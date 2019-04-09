|
Levi Strauss : RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2019
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2019
The following information relates to non-GAAP financial measures, and should be read in conjunction with the investor call held on April 9, 2019, discussing the company's financial condition and results of operations as of and for the quarter ended February 24, 2019.
Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA:
Three Months Ended
February 24,
February 25,
2019
(Dollars in millions)
Most comparable GAAP measure:
Net income (loss)
|
Non-GAAP measure:
Net income (loss)
Income tax expense
Interest expense
Other expense, net
Impact of changes in fair value on cash-settled stock based compensation
Restructuring and related charges, severance and other, net
|
Adjusted EBIT
Adjusted EBIT margin
|
Depreciation and amortization
Adjusted EBITDA
_____________
(1)Other expense,net in the period ended February 25, 2018 have been conformed to reflect the adoption of ASU2017-07,"Compensation-Retirement Benefits (Topic 715) Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost".
Adjusted net income:
|
Net income (loss)
Non-GAAP measure:
Impact of changes in fair value on cash-settled stock based compensation
Remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities
Adjusted net income
Net debt:
|
Total debt, excluding capital leases
Non-GAAP measure:
Total debt, excluding capital leases
|
Adjusted free cash flow:
Most comparable GAAP measure:
Non-GAAP measure:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
Constant-currency net revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Constant-currency Adjusted EBIT:
Leverage ratio:
