Levine Leichtman Capital Partners' Investment in Squla Wins ACG Holland Deal of the Year

DEN HAAG, The Netherlands, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (“LLCP”), an international private equity firm headquartered in Los Angeles, was awarded the ACG Holland Deal of the Year Award for its investment in Squla (the “Company”) at the 2019 ACG Holland Growth Awards.



LLCP acquired Squla in June 2018 in partnership with the existing management team, headed by CEO Serge Bueters. Squla is the leading consumer education brand for parents and their children in the Netherlands. The Company provides interactive educational tools for primary and secondary school students and is designed to supplement a student’s education in an entertaining and adaptive way.

Since acquiring Squla, LLCP continued to support the Company by acquiring WRTS, the number one online and mobile learning tool for secondary school students. It is used and recommended by over 6,000 high school teachers throughout the Netherlands.

The award recognizes LLCP’s continued success in Europe and the Benelux. Investments in the Netherlands include ZorgDomein, Squla and SK AeroSafety.

For more information, visit https://www.llcp.com .

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

LLCP is a Los Angeles, California based private investment firm that has managed approximately $10.5 billion of institutional capital since its inception. LLCP invests in middle market companies located in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe. LLCP is currently making new investments through Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Europe II SCSp, LLCP Lower Middle Market Fund, L.P. and Levine Leichtman Strategic Capital, LLC. LLCP has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Charlotte, London, Stockholm and The Hague.

