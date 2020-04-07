Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Levi's coming back to life in China as stores reopen, online sales rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 07:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Levi's logo is seen stained on pants in a Levi Strauss store in New York

Levi Strauss & Co said on Tuesday a majority of its stores in China, where the coronavirus outbreak first emerged in December, were open with sales recovering on a weekly basis and digital sales rising last month.

The company also reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the first quarter ended Feb. 23, even as sales in Asia declined due to store closures, sending Levi's shares up about 3%.

Like many U.S. retailers, Levi's has been hit by the coronavirus crisis as lockdowns in China and the United States to curb the spread of the infection forced store closures. Levi's has stood through the world wars and the 1918 flu pandemic in its 167-year history.

Nearly all stores in mainland China, including the store in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, were now open, Levi Strauss said.

Traffic and sales in the region remained down, but weekly sales performance was sequentially improving, the company said, adding that sales from its websites and other online platforms grew in March powered by demand for women's wear.

The retailer has been investing more in its e-commerce business, adding features designed to attract young shoppers, to cope with decline in foot traffic to malls and department stores due to a shift in shopping preferences.

"We're trying to find ways to connect more strongly with consumers during the period of time that they're cooped up... We're going to continue to leverage digital," Chief Executive Officer Chip Bergh said on a post-earnings call.

The company said the impact of the outbreak would be "materially significant" for the second quarter, as stores remain closed in the United States, where over 10,000 deaths have been reported.

Levi said it would furlough all its retail store staff in the country, a step taken by many retailers as they extend store closures. The company had about 7,300 U.S. employees as of Nov. 24, according to its annual filing.

It also said it had borrowed $300 million on a credit facility to boost its balance sheet.

For the first quarter ended Feb. 23, Levi said sales rose 5% to $1.51 billion, powered by its direct-to-consumer business. Analysts were expecting $1.47 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 40 cents, beating Wall Street estimates by 5 cents.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:10pUK job vacancies shrink for 1st time since 2009 as coronavirus hits employers
RE
08:02pU.S. to Block Iran's Request to IMF for $5 Billion Loan to Fight Coronavirus -- Update
DJ
07:58pAsian shares poised to follow Wall Street's rocky lead
RE
07:53pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China to further smooth tax exemptions for some imports from US
PU
07:52pLevi's coming back to life in China as stores reopen, online sales rise
RE
07:49pBoeing making new 737 MAX software updates to address computer issue
RE
07:47pAmazon to suspend delivery service competing with UPS, FedEx
RE
07:34pKKR sets up $50 million international coronavirus relief fund
RE
07:32pAIRBNB TO TERMINATE $1 BILLION CREDIT FACILITY AFTER PRIVATE EQUITY DEAL : sources
RE
07:31pWeWork sues SoftBank for dropping $3 billion tender offer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Treasury talks continue on $25 billion in aviation grants
2THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Canada's aid for small businesses hit by coronavirus set to fa..
3AMBEV S.A. : AMBEV S A : Reminder - 1Q20 Earnings Release and Conference Call
4PERSEUS MINING LIMITED : PERSEUS MINING : COVID-19 UPDATE
5CAPSTONE MINING CORP. : CAPSTONE MINING : Safely Ramping Down Cozamin Operations in Accordance with Mexican Go..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group