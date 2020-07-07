Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Levi's revenue tops estimates as online business thrives, sales trends improve

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 04:18pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Levi's tag is seen on pants hanging in a Levi Strauss store in New York

Levi Strauss & Co's quarterly revenue topped estimates on Tuesday, and the denim apparel maker said its sales were improving as stores reopen following government-mandated COVID-19 lockdowns.

The company reported a 25% increase in its online business in the second quarter ended May 24, with a month-over-month rise of nearly 80% in May, as consumers shopped more on its website and app.

Met with temporary closure of its own stores as well as partner outlets, Levi introduced curbside pickup and started fulfilling online orders at its stores, with customers turning to online shopping to avoid contact with people.

The company, however, warned that the impact of the pandemic could be significant for at least the rest of the year, with the possibility of additional COVID-19 related inventory and other charges.

Chief Executive Officer Chip Bergh said the company would slash about 700 positions, or roughly 15% of its staff, in non-retail, non-manufacturing segment that would help save $100 million annually.

Net revenue fell 62% to $497.5 million, but beat expectations of $485.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Levi reported net loss attributable to the company of $363.5 million, or 91 cents per share, compared with a profit of $28.2 million, or seven cents per share, a year earlier.

The loss was largely due to $242 million in restructuring charges and inventory costs due to coronavirus-related disruptions.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HP INC. -4.75% 16.63 Delayed Quote.-15.04%
LEVI STRAUSS & CO. -4.03% 13.83 Delayed Quote.-25.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:42pDisney says it will go ahead with Walt Disney World reopening on Saturday
RE
04:34pBank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Press Release 7 July 2020
PU
04:34pBANK OF JAMAICA : 30-day CD Auction Term Sheet 7 July 2020
PU
04:32pMovie theater chains sue New Jersey over coronavirus-related closures
RE
04:27pEnergy Down As Covid Concerns Linger -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:24pStocks, oil slip but Chinese stocks rally a sixth day
RE
04:23pStocks, oil slip but Chinese stocks rally a sixth day
RE
04:20pStocks, oil slip but Chinese stocks rally a sixth day
RE
04:19pUnited warns about COVID-19 surge as U.S. airlines move toward federal loans
RE
04:18pOil steadies as economic data overshadows coronavirus worries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Trails in 5G Race After an Early Misstep -- WSJ
2WIRECARD AG : Wirecard administrator sees strong interest from potential buyers
3BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Luxury TV and stereo maker B&O reports full year operating loss, kee..
4THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : Air Products and thyssenkrupp Sign Exclusive Strategic Cooperation Agreement ..
5NOVAVAX, INC. : Novavax Announces $1.6 Billion Funding from Operation Warp Speed

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group