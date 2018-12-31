LexRay : Announces Plan for Initial Coin Offering (ICO) of its LexRay : Utility Tokens

Mobilprise Inc., DBA “LexRay”, an industry leading operational
management mobile platform, announced today its plan to launch an
Initial Coin Offering, or “ICO,” of its LexRay Utility Tokens, or
“LexRay Tokens,” through LexRay Blockchain GmbH, a wholly-owned European
subsidiary of LexRay domiciled in the Crypto Valley of Zug, Switzerland.
LexRay Tokens are designed to be used on LexRay's blockchain platform,
which provides a decentralized and secure mobile operations solution
that improves operational efficiencies, and helps manage mission
critical facilities, ground crews and security systems from anywhere.
Copy of the whitepaper relating to LexRay Tokens may be obtained by
accessing LexRay’s website at www.lexray.io.
LexRay is led by Jim Argiropoulos, President, who has over 38 years’
experience in the Public Safety and Emergency Management industry.
“LexRay’s core mission is to empower organizations to manage
mission-critical operations anytime, anywhere, around the world on our
mobile platform. It is an exciting time for Blockchain Technology and
Cryptocurrency, and our ICO is a natural progression that will push
LexRay to future success,” states Mr. Argiropoulos.
With the success of a Blockchain Initiative, LexRay management has
decided to prepare for an ICO in order to raise the necessary capital to
further establish a decentralized marketplace, which provides
B2B/B2C/B2G services and applications built on top of the mobile
operations platform.
LexRay anticipates that the first service offered by the LexRay
blockchain platform will be a decentralized video platform with embedded
analytics built on top of a mobile platform. LexRay Tokens will be
required to use the LexRay blockchain platform and the corresponding
mobile operations client, as well as to access the LexRay decentralized
marketplace. The value of the LexRay Token is dependent on the growth
and adoption of the LexRay platform through the enterprise LexRay Token
stakeholders.
LexRay Tokens are “utility tokens.” The Tokens have no known potential
use other than to provide access digitally to the LexRay blockchain
platform. In the coming days prior to the ICO, LexRay plans to file
enquires with FINMA and seek to obtain regulatory assessment on the
treatment of LexRay Tokens.
In preparation of the ICO, LexRay has engaged the Swiss law firm Froriep
[https://www.froriep.com/].
Froriep is one of the top leading Swiss ICO law firms with a unique
international presence and perspective, where the highest standards of
professional excellence, thoroughness and efficiency go hand-in-hand.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to purchase any token described herein, nor
shall there be any sale of these tokens in any state or jurisdiction in
which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
This press release contains information about pending regulatory
assessment by FINMA, and there can be no assurance that LexRay will be
able to obtain assessment from FINMA to treat LexRay Tokens as “utility
tokens” as defined under the FINMA ICO Guidelines, dated February 16,
2018.
This press release contains statements that are forward looking (such as
when Company describes what it “plans,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,”
“aims,” or “anticipates” will occur, what “will,” “potentially,” or
“could” happen, and other similar statements or the negative of such
terms or statements), which may not be correct, even though LexRay
believes that they are reasonable at the time of this press release.
LexRay undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement
to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement
is made.
About LexRay
LexRay is a leading innovator in sophisticated solutions for both
government and private sector entities with an open platform that is
implemented within industries such as Government, Law Enforcement, ID
Management, Smart Cities, Energy Sector, Airports, Harbors and Ports,
NFL and MLB, Casinos and Hotels, Stadiums and Events, Mobile Carriers,
Online-to-Offline, Manufacturing, Education and Retail.
LexRay’s patented technologies allow integration of enterprise solutions
in the fields of Biometrics, Facial Recognition, Artificial
Intelligence, IoT Technologies, Mobile Emergency Operations Centers,
Object Recognition, Person of Interest, Threat Detection, Real-Time
Alerts, Multi-Location Intelligence, Gender Detection, Ethnicity
Detection, Age Detection, Emotion Detection, Heat Maps, Forensic Video,
Deep Learning, Gesture Recognition, Access Control, Drone Connectors,
Computer Dispatching System, Predictive Analytics, Continuity of
Operations Planning and all types of mobile applications.
The LexRay V5 platform allows seamless integration with a wide variety
of IoT products and systems. From numerous major video management
systems to major operations services with Amazon, LexRay's V5 platform
allows a robust operational solution.
To learn more about the LexRay Blockchain Initiative email info@lexray.io
with Attn: Blockchain Initiative.
