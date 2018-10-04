Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lexipol Introduces New Policy and Training Solution for South Carolina Fire Departments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

DALLAS, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexipol, the leading provider of state-specific policies and training for public safety agencies, recently announced the introduction of its Fire Policies and Training solution for South Carolina fire departments. The new service includes policy and procedural content, management and related training delivered via an online platform and mobile app.

Lexipol helps public safety agencies reduce risk and liability associated with out-of-date or incomplete policies and enhances organizational effectiveness. Developed by fire service professionals and public safety attorneys, the Lexipol South Carolina Fire Policy Manual includes more than 165 policies and 25 procedures for high-risk operations that are continuously updated to meet changes in laws and best practices. The subscription-based service also includes short, scenario-based training bulletins, to reinforce policy content understanding, and accountability reporting.

“We are excited to introduce our policy and training solution to South Carolina fire departments,” said Lexipol CEO Michael Davis. “It is critical for departments to have confidence that their policies reflect best practices. Our policy and procedure content focuses on high-risk, low-frequency events, which helps prepare firefighters for situations that pose the biggest threat to themselves, their departments, and the community.”

The South Carolina Fire Policies and Training solution is available to the more than 450 fire departments in the state.

To learn more about Lexipol’s Fire Policies and Training solutions, visit www.lexipol.com/fire

About Lexipol
Lexipol is America’s leading source of state-specific policy and training solutions that reduce risk, lower litigation costs and improve personnel safety in law enforcement and probation agencies, fire departments and corrections facilities. Delivered via an online platform and mobile app, Lexipol’s content is continuously updated to address legislative changes and evolving best practices. Using accountability tools and integrated training, Lexipol provides a cost-effective way for agencies to enhance policy compliance and understanding, allowing leaders to focus more resources on serving their communities. With principal offices in Dallas, Texas, and Irvine, California, Lexipol offers policy management solutions to more than 3,300 agencies in 35 states. For additional information, visit www.lexipol.com.

Media Contact:
Shannon Pieper
Director, Marketing Communications
949-276-9938
spieper@lexipol.com

Lexipol_2018-logo_full.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:16pRPM INTERNATIONAL : Increases Cash Dividend for 45th Consecutive Year
BU
09:16pThompson Hine a Finalist for American Lawyer Legal Services Innovation Award
BU
09:15pApple, Amazon deny Bloomberg report on Chinese hardware attack
RE
09:15pActress maggie q to receive world tourism humanitarian award 2018 for her dedicated work on behalf of kageno, an ngo with projects in kenya and rwanda
GL
09:14pKevin Parks Named STA’s 2018 Dictum Meum Pactum Award Recipient
GL
09:13pPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Recognized as Top Employer in Africa Third Year in a Row
PU
09:13pCYFROWY POLSAT : Information on convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A on October 31, 2018 and the content of draft resolutions for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.
PU
09:12pZHONG YA INTERNATIONAL LTD : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:11pIT FACTOR : Save money on buying ink for your printer
AQ
09:11pTHEMAVEN, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO BPM : Italian banks face twin challenges of capital and funding
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Under Criminal Investigation by Justice Department -- Update
4ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : ELI LILLY AND : Lilly's diabetes drug data impresses, hurts rival Novo's shares
5ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : J&J, Arrowhead in gene-silencing drug deal worth up to $3.7 billion

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.