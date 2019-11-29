Leyou Technologies : ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE, RULE 13.09 OF THE LISTING RULES AND THE INSIDE INFORMATION PROVISION

The Board was informed by the Selling Shareholders that no formal agreements had been entered into in respect of the Possible Share Disposal as at the date of this announcement and negotiations are still in progress, thus there is no certainty that the Possible Share Disposal will proceed or that it would lead to a mandatory general offer under Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code.

MONTHLY UPDATE

In compliance with Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code, monthly announcement(s) setting out the progress of the Possible Share Disposal will be made by the Company until an announcement is made of a firm intention to make an offer under Rule 3.5 of the Takeovers Code or of a decision not to proceed with an offer. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate or required in accordance with the Listing Rules and/or the Takeovers Code (as the case may be).

There is no assurance that the Possible Share Disposal will materialise or eventually be consummated and the relevant discussions may or may not lead to a mandatory general offer under Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should be aware that the Possible Share Disposal may or may not proceed. Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the securities of the Company.

