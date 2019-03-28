Leyou Technologies : AGREEMENT ON LONG STOP DATE AND FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR MAJOR TRANSACTION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LEYOU TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

樂遊科技控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

6WRFN &RGH

AGREEMENT ON LONG STOP DATE

AND

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

MAJOR TRANSACTION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT

Reference is made to (i) the announcement of Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 9 November 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among other things, information relating to the entering into of the Cooperative Agreement and (ii) the announcements of the Company dated 12 December 2018, 2 January 2019, 24 January 2019 and 20 February 2019 (the "Further Delay Announcement") in relation to the delay in despatch of the circular for the Cooperation. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement and the Further Delay Announcement.

AGREEMENT ON LONG STOP DATE

The Cooperative Agreement provides, among other things, that the Long Stop Date shall be 31 January 2019 or such other date as the Company and MEGA may agree in writing. Pursuant to this provision, the Company and MEGA have, by an agreement made between them on 28 March 2019, agreed that the long stop date shall be 30 June 2019.

1