Leyou Technologies : AGREEMENT ON LONG STOP DATE AND FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR MAJOR TRANSACTION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT

LEYOU TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED
樂遊科技控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
AGREEMENT ON LONG STOP DATE
AND
FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR
MAJOR TRANSACTION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION
IN RELATION TO THE COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT
Reference is made to (i) the announcement of Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 9 November 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among other things, information relating to the entering into of the Cooperative Agreement and (ii) the announcements of the Company dated 12 December 2018, 2 January 2019, 24 January 2019 and 20 February 2019 (the "Further Delay Announcement") in relation to the delay in despatch of the circular for the Cooperation. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement and the Further Delay Announcement.
AGREEMENT ON LONG STOP DATE
The Cooperative Agreement provides, among other things, that the Long Stop Date shall be 31 January 2019 or such other date as the Company and MEGA may agree in writing. Pursuant to this provision, the Company and MEGA have, by an agreement made between them on 28 March 2019, agreed that the long stop date shall be 30 June 2019.
All material terms and conditions of the Cooperative Agreement remain unchanged and in full force and effect.
FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR
As disclosed in the Further Delay Announcement, a circular (the "Circular") containing, among other things, (i) further information on the Cooperation and the Cooperative Agreement; (ii) a letter of advice from the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders; (iii) a letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser to both the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders; and (iv) a notice of the EGM, is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 29 March 2019.
As additional time is required to prepare and finalise certain information to be included in the Circular, it is expected that the date of despatch of the Circular will be further postponed to a date falling on or before 13 June 2019.
By order of the Board
Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited
Xu Yiran
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 28 March 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Xu Yiran (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Li Yang (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Gu Zhenghao and Mr. Cao Bo as executive Directors, Mr. Eric Todd and Mr. Cheng Chi Ming Brian as non-executive Directors, and Mr. Hu Chung Ming, Mr. Chan Chi Yuen and Mr. Kwan Ngai Kit as independent non- executive Directors.
