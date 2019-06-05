Leyou Technologies : GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LEYOU TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

樂遊科技控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

This announcement is made by Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to rule 17.06A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules").

The board of directors of the Company (the "Director(s)") (the "Board") hereby announces that on 5 June 2019 (the "Date of Grant"), the Company granted share options to certain eligible participants (the "Grantees") to subscribe for a total of 2,500,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.1 each in the share capital of the Company (the "Share(s)") under the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 25 August 2017, subject to acceptances of the Grantees.

Details of the share options granted are as follows:

Date of Grant: 5 June 2019 Number of share options 2,500,000 share options (each share option shall entitle the granted: holder to subscribe for one Share) Validity period of share The share options are exercisable within a period of 42 options granted: months from the Date of Grant, subject to the vesting schedule

