Leyou Technologies : PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES, RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

LEYOU TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

樂遊科技控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1089)

PROPOSALS FOR

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES,

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

29 May 2019