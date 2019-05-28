Log in
Leyou Technologies : PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES, RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

05/28/2019 | 06:44pm EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in doubt as to any aspect about this circular, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in LEYOU TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED, you should at once hand this circular and proxy form enclosed in this document to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank or stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

LEYOU TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

樂遊科技控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1089)

PROPOSALS FOR

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES,

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the annual general meeting ("AGM") of Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited to be held at Room 2, United Conference Centre, 10/F., United Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Friday, 28 June 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) is set out on pages 18 to 22 of this circular. A form of proxy for use by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM is enclosed herein.

Whether or not you are able to attend the AGM, please complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed on the form and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM (i.e. not later than Wednesday, 26 June 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time)) or any adjournment of such meeting. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM or any adjournment of such meeting should you so wish.

29 May 2019

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS

. . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

APPENDIX I

-

EXPLANATORY STATEMENT

ON REPURCHASE OF SHARES. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

APPENDIX II

-

DETAILS OF DIRECTORS STANDING

FOR RE-ELECTIONAT THE AGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

18

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"AGM"

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at

Room 2, United Conference Centre, 10/F., United Centre,

95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Friday, 28 June

2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) or any adjournment

thereof for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit,

approving the resolutions proposed in the notice of the

AGM

"Articles"

"Board"

"close associate(s)"

"Company"

the articles of association of the Company as amended from time to time

the board of Directors

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1089)

"core connected person(s)"

"Director(s)"

"General Extension Mandate"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

the director(s) of the Company

a general mandate to the Directors to add to the Issue Mandate any Shares representing the number of Shares repurchased under the Repurchase Mandate

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollar, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Issue Mandate"

"Latest Practicable Date"

"Listing Rules"

"Memorandum"

"Repurchase Mandate"

"SFO"

"Share(s)"

"Shareholder(s)"

"Stock Exchange"

"Takeovers Codes"

"%"

a general and unconditional mandate to be granted to the Directors to exercise the powers of the Company to allot, issue, and deal with Shares with an aggregate number not exceeding 20% of the aggregate number of the issued Shares as at the date of passing the resolution approving such mandate

23 May 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain information contained in this circular

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange as amended from time to time

the memorandum of association of the Company as amended from time to time

a general and unconditional mandate to be granted to the Directors to exercise all the powers of the Company to repurchase such number of Shares not exceeding 10% of the number of issued Shares as at the date of passing the relevant resolution approving such mandate

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of the Company

holder(s) of the Share(s)

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers issued by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong

per cent

- 2 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

LEYOU TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

樂遊科技控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1089)

Executive Directors:

Registered Office:

Mr. Xu Yiran (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Cricket Square

Mr. Li Yang (Deputy Chairman)

Hutchins Drive

Mr. Gu Zhenghao

P.O. Box 2681

Mr. Cao Bo

Grand Cayman

KY1-1111

Non-executive Directors:

Cayman Islands

Mr. Eric Todd

Mr. Cheng Chi Ming Brian

Place of Business in Hong Kong:

Suite 3201, Tower Two

Independent non-executive Directors:

Lippo Centre

Mr. Hu Chung Ming

89 Queensway

Mr. Chan Chi Yuen

Admiralty

Mr. Kwan Ngai Kit

Hong Kong

29 May 2019

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir or Madam,

PROPOSALS FOR

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES,

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

1. INTRODUCTION

The purpose of this circular is to provide the Shareholders with the information regarding the following resolutions to be put forward at the AGM for the Shareholders' consideration and, if thought fit, approval:

  1. the grant of the Issue Mandate to the Directors;
    • 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Leyou Technologies Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 22:43:02 UTC
