Leyou Technologies : ANNOUNCEMENT APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER

ANNOUNCEMENT APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER

09/04/2018 | 06:27am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LEYOU TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED ᆀ༷߅ҦછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

6WRFN &RGH

ANNOUNCEMENT

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER

Reference is made to the announcement of Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 29 August 2018 in relation to, among others, the discloseable and connected transaction in respect of the Sale and Purchase Agreements (the "Announcement").

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that Trinity Corporate Finance Limited ("Trinity") has been appointed as the Independent Financial Adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in connection with the Sale and Purchase Agreements. The appointment of Trinity as the Independent Financial Adviser has been approved by the Board.

Trinity is a licensed corporation under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) permitted to carry out Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activity. The letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser in respect of the Sale and Purchase Agreements will be included in the circular of the Company to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 28 September 2018.

By order of the Board

Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited

Xu Yiran

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 4 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Xu Yiran (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Gu Zhenghao and Mr. Cao Bo as executive Directors, Mr. Eric Todd, Mr. Li Zhigang and Mr. Cheng Chi Ming Brian as non-executive Directors, and Mr. Hu Chung

Ming, Mr. Chan Chi Yuen and Mr. Kwan Ngai Kit as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Leyou Technologies Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 04:26:05 UTC
