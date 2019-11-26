|
Leyou Technologies : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
11/26/2019 | 07:13pm EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.
LEYOU TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED
樂遊科技控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1089)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Room 2, United Conference Centre, 10/F., United Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Monday, 16 December 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the following purposes of considering and, if thought fit, with or without amendments, passing the following resolution as ordinary resolution:
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
1.(a) "THAT the 125,089,021 outstanding share options granted to certain eligible participants (the "Grantees"), none of whom, except for Mr. Li Yang who is an executive director of the Company, is a director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company, or an associate of any of them, under the share option scheme of the Company adopted on 25 August 2017 (the "Share Option Scheme") which were in excess of the Scheme Mandate Limit (as defined in the Share Option Scheme) and part of the share options granted on 2 May 2019 and all of the share options granted on 20 May 2019 and 5 June 2019 (details of the grants of such share options are set out in the announcements of the Company dated 2 May 2019, 20 May 2019 and 5 June 2019 respectively) (the "Excess Options"), with each of the 125,089,021 Excess Option entitling the holder thereof to subscribe for one ordinary share of HK$0.1 each in the share capital of the Company (the "Share(s)"), be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified, and THAT for the avoidance of doubt, all the share options granted under the Share Option Scheme ("Share Options") during the period from the date of the adoption of the Share Option Scheme up to the date of the passing of this resolution, to the extent that they were granted with insufficient mandate, be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified."
-
"THAT any director of the Company, be and is hereby authorised for and on behalf of the Company to sign, seal, execute, perfect, perform and deliver all such instruments, documents and deeds, and do all such acts, matters and things and take all such steps as he may in his discretion consider necessary, desirable or expedient to give full effect to the grant, issue and exercise of the Excess Options and all such Share Options during the period from the date of the adoption of the Share Option Scheme up to the date of the passing of this resolution, to the extent that they were granted with insufficient mandate, and THAT any and all such acts be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified."
By Order of the Board of
Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited
Xu Yiran
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 27 November 2019
Registered office:
Cricket Square
Hutchins Drive
P.O. Box 2681
Grand Cayman
KY1-1111
Cayman Islands
Principal place of business in Hong Kong:
Suite 3201, Tower Two
Lippo Centre
89 Queensway Admiralty Hong Kong
Notes:
-
All times stated in this notice refer to Hong Kong time.
-
A member of the Company who is a holder of two or more shares of the Company, and who is entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint more than one proxy to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a member of the Company from attending and voting in person at the EGM and any adjournment thereof. In such event, his form of proxy will be deemed to have been revoked.
-
A form of proxy for the EGM is enclosed with the Company's circular dated 27 November 2019. In order to be valid, the form of proxy duly completed and signed in accordance with the instructions printed on the form together with a valid power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM (i.e. not later than Saturday, 14 December 2019 at 10:00 a.m.) or any adjournment of such meeting.
-
The Hong Kong branch register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 11 December 2019 to Monday, 16 December 2019 (both dates inclusive), for the purpose of determining the members of the Company who are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM. No transfers of shares of the Company will be effected during the said period. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the EGM, all share transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 December 2019 for registration.
-
As at the date of this notice, Mr. Li Yang, an executive director of the Company (a "Director") and a Grantee, beneficially owned 2,895,000 Shares, representing approximately 0.09% of the issued share capital of the Company. Mr. Li Yang and his associates will abstain from voting on the resolution at the EGM to approve, confirm and ratify the grant of the Excess Options.
As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises Mr. Xu Yiran (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Li Yang (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Gu Zhenghao and Mr. Cao Bo as executive Directors, Mr. Eric Todd as non-executive Director, and Mr. Hu Chung Ming, Mr. Chan Chi Yuen and Mr. Kwan Ngai Kit as independent non-executive Directors.
Disclaimer
Leyou Technologies Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 00:12:08 UTC
|
|