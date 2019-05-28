Leyou Technologies : Proxy Form for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 28 June 2019

LEYOU TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

樂遊科技控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1089)

Proxy Form for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 28 June 2019

Ordinary Resolutions (5) FOR (4) AGAINST (4)

To receive, consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the reports of the directors of the Company (the "Directors") and the independent auditors of the Company (the "Independent Auditors") for the year ended 31 December 2018. To re-appoint HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited as the Independent Auditors and authorise the board of Directors (the "Board") to fix their remuneration.

3. (a) To re-elect the following retiring Directors: (i) Mr. Xu Yiran as an executive Director (ii) Mr. Cao Bo as an executive Director (iii) Mr. Hu Chung Ming as an independent non-executive Director (iv) Mr. Li Yang as an executive Director (b) To authorise the Board to fix the respective Directors' remuneration. 4(A). To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with unissued shares of the Company (the "Share(s)") (the "Issue Mandate"). 4(B). To grant a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase Shares (the "Repurchase Mandate"). 4(C). To approve the addition to the Issue Mandate of the number of Shares repurchased by the Company under the Repurchase Mandate. Date: Signature (6)(7)(8)(9) :

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company registered in your name(s). If you wish to appoint a proxy other than the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting, please strike out "the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting" and insert the name and address of the person you wish to appoint in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. IMPORTANT: If you wish to vote for any resolution, please indicate with a " ✓ " in the appropriate space marked "For" beside the resolution. If you wish to vote against any resolution, please indicate with a " ✓ " in the appropriate space marked "Against" beside the resolution. In the absence of any such indication, the proxy will vote for or against the resolution or will abstain at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on the resolution properly put to the Annual General Meeting other than those referred to in the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting. The description of each resolution is by way of summary only. Please refer to the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting for the full description. In the case of joint shareholders, the vote of the senior who renders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members. The form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing. In the case of a corporation, this form must be executed under seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.

