP measure:

Net income (loss)

$

146.5

$

(18.6)

Income tax expense

35.3

167.7

Interest expense

17.5

15.5

Other expense, net

1.6

10.4

Impact of changes in fair value on cash-settled stock based compensation

5.3

5.0

Restructuring and related charges, severance and other, net

0.1

0.3

Adjusted EBIT

$

206.3

$

180.3

Adjusted EBIT margin

14.4%

13.4%

Depreciation and amortization

28.6

32.8

Adjusted EBITDA

$

234.9

$

213.1

_____________

(1)Other expense,net in the period ended February 25, 2018 have been conformed to reflect the adoption of ASU2017-07,"Compensation-Retirement Benefits (Topic 715) Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost".

Adjusted net income:

Three Months Ended

February 24,

February 25,

2019

2018

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

Most comparable GAAP measure:

Net income (loss)

$

146.5

$

(18.6)

Non-GAAP measure:

Net income (loss)

146.5

(18.6)

Impact of changes in fair value on cash-settled stock based compensation

5.3

5.0

Restructuring and related charges, severance and other, net

0.1

0.3

Remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities

-

99.1

Tax impact of adjustments

(1.0)

(2.4)

Adjusted net income

$

150.9

$

83.4

Adjusted net income margin

10.5%

6.2%

Net debt:

February 24,

November 25,

2019

2018

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

Most comparable GAAP measure:

Total debt, excluding capital leases

$

1,041.1

$

1,052.2

Non-GAAP measure:

Total debt, excluding capital leases

$

1,041.1

$

1,052.2

Cash and cash equivalents

(621.9)

(713.1)

Short-term investments in marketable securities

(100.0)

-

Net debt

$

319.2

$

339.1

Adjusted free cash flow:

Three Months Ended

February 24,

February 25,

2019

2018

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

Most comparable GAAP measure:

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

55.8

$

66.2

Non-GAAP measure:

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

55.8

$

66.2

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(36.1)

(31.0)

Proceeds (Payments) on settlement of forward foreign exchange contracts not

55.8

(10.3)

designated for hedge accounting

Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered for tax withholdings on

equity award exercises

(3.9)

(14.8)

Dividend to stockholders

(55.0)

(45.0)

Free cash flow

$

16.6

$

(34.9)

Constant-currency net revenues:

Three Months Ended

February 24,

February 25,

%

2019

2018

Increase

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

Total revenues

As reported

$

1,434.5

$

1,343.7

6.8%

Impact of foreign currency exchange rates

-

(47.8)

*

Constant-currency net revenues

$

1,434.5

$

1,295.9

10.7%

Americas

As reported

$

717.3

$

657.2

9.1%

Impact of foreign currency exchange rates

-

(5.5)

*

Constant-currency net revenues - Americas

$

717.3

$

651.7

10.1%

Europe

As reported

$

464.7

$

452.7

2.7%

Impact of foreign currency exchange rates

-

(30.3)

*

Constant-currency net revenues - Europe

$

464.7

$

422.4

10.0%

Asia

As reported

$

252.5

$

233.8

8.0%

Impact of foreign currency exchange rates

-

(12.0)

*

Constant-currency net revenues - Asia

$

252.5

$

221.8

13.8%

__________

* Not meaningful

Constant-currency Adjusted EBIT:

Three Months Ended

February 24,

February 25,

%

2019

2018

Increase

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBIT

$

206.3

$

180.3

14.4%

Impact of foreign currency exchange rates

-

(10.1)

*

Constant-currency Adjusted EBIT

$

206.3

$

170.2

21.2%

Constant-currency Adjusted EBIT margin (1)

14.4%

13.1%

_____________

(1)We defineconstant-currency Adjusted EBIT margin as constant-currency Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of constant-currency net revenues.

*Not meaningful

Leverage ratio:

February 24,

February 25,

2019

2018

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

Total debt, excluding capital leases

$

1,041.1

$

1,087.2

LTM Adjusted EBITDA

$

731.8

$

691.5

Leverage ratio

1.4

1.6

Disclaimer

Levi Strauss & Co. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 21:07:02 UTC
