Levi Strauss : RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2019

LEVI STRAUSS & CO.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2019

The following information relates to non-GAAP financial measures, and should be read in conjunction with the investor call held on April 9, 2019, discussing the company's financial condition and results of operations as of and for the quarter ended February 24, 2019.

Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended February 24, February 25, 2019 2018 (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Most comparable GAAP measure: Net income (loss) $ 146.5 $ (18.6) Non-GAAP measure: Net income (loss) $ 146.5 $ (18.6) Income tax expense 35.3 167.7 Interest expense 17.5 15.5 Other expense, net 1.6 10.4 Impact of changes in fair value on cash-settled stock based compensation 5.3 5.0 Restructuring and related charges, severance and other, net 0.1 0.3 Adjusted EBIT $ 206.3 $ 180.3 Adjusted EBIT margin 14.4% 13.4% Depreciation and amortization 28.6 32.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 234.9 $ 213.1

_____________

(1)Other expense,net in the period ended February 25, 2018 have been conformed to reflect the adoption of ASU2017-07,"Compensation-Retirement Benefits (Topic 715) Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost".

Adjusted net income: