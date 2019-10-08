Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Levi Strauss profit hit by weakness in wholesale business in Americas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 06:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People pass by a Levi Strauss store in New York

(Reuters) - Levi Strauss & Co reported a 4% drop in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, as the denim apparel maker struggled to grow its wholesale business in its highest revenue-generating market, the Americas.

Reduced shipments to off price stores and the impact of a delayed acquisition of a South American distributor drove net revenue down about 3% in the region, the first fall since the 165-year-old company went public in March.

"U.S. wholesale was challenged... particularly the legacy department stores and chain stores, where (the) much publicized traffic declines have negatively impacted our business," Chief Executive Officer Chip Bergh said in an interview with Reuters.

The deteriorating retail landscape has forced longstanding brick-and-mortar chains, including J.C. Penney Co Inc, to explore options, as they struggle to boost their e-commerce business to compete with the likes of Amazon.com Inc.

Bergh said Levi's has been focussing on selling directly to customers through its stores and online than through off price retailers.

Levi's teamed up with model Chanel Iman and New York Giants player Sterling Shepard during the quarter to create an exclusive drop, launching limited merchandise, for e-commerce retailer Amazon.com Inc fashion line.

"We only sell to that (off price) channel... the distressed inventory that we're trying to clear. We don't think its good for the brand," Bergh said..

Jane Hali & Associates analyst Jessica Ramirez said in the long run, Levi's direct-to-consumer model would yield results, but issues in the wholesale business remain a concern.

Revenue from the direct-to-consumer business in the United States rose 7% in the quarter ended Aug. 25, driven by the strength of Levi's flagship brand, while that from wholesale declined 4%.

Overall, the wholesale business grew only 1%, drawing strength from Europe and Asia.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $124.5 million, or 30 cents per share from $130.1 million (106.6 million pounds), or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue and profit came above Wall Street estimates, as the blue-jeans maker also benefited from a resurgence of the denim trend.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 31 cents per share, 3 cents above expectations. Net revenue rose 3.8% to $1.45 billion, compared with the average estimate of $1.44 billion projected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of the company, which have fallen about 14% since its market debut, were down 0.2% in extended trading.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Stocks treated in this article : Ross Stores, Amazon.com
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -1.57% 1705.51 Delayed Quote.15.36%
ROSS STORES -0.24% 107.88 Delayed Quote.29.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:43pGoldman evaluating role in Megvii IPO after AI firm put on U.S. blacklist
RE
06:41pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Remuneration Committee
PU
06:36pSEACOR : Witt o'brien's expands senior leadership to accelerate growth
AQ
06:36pENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : Quarterly Activities Report
PU
06:36pDORIEMUS : Horse Hill-2/2z Operational Update
PU
06:36pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee
PU
06:33pLevi Strauss profit hit by weakness in wholesale business in Americas
RE
06:33pFEGANSCOTT : Opens Washington D.C. Office, Adds Attorney
BU
06:31pEMBRAER S A : Reference Form 2018 (Portuguese Only)
PU
06:30pBROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS TO HOLD CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST OF THIRD QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2019 AT 11 : 00 am (ET)
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : My Path to Purpose
2Levi Strauss profit hit by weakness in wholesale business in Americas
3HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Remunerati..
4HOSTOPIA.COM INC : HYDRO ONE : Third Quarter 2019 Results Release November 7, 2019 Before Markets Open
5GROWN UP INVESTMENT : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 30 SEP..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group