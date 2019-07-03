Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lexani Motorcars : Debuts World's First $1 Million (USD) Executive Transporter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 07:16am EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The G-77: Sky Master simply-stated is the world's first hyper-luxury transporter built on the Ford F-550 chassis. Every inch of this over-the-top 33 ft. mobile office has been retrofitted with the brand's artisans' renowned craftsmanship, 24k gold-plating, and state-of-the-art electronic appointments. Lexani is calling it, "A rolling mosaic of utility, opulence, and comfort, at a level never before witnessed in a transporter."

Exterior of the 33 ft. G:77 Sky Master by Lexani Motorcars

The Sky Master opens to a spacious and dramatic touring cabin with six custom power Italian leather seats boasting footrests, heating, massage options, and LM's signature airline-style tray tables. A thundering Bose home theater sound system, coupled with a 65" Curved Ultra HD TV built-into the front cabin partition, assures an unforgettable viewing experience. Beyond the stately captain's quarters is a kitchenette, restroom, and private VIP boardroom which astonishingly transforms from an all-in-one business station, into a comfortable rest area, with the touch of a button. Apple iPads, Mac Mini computers for video conferencing, and a 360-security monitoring system have been flawlessly integrated into the vehicle's user-controlled Control4 system. 

Whether it's for work, or play, the G:77 Sky Master is truly in a league of its own. Lexani Motorcars is offering it at $1 million (USD).

See more: LEXANIMOTORCARS.COM

For inquiries: INFO@LEXANIMOTORCARS.com 

VIP touring cabin amenities:
Custom plush luxury seating for up to 6 VIPs - Custom Italian leather seating with recline, power footrests, heat, massage, and ventilation.
Custom retractable airline writing tables at each sitting position 
Electronic privacy partition with 65" curved 4K Samsung Ultra HD TV 
Sony Blu-ray DVD player 
Apple TV 
Control4 Touchscreen system for audio and visual 
Heavy duty VIP cabin air conditioning system 
Bose Acoustimass home theater sound system with sub woofer 
GPS full-time monitoring screen 
360° security monitoring system 
Individual overhead reading lights
Ambient LED dimmable ceiling lights
VIP ceramic window tint 
Electronic window blinds 
Custom luxury refreshment cabinets 
24K Gold accents 
Mac computer keyboard and trackpad 
Intercom system
Multiple USB and 12V charging stations

Kitchenette amenities:
Retractable Nespresso coffee maker
Norcold mini fridge
Microwave oven
Prep surface with cutting board

Restroom amenities:
VIP Washbasin
Ceramic toilet
Crema Marfil marble floor
Vanishing Vanity Mirror with TV
44 gallon capacity clear water tank

Boardroom amenities:
Plush leather bench seating for 4 converts to sleeping surface 
Dual Samsung 49" LED TVs 
Control4 Touchscreen system for audio and visual 
Sony Blu-ray DVD player 
Multiple storage cabinets
All-in-one business station for Scan, Fax, & Print
24" Security monitoring screen

Drivers cabin features:
Clear and black water monitoring screen

VIDEO BY: EKKOMEDIA.com 

 

G:77 Sky Master Touring Cabin

G:77 Sky Master Touring Cabin

G:77 Sky Master restroom by Lexani Motorcars

G:77 Sky Master 24K Gold-Plating

G:77 Sky Master Private Boardroom

G:77 Sky Master Rest Area

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lexani-motorcars-debuts-worlds-first-1-million-usd-executive-transporter-300879689.html

SOURCE Lexani Motorcars


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:32aDELL TECHNOLOGIES INC : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
07:31aHIGH TIDE : Announces Canna Cabana Now Selling Cannabis in Grande Prairie with 10 More Alberta Stores to Follow Shortly
AQ
07:31aVITALHUB : Featured in 2019 Branham300 List of Top ICT Companies
AQ
07:31aIMPLENIA : Bane NOR awards double-track contract to a joint venture
AQ
07:31aSENMIAO TECHNOLOGY : Reports Financial Results for Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019
PR
07:31aVOLARIS REPORTS JUNE 2019 TRAFFIC RESULTS : High Load Factors, Domestic 91.3% and International 85.1%
PR
07:31aWestleaf positions itself for the next wave of cannabis derivative products with the completion of construction of its large-scale extraction, processing and product formulation facility, The Plant
PR
07:31aInternational Speedway Corporation Reports Financial results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2019
GL
07:31aT2 Biosystems Reports Granting of Inducement Awards
GL
07:31aDNA's Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2019 – invitation to news conferences
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About