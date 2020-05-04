Levine Leichtman Capital Partners : Acquires SiPM in Partnership with Management and Founders

LONDON, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Europe ("LLCP") announces that it has acquired SiPM (the "Company") in partnership with management and its founding partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in Belgium, SiPM is a pioneer in high-impact e-learning solutions for blue-chip corporations worldwide. The Company has changed the way their clients train their procurement, supply chain and sales professionals by providing role-specific curriculum and the latest e-learning methods, resulting in maximum impact for employees and organizations. Since its founding, SiPM has rapidly expanded its platform to over 50,000 individuals employed by over 200 blue-chip corporations in over 100 countries worldwide.

David Rajakovich, Managing Director Operations, commented, "We welcome LLCP's extensive experience in corporate education and training, along with its proven track record of supporting entrepreneurs. We are very excited about this next step in the development of our Company and look forward to continuing our mission to provide clients with best-in-class, personalized training programs."

Thomas Schmitt, Managing Director Sales, added, "We are excited to join LLCP's global network and believe their local presence in our core markets will be a critical driver of future growth."

Regarding their re-investment, Raf Verheyden, co-founder, commented on behalf of the founders, "Peter Leyten and I joined forces in 2011 with a vision to radically change the traditional way of upskilling procurement, supply chain and sales professionals: faster, better and more cost-effective. We are both proud to see the progress we have made since then. With LLCP on board, we are more than confident that the Company has the support it needs to create a further step-change in the growth profile of the business."

According to Wouter Snoeijers, Managing Director of LLCP, "We are thrilled to partner with SiPM. We believe that SiPM is uniquely positioned to support the professional development needs of its global client base and look forward to supporting its continued growth and success."

LLCP was advised by KPMG (commercial), NautaDutilh (legal) and Deloitte (financial and tax).

The sellers were advised by Lincoln International (M&A), Stibbe (legal) and PwC (financial and tax).

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 36-year track record of successfully investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, professional services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure provides a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by seven partners who have worked together for an average of 21 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed over $10.8 billion of institutional capital across 14 investment funds and has invested in over 85 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $6.9 billion of assets – including its most recent flagship fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., which closed in 2018 with $2.5 billion of committed capital – and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm and The Hague.

Media Contact:

Mark Semer or Ross Lovern

Kekst CNC

mark.semer@kekstcnc.com, ross.lovern@kekstcnc.com

(212) 521-4800

SOURCE Levine Leichtman Capital Partners