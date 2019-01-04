LexRay : Announces Private Pre-Sale for Initial Coin Offering (ICO) of its LexRay : Utility Tokens

Mobilprise Inc., DBA “LexRay”, an industry leading operational
management mobile platform, announced today that LexRay Blockchain LLC,
a wholly-owned European subsidiary of LexRay, or “LexRay Swiss”, plans
to offer to a limited number of qualified purchasers, or “Private Sale
Purchasers”, a right or “Token Right”, to receive LexRay Utility Tokens
or “LexRay Tokens”, upon the completion of an Initial Coin Offering
(ICO) of LexRay Swiss. LexRay intends to issue a total of 125m LexRay
Tokens which will be offered in three subsequent rounds (private
pre-sale, public pre-sale and ICO) of which roughly 20m LexRay Tokens
will be released as free bonus tokens, particularly enabling early
investors to lower the official token price of 1/300th ETH or 0.00333
ETH (approximately US$0.50 per token), e.g. offering a bonus of 85% per
token to a small group of early investors during the private pre-sale
round.
In preparation of the offering and sale of the Token Right and the
proposed ICO, LexRay has engaged the U.S. law firm Gutnicki LLP (www.gutnicki.com)
as its special United States counsel. Gutnicki is a boutique law firm
with exceptionally credentialed attorneys dedicated to delivering
business-oriented results to clients around the world. The Gutnicki team
has extensive know-how of the blockchain technology and global ICOs, as
well as US and foreign regulatory requirements.
LexRay Tokens are designed to be used on LexRay's blockchain platform,
which provides a decentralized and secure mobile operations solution
that improves operational efficiencies, and helps manage mission
critical facilities, ground crews and security systems from anywhere.
Copy of the whitepaper relating to LexRay Tokens may be obtained by
accessing LexRay’s website at www.lexray.io.
LexRay's private pre-sale round begins at midnight (GMT) on January 8,
2019 and ends at midnight (GMT) on January 20, 2019, while LexRay's
public pre-sale round begins at midnight (GMT) on January 31, 2019 and
ends at midnight (GMT) on February 28, 2019. LexRay's main ICO round is
expected to begin at midnight (GMT) on March 3, 2019 and end at midnight
(GMT) on March 31, 2019.
Simon Zhang, Chairman of LexRay, said: "The introduction of LexRay Token
will enable us to offer a marketplace of decentralized services for our
operators and partners, including AI analytics services. This allows
scalable and cost-efficient enterprise solutions."
The Token Right will be offered and sold, and the LexRay Tokens will be
delivered and distributed to the Private Sale Purchasers in one or more
transactions outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S
of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in the United States only
to Private Sale Purchasers who are “accredited investors” within the
meaning of subparagraph (a) of Rule 501 in reliance on Regulation D of
the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. In addition, the offering and
sale of Token Right and the delivery and distribution of LexRay Tokens
may be restricted by laws in certain other jurisdictions. LexRay Swiss
may, from time to time, revise the foregoing mechanics to comply with
regulatory requirements or other governmental or business obligations as
LexRay Swiss deems appropriate or desirable under the circumstances.
Neither the Token Right nor LexRay Token has been or will be registered
under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of
any other jurisdiction and may not be offered, sold, pledged or
transferred within the United States or such other jurisdiction without
registration or an applicable exemption from the registration
requirement.
LexRay Tokens are “utility tokens”. LexRay Tokens have no known
potential use and LexRay does not expect LexRay Tokens to have any
potential use other than to provide access digitally to the LexRay
blockchain platform and its functionalities.
Disclaimer
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to purchase any token or right described
herein, nor shall there be any sale of these tokens or rights in any
state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be
unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities
laws of any such state or jurisdiction. This press release contains
information about pending transactions, and there can be no assurance
that any of these transactions will be completed in accordance with the
terms described in this press release or at all. This press release
contains statements that are forward looking (such as when LexRay or
LexRay Swiss describes what it “plans,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,”
“aims,” or “anticipates” will occur, what “will,” “potentially,” or
“could” happen, and other similar statements or the negative of such
terms or statements), which may not be correct, even though LexRay
believes that they are reasonable at the time of this press release.
LexRay undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement
to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement
is made.
About LexRay
LexRay is a leading innovator in sophisticated solutions for both
government and private sector entities with an open platform that is
implemented within industries such as Government, Law Enforcement, ID
Management, Smart Cities, Energy Sector, Airports, Harbors and Ports,
NFL and MLB, Casinos and Hotels, Stadiums and Events, Mobile Carriers,
Online-to-Offline, Manufacturing, Education and Retail.
LexRay’s patented technologies allow integration of enterprise solutions
in the fields of Biometrics, Facial Recognition, Artificial
Intelligence, IoT Technologies, Mobile Emergency Operations Centers,
Object Recognition, Person of Interest, Threat Detection, Real-Time
Alerts, Multi-Location Intelligence, Gender Detection, Ethnicity
Detection, Age Detection, Emotion Detection, Heat Maps, Forensic Video,
Deep Learning, Gesture Recognition, Access Control, Drone Connectors,
Computer Dispatching System, Predictive Analytics, Continuity of
Operations Planning and all types of mobile applications.
The LexRay V5 platform allows seamless integration with a wide variety
of IoT products and systems. From numerous major video management
systems to major operations services with Amazon, LexRay's V5 platform
allows a robust operational solution.
To learn more about LexRay Tokens visit LexRay’s official ICO website at www.lexray.io
or email LexRay at info@lexray.io.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005780/en/