Lexipol Introduces New Policy and Training Solution for South Carolina Fire Departments

DALLAS, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexipol, the leading provider of state-specific policies and training for public safety agencies, recently announced the introduction of its Fire Policies and Training solution for South Carolina fire departments. The new service includes policy and procedural content, management and related training delivered via an online platform and mobile app.



Lexipol helps public safety agencies reduce risk and liability associated with out-of-date or incomplete policies and enhances organizational effectiveness. Developed by fire service professionals and public safety attorneys, the Lexipol South Carolina Fire Policy Manual includes more than 165 policies and 25 procedures for high-risk operations that are continuously updated to meet changes in laws and best practices. The subscription-based service also includes short, scenario-based training bulletins, to reinforce policy content understanding, and accountability reporting.

“We are excited to introduce our policy and training solution to South Carolina fire departments,” said Lexipol CEO Michael Davis. “It is critical for departments to have confidence that their policies reflect best practices. Our policy and procedure content focuses on high-risk, low-frequency events, which helps prepare firefighters for situations that pose the biggest threat to themselves, their departments, and the community.”

The South Carolina Fire Policies and Training solution is available to the more than 450 fire departments in the state.

To learn more about Lexipol’s Fire Policies and Training solutions, visit www.lexipol.com/fire.

About Lexipol

Lexipol is America’s leading source of state-specific policy and training solutions that reduce risk, lower litigation costs and improve personnel safety in law enforcement and probation agencies, fire departments and corrections facilities. Delivered via an online platform and mobile app, Lexipol’s content is continuously updated to address legislative changes and evolving best practices. Using accountability tools and integrated training, Lexipol provides a cost-effective way for agencies to enhance policy compliance and understanding, allowing leaders to focus more resources on serving their communities. With principal offices in Dallas, Texas, and Irvine, California, Lexipol offers policy management solutions to more than 3,300 agencies in 35 states. For additional information, visit www.lexipol.com .