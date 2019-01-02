Log in
LexRay : Announces Formation of a Swiss Subsidiary for the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) of LexRay : Utility Tokens

01/02/2019 | 09:37pm CET

Mobilprise Inc., DBA “LexRay”, an industry leading operational management mobile platform, announced today their formation of LexRay Blockchain GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LexRay, or “LexRay Swiss,” for purposes of establishing LexRay’s European headquarters and for launching an Initial Coin Offering, or “ICO,” of LexRay Utility Tokens, or “LexRay Tokens”, among other things.

“With the success of our blockchain initiative, we are excited to take the next steps towards our ICO. The formation of LexRay Blockchain GmbH is a critical step to allow us to efficiently move forward in the crypto community,” states Mr. Simon Zhang, Chairman of the Board.

LexRay is a member of Crypto Valley Association (https://cryptovalley.swiss/), Crypto Valley Labs (cryptovalleylabs.com/), and has pending membership to Trust Square AG (https://www.trustsquare.ch/). The establishment of LexRay Swiss and opening of a physical office in Europe will enable LexRay to have a meaningful presence in Europe. LexRay Swiss is currently looking for personnel to staff the new European headquarters in order to support the expansion of its European and Middle Eastern activities.

Mr. Zhang further comments: “We believe the market in Switzerland is the ideal environment for the development of our blockchain technology and crypto assets. Our blockchain roadmap and plans have experienced extremely positive feedback from investors around the globe, and our momentum will only continue to grow.”

This press release contains statements that are forward looking (such as when Company describes what it “plans,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “aims,” or “anticipates” will occur, what “will,” “potentially,” or “could” happen, and other similar statements or the negative of such terms or statements), which may not be correct, even though LexRay believes that they are reasonable at the time of this press release. LexRay undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made.

About LexRay

LexRay is a leading innovator in sophisticated solutions for both government and private sector entities with an open platform that is implemented within industries such as Government, Law Enforcement, ID Management, Smart Cities, Energy Sector, Airports, Harbors and Ports, NFL and MLB, Casinos and Hotels, Stadiums and Events, Mobile Carriers, Online-to-Offline, Manufacturing, Education and Retail.

LexRay’s patented technologies allow integration of enterprise solutions in the fields of Biometrics, Facial Recognition, Artificial Intelligence, IoT Technologies, Mobile Emergency Operations Centers, Object Recognition, Person of Interest, Threat Detection, Real-Time Alerts, Multi-Location Intelligence, Gender Detection, Ethnicity Detection, Age Detection, Emotion Detection, Heat Maps, Forensic Video, Deep Learning, Gesture Recognition, Access Control, Drone Connectors, Computer Dispatching System, Predictive Analytics, Continuity of Operations Planning and all types of mobile applications.

The LexRay V5 platform allows seamless integration with a wide variety of IoT products and systems. From numerous major video management systems to major operations services with Amazon, LexRay's V5 platform allows a robust operational solution.

To learn more about the LexRay Blockchain Initiative email info@lexray.io with Attn: Blockchain Initiative.


© Business Wire 2019
