Leyou Technologies : PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES, RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

LEYOU TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED
樂遊科技控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1089)
PROPOSALS FOR
GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES,
RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
AND
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
A notice convening the annual general meeting ("AGM") of Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited to be held at Room 2, United Conference Centre, 10/F., United Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Friday, 28 June 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) is set out on pages 18 to 22 of this circular. A form of proxy for use by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM is enclosed herein.
Whether or not you are able to attend the AGM, please complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed on the form and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM (i.e. not later than Wednesday, 26 June 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time)) or any adjournment of such meeting. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM or any adjournment of such meeting should you so wish.
29 May 2019
CONTENTS
Page
DEFINITIONS
1
LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3
APPENDIX I
EXPLANATORY STATEMENT
ON REPURCHASE OF SHARES. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
8
APPENDIX II
DETAILS OF DIRECTORS STANDING
FOR RE-ELECTIONAT THE AGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
13
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
18
DEFINITIONS
In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:
"AGM"
the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at
Room 2, United Conference Centre, 10/F., United Centre,
95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Friday, 28 June
2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) or any adjournment
thereof for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit,
approving the resolutions proposed in the notice of the
AGM
"Articles"
"Board"
"close associate(s)"
"Company"
the articles of association of the Company as amended from time to time
the board of Directors
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1089)
"core connected person(s)"
"Director(s)"
"General Extension Mandate"
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
the director(s) of the Company
a general mandate to the Directors to add to the Issue Mandate any Shares representing the number of Shares repurchased under the Repurchase Mandate
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries
"HK$"
Hong Kong dollar, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the
People's Republic of China
"Issue Mandate"
"Latest Practicable Date"
"Listing Rules"
"Memorandum"
"Repurchase Mandate"
"SFO"
"Share(s)"
"Shareholder(s)"
"Stock Exchange"
"Takeovers Codes"
"%"
a general and unconditional mandate to be granted to the Directors to exercise the powers of the Company to allot, issue, and deal with Shares with an aggregate number not exceeding 20% of the aggregate number of the issued Shares as at the date of passing the resolution approving such mandate
23 May 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain information contained in this circular
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange as amended from time to time
the memorandum of association of the Company as amended from time to time
a general and unconditional mandate to be granted to the Directors to exercise all the powers of the Company to repurchase such number of Shares not exceeding 10% of the number of issued Shares as at the date of passing the relevant resolution approving such mandate
the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time
ordinary share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of the Company
holder(s) of the Share(s)
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers issued by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong
per cent
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
LEYOU TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED
樂遊科技控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1089)
Executive Directors:
Registered Office:
Mr. Xu Yiran (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Cricket Square
Mr. Li Yang (Deputy Chairman)
Hutchins Drive
Mr. Gu Zhenghao
P.O. Box 2681
Mr. Cao Bo
Grand Cayman
Non-executive Directors:
Mr. Eric Todd
Mr. Cheng Chi Ming Brian
Place of Business in Hong Kong:
Suite 3201, Tower Two
Independent non-executive Directors:
Lippo Centre
Mr. Hu Chung Ming
89 Queensway
Mr. Chan Chi Yuen
Admiralty
Mr. Kwan Ngai Kit
Hong Kong
29 May 2019
To the Shareholders
|
Dear Sir or Madam,
PROPOSALS FOR
GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES,
RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
AND
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
1. INTRODUCTION
The purpose of this circular is to provide the Shareholders with the information regarding the following resolutions to be put forward at the AGM for the Shareholders' consideration and, if thought fit, approval:
-
the grant of the Issue Mandate to the Directors;
-
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
