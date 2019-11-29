|
Leyou Technologies : ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE, RULE 13.09 OF THE LISTING RULES AND THE INSIDE INFORMATION PROVISION
11/29/2019 | 07:23am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
LEYOU TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED
樂遊科技控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1089)
ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF
THE TAKEOVERS CODE,
RULE 13.09 OF THE LISTING RULES
AND THE INSIDE INFORMATION PROVISION
This announcement is made by Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Takeovers Code"), Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 20 September 2019,
16 October 2019, 13 November 2019 and 22 November 2019 (the "Announcements") in relation to, among others, the Possible Transactions. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.
THE MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING
The Board announces that it has been informed by Mr. Yuk that on 29 November 2019 (after trading hours), Mr. Yuk and his wholly-owned companies, Port New Limited ("Port New") and Novel New Limited ("Novel New", together with Port New, the "Selling Shareholders") entered into a memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with an independent third party (the "Potential Purchaser") regarding the possible sale by the Selling Shareholders to the Potential Purchaser of a total of 2,132,694,522 Shares in the issued share capital of the Company (the "Sale Shares"), representing approximately 69.21% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement (the "Possible Share Disposal"). The MOU sets forth the understanding between the parties and certain preliminary terms in relation to the Possible Share Disposal.
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief and having made all reasonable enquiries, the Potential Purchaser is a third party independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined under the Listing Rules).
Principal terms of the MOU
The principal terms of the MOU are set out as follows:
|
Sale Shares:
|
The Sale Shares comprise (i) 1,539,894,522 Shares held by
|
|
Port New; (ii) 74,100,000 Shares held by Novel New; and
|
|
(iii) the Call Option Shares (as defined below).
|
|
Pursuant to a call option agreement dated 8 November 2018,
|
|
Port New was granted an option to purchase 518,700,000
|
|
Shares held by Alpha Frontier Limited (the "Call Option
|
|
Shares"), representing approximately 16.83% of the
|
|
issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this
|
|
announcement.
|
|
The Sale Shares will be acquired free from any
|
|
encumbrances or third-party rights and together with all
|
|
rights which are on the date of the Formal Agreement
|
|
(as defined below) or may at any time thereafter become
|
|
attached to them, including the rights to all dividends
|
|
and other distributions declared or paid by the Company
|
|
subsequent to the date of the Formal Agreement.
|
Formal Agreement:
|
It is the intention of the Selling Shareholders and the
|
|
Potential Purchaser to enter into a formal sale and purchase
|
|
agreement (the "Formal Agreement") in relation to the
|
|
Possible Share Disposal on or before the expiry of the
|
|
Exclusivity Period (as defined below) (or such later date as
|
|
the Selling Shareholders and the Potential Purchaser may
|
|
agree).
|
|
|
The Formal Agreement shall provide that completion of
|
|
the Possible Share Disposal is subject to the satisfaction or
|
|
waiver of certain customary conditions precedent.
|
Due diligence review:
|
During the Exclusivity Period, the Potential Purchaser shall
|
|
conduct and complete all due diligence review on the Group.
|
Exclusivity Period:
|
The Potential Purchaser has been granted an exclusivity
|
|
period of 21 days from the date of the MOU (which
|
|
period may be extended to such later date as the Selling
|
|
Shareholders and the Potential Purchaser may agree) (the
|
|
"Exclusivity Period").
|
|
|
During the Exclusivity Period, unless with the prior written
|
|
consent of the Potential Purchaser, the Selling Shareholders
|
|
will not, directly or indirectly,
|
(i) sell, transfer, pledge
|
|
or otherwise dispose of their
|
Shares in the Company
|
|
or interest therein; or (ii) engage in any negotiations or
|
|
discussions with, furnish any information to, or enter into
|
|
any agreement, arrangement, memorandum of understanding
|
|
with, or solicit proposal or offer from, any party other than
|
|
the Potential Purchaser (or its designated nominee), in
|
|
respect of the disposal of their Shares in the Company or the
|
|
businesses or assets of the Company to the extent that such
|
|
disposal of the businesses or assets of the Company would
|
|
constitute a frustrating action under the Takeovers Code.
|
Connected Disposal:
|
Simultaneously with the entering into of the Formal
|
|
Agreement, (i) the Selling Shareholders shall enter into an
|
|
agreement with the Company (the "Disposal Agreement"),
|
|
pursuant to which the Selling Shareholders shall acquire
|
|
from the Company its interests in suites 3201, 3206
|
|
and 3207, Tower Two, Lippo Centre, 89 Queensway,
|
|
Admiralty, Hong Kong, completion of which shall take
|
|
place simultaneously with completion of the Possible
|
|
Share Disposal; and (ii) the Selling Shareholders or their
|
|
designated nominee shall enter into a cooperation agreement
|
|
with the Company (the "Cooperation Agreement"),
|
|
pursuant to which they shall provide financing to the
|
|
Company for the development of certain games and receive a
|
|
prescribed percentage of the profit generated by such games.
|
Legal effect of the MOU
|
The provisions in relation to the Exclusivity Period, legal costs and expenses, legal effect and governing law are legally binding. Other provisions of the MOU (including those relating to the entering into of the Formal Agreement, the subject matter of the Possible Share Disposal, the Disposal Agreement and the Cooperation Agreement) do not have any legally binding effect.
The Possible Share Disposal is subject to further negotiation and the execution of the Formal Agreement between the Selling Shareholders and the Potential Purchaser.
POSSIBLE GENERAL OFFER AND TAKEOVERS CODE IMPLICATIONS
Subject to the Formal Agreement being entered into and the satisfaction or waiver (as the case may be) of such conditions precedent to completion as may be specified therein, and if the Possible Share Disposal materialises and is completed, the Potential Purchaser will acquire more than 30% of the voting rights of the Company, giving rise to an obligation on the part of the Potential Purchaser and any parties acting in concert with it to make a mandatory unconditional general offer for all the issued Shares (other than those already owned or agreed to be acquired by them) under Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code and to make an appropriate offer to the holders of any convertible securities under Rule 13.1 of the Takeovers Code.
The transactions contemplated under the Disposal Agreement and the Cooperation Agreement (the "Connected Disposal") will constitute connected transactions of the Company by virtue of the Selling Shareholders' controlling interest in the Company. Since the Connected Disposal is not capable of being extended to all shareholders of the Company, it is expected that the Connected Disposal would constitute a special deal under Rule 25 of the Takeovers Code.
The Board was informed by the Selling Shareholders that no formal agreements had been entered into in respect of the Possible Share Disposal as at the date of this announcement and negotiations are still in progress, thus there is no certainty that the Possible Share Disposal will proceed or that it would lead to a mandatory general offer under Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code.
MONTHLY UPDATE
In compliance with Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code, monthly announcement(s) setting out the progress of the Possible Share Disposal will be made by the Company until an announcement is made of a firm intention to make an offer under Rule 3.5 of the Takeovers Code or of a decision not to proceed with an offer. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate or required in accordance with the Listing Rules and/or the Takeovers Code (as the case may be).
There is no assurance that the Possible Share Disposal will materialise or eventually be consummated and the relevant discussions may or may not lead to a mandatory general offer under Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should be aware that the Possible Share Disposal may or may not proceed. Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the securities of the Company.
By order of the Board
Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited
Xu Yiran
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 29 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Xu Yiran (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Li Yang (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Gu Zhenghao and Mr. Cao Bo as executive Directors, Mr. Eric Todd as non-executive Director, and Mr. Hu Chung Ming, Mr. Chan Chi Yuen and Mr. Kwan Ngai Kit as independent non-executive Directors.
The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.
Disclaimer
Leyou Technologies Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 12:22:07 UTC
|
|