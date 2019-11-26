Leyou Technologies : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

LEYOU TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

樂遊科技控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1089)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Room 2, United Conference Centre, 10/F., United Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Monday, 16 December 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the following purposes of considering and, if thought fit, with or without amendments, passing the following resolution as ordinary resolution:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

1.(a) "THAT the 125,089,021 outstanding share options granted to certain eligible participants (the "Grantees"), none of whom, except for Mr. Li Yang who is an executive director of the Company, is a director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company, or an associate of any of them, under the share option scheme of the Company adopted on 25 August 2017 (the "Share Option Scheme") which were in excess of the Scheme Mandate Limit (as defined in the Share Option Scheme) and part of the share options granted on 2 May 2019 and all of the share options granted on 20 May 2019 and 5 June 2019 (details of the grants of such share options are set out in the announcements of the Company dated 2 May 2019, 20 May 2019 and 5 June 2019 respectively) (the "Excess Options"), with each of the 125,089,021 Excess Option entitling the holder thereof to subscribe for one ordinary share of HK$0.1 each in the share capital of the Company (the "Share(s)"), be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified, and THAT for the avoidance of doubt, all the share options granted under the Share Option Scheme ("Share Options") during the period from the date of the adoption of the Share Option Scheme up to the date of the passing of this resolution, to the extent that they were granted with insufficient mandate, be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified."