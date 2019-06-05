Leyou Technologies : GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
LEYOU TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED
樂遊科技控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
6WRFN &RGH
GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS
This announcement is made by Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to rule 17.06A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules").
The board of directors of the Company (the "Director(s)") (the "Board") hereby announces that on 5 June 2019 (the "Date of Grant"), the Company granted share options to certain eligible participants (the "Grantees") to subscribe for a total of 2,500,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.1 each in the share capital of the Company (the "Share(s)") under the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 25 August 2017, subject to acceptances of the Grantees.
Details of the share options granted are as follows:
|
Date of Grant:
|
5 June 2019
|
Number of share options
|
2,500,000 share options (each share option shall entitle the
|
granted:
|
holder to subscribe for one Share)
|
Validity period of share
|
The share options are exercisable within a period of 42
|
options granted:
|
months from the Date of Grant, subject to the vesting
|
|
schedule
1
Vesting of share options granted and exercise price per Share:
The vesting schedule of the share options and the exercise price per Share are as follows:
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
share options
|
Exercise price
|
Tranche
|
Vesting date
|
to be vested
|
per Share
|
First
|
5 June 2020
|
833,333
|
HK$2.5
|
Second
|
5 June 2021
|
833,333
|
HK$2.8
|
Third
|
5 June 2022
|
833,334
|
HK$3.1
|
|
|
|
|
Total:
|
|
2,500,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market price of the Shares
|
HK$2.3 per Share
|
on the Date of Grant:
|
|
Exercise price of share
|
The lowest exercise price of HK$2.5 per Share, is higher
|
options granted:
|
than the highest of (i) the closing price of HK$2.3 per Share
|
|
as stated in the Stock Exchange's daily quotations sheet on
|
|
the Date of Grant; (ii) the average closing price of HK$2.342
|
|
per Share as stated in the Stock Exchange's daily quotations
|
|
sheets for the five business days immediately preceding the
|
|
Date of Grant; and (iii) the nominal value of HK$0.1 of each
|
|
Share
2
None of the Grantees is a director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company, or any of their respective associates (as defined in the Listing Rules) as at the date of this announcement.
By order of the board of
Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited
Xu Yiran
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 5 June 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Xu Yiran (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Li Yang (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Gu Zhenghao and Mr. Cao Bo as executive Directors, Mr. Eric Todd as non-executive Director, and Mr. Hu Chung Ming, Mr. Chan Chi Yuen and Mr. Kwan Ngai Kit as independent non-executive Directors.
3
