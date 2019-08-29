Log in
Lewis Hamilton Launches First Plant-based Sustainable Burger Chain: Neat Burger

08/29/2019 | 04:01am EDT

LONDON, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Five-time FIA Formula One World Champion, Lewis Hamilton is collaborating with hospitality organisation The Cream Group and investors including UNICEF Ambassador and early backer of Beyond Meat, Tommaso Chiabra, to revolutionise fast food when they launch exciting new concept Neat Burger, the first plant-based sustainable burger chain of its kind.

Opening its first site on September 2nd, Neat Burger promises to transform the way people see plant-based food by appealing to not only those who follow plant-based diets, but any individuals, meat-eaters included, who want to eat delicious meat-free dishes that are more sustainable, healthier and ethical. With its first outlet opening just off Regent Street, the team has ambitious plans to expand the concept globally with 14 franchises planned in the next 24 months.

Neat Burger will serve unique patties, specially created by their team of chefs in collaboration with Beyond Meat, a plant-based meat alternative, which forms the basis for the burgers. The menu will consist of three, core burgers - 'The Neat', 'The Cheese' and 'The Chick'n', as well as 'The Hot Dog', with sides including skinny fries, sweet potato fries and tater tots. 

Neat Burger will stock Just Water, the eco-conscious brand launched by Jaden Smith in 2018, as well as ethical Lemonaid sodas and dairy-free, soft serve, coconut and soya-based milkshakes.

Ryan Bishti of The Cream Group says, "Neat Burger aims to change the way we view our eating habits. We're not preaching or shaming people for eating meat. We're offering an alternative that tastes as good as, if not better than meat."

Tommaso Chiabra says: "The meat industry is the biggest contributor to greenhouse emissions and its environmental impact is no longer sustainable together with the growth of population. Neat Burger aims to disrupt the non-sustainable food industry and become a force for good." 

Lewis explains, "I'm very passionate about being kinder to our world and also really respect Neat Burger's commitment to more ethical practices and supporting small businesses, so this is something I'm also really proud to support."

He adds, "But it is also about the product. As someone who follows a plant-based diet, I believe we need a healthier high street option that tastes amazing but also offers something exiting to those who want to be meat-free every now and again. 

"Beyond Meat is an incredible partner and I can't wait to work with the team to expand Neat Burger internationally."

DROPBOX LINK: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/guygufcrqi70d7w/AADSgOclvrUZcbTIitaGr8W6a?dl=0

For all enquiries please contact Katch International, Georgie@katchthis.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lewis-hamilton-launches-first-plant-based-sustainable-burger-chain-neat-burger-300908486.html

SOURCE Neat Burger


© PRNewswire 2019
