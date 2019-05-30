Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lewis & Clark Bank :, Clatsop Community Bank Merger Complete

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 02:51pm EDT

The combination creates a nearly $300 million asset commercial bank serving Portland Metro and the Oregon Coast

Lewis & Clark Bank (OTC Pink: LWCL) (“Lewis & Clark”) and Clatsop Community Bank (“Clatsop”) announce the successful completion of their merger. The combined bank, named Lewis & Clark Bank and headquartered in Oregon City, has assets of approximately $300 million and branch locations in Oregon City, Oregon; Seaside, Oregon; and Astoria, Oregon.

Jeffrey Sumpter, President & Chief Executive Officer of Lewis & Clark Bank, said, “The completion of our merger with Clatsop Community Bank expands our geographic footprint while strengthening our ability to serve our clients.”

Lewis & Clark Bank will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “LWCL” on the OTC exchange (OTC Pink).

Under the terms of the merger agreement, which was entered into on January 31, 2019, Clatsop Community Bank shareholders receive 0.3040 Lewis & Clark Bank shares and $2.89 in cash in exchange for each share of Clatsop stock.

“We are very excited to have successfully completed the merger of two strong organizations,” said Joe Schulte, Market President. “The combined team of talented employees is enthusiastically collaborating to build on our history of service to our customers and communities.”

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this release may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements.” Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:25pEthos Purchases 8% of Carlin Type Holdings Ltd.
NE
03:24pPPL : Electric Utilities environmental scholarships awarded to seven high school seniors
PU
03:24pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Pence Says US Is Standing With Canada In Effort To Free Canadians In China And Will Continue To Engage On The Issue
PU
03:24pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Pence Says Trump Probably Will Meet With China's Xi At G20 And Will Urge Him To Release Canadians
PU
03:24pREPORT : Mantle Ridge May Be Looking To Buy Aramark
PU
03:24pBLUEOCEAN IOT : Flexible, Cost-Effective LED Control
PU
03:24pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Pence Says We Have Been Clear That We Consider Huawei To Be Incompatible With Security Interests Of US And Allies
PU
03:24pGENERAL DYNAMICS : Unit Gets AI Contract from US Dept. of Health and Human Services
DJ
03:23pSOFTBANK : As A Public Company, WeWork Almost Promises To Be More Careful About Who Gives It Money Than It Was As A Private Company
AQ
03:23pORION NOTICE : Rosen, a Widely Recognized Law Firm, Reminds Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important June 10th Deadline in Securities Class Action – ORN
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : EXPLAINER: China's rare earth supplies could be vital bargaining chip in U.S. trade war
2J.JILL INC : J.JILL, INC. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
3HEXAGON : HEXAGON : announces new early warning radar system for rockfalls and other fast-moving events
4BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual board meeting
5CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, chairman r..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About