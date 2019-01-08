Log in
Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Announces the Hiring of David Misch

01/08/2019 | 10:21am EST

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (“LLCP”), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, announced today that David Misch has joined as a Managing Director and dedicated member of the Originations team. Mr. Misch is based in Los Angeles and is focused on sourcing new investment opportunities.

Prior to joining LLCP, Mr. Misch was a Managing Director and Head of the Middle Market Financial Sponsors group for the West Coast for Wells Fargo Securities, where his primary responsibilities included providing investment banking, valuation and financial opinion services to private equity firms  Prior to Wells Fargo Securities, Mr. Misch spent nearly 18 years in various leadership roles at Houlihan Lokey, the last 10 years of which serving as Managing Director and Head of West Coast coverage in the Financial Sponsors Coverage Group.

“We are delighted to have Dave join us. Dave’s considerable experience and relationships will be a significant benefit to our investment strategy. We are confident that his extensive network and deep experience in acquisitions, recapitalizations, divestitures, corporate strategy, and capital formation matters cultivated over a 25 year career will bring continued success to our firm,” said Lauren B. Leichtman, Co-Founder and CEO of LLCP.

Mr. Misch holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Claremont McKenna College.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

LLCP is a Los Angeles, California based private investment firm that has managed approximately $10.2 billion of institutional capital since its inception. LLCP invests in middle market companies located in the United States and Europe. LLCP is currently making new investments through Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., LLCP Lower Middle Market Fund, L.P., Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Europe, L.P. and Levine Leichtman Strategic Capital, LLC. LLCP has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Charlotte, London, Stockholm and The Hague.

Contact:
David Wolmer
310-275-5335


© GlobeNewswire 2019
