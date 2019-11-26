Leyou Technologies : Proxy Form for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 16 December 2019

LEYOU TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGSLIMITED

樂遊科技控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1089)

Proxy Form for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 16 December 2019

I/We (1) of

being the registered holder(s) of (2)

shares of HK$0.10 each in the capital of the Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby appoint the Chairman of the Extraordinary General Meeting, or (3)

of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company (and at any adjournment thereof) to be held at Room 2, United Conference Centre, 10/F., United Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Monday, 16 December 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) and to vote in respect of the following ordinary resolution as indicated:

Ordinary Resolution (5) FOR (4) AGAINST (4)

1. (a) To approve, confirm and ratify the 125,089,021 outstanding share options granted to certain eligible participants (the "Grantees") under the share option scheme of the Company adopted on 25 August 2017 (the "Share Option Scheme") which were in excess of the Scheme Mandate Limit (as defined in the Share Option Scheme) and part of the share options granted on 2 May 2019 and all of the share options granted on 20 May 2019 and 5 June 2019 (details of the grants of such share options are set out in the announcements of the Company dated 2 May 2019, 20 May 2019 and 5 June 2019 respectively) (the "Excess Options"), with each of the 125,089,021 Excess Options entitling the holder thereof to subscribe for one ordinary share of HK$0.1 each in the share capital of the Company (the "Share(s)"), and for the avoidance of doubt, to approve, confirm and ratify all the share options granted under the Share Option Scheme ("Share Options") during the period from the date of the adoption of the Share Option Scheme up to the date of the passing of this resolution, to the extent that they were granted with insufficient mandate.

To authorise any director of the Company to sign, seal, execute, perfect, perform and deliver all such instruments, documents and deeds for and on behalf of the Company, and do all such acts, matters and things and take all such steps as he may in his discretion consider necessary, desirable or expedient to give full effect to the grant, issue and exercise of the Excess Options and all such Share Options during the period from the date of the adoption of the Share Option Scheme up to the date of the passing of this resolution, to the extent that they were granted with insufficient mandate, and to approve, confirm and ratify any and all such acts.

Date: Signature (6)(7)(8)(9) :

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company registered in your name(s). If you wish to appoint a proxy other than the Chairman of the Extraordinary General Meeting, please strike out "the Chairman of the Extraordinary General Meeting" and insert the name and address of the person you wish to appoint in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. A proxy needs not be a member of the Company. IMPORTANT : If you wish to vote for the resolution, please indicate with a " ✓ " in the appropriate space marked "For" beside the resolution. If you wish to vote against the resolution, please indicate with a " ✓ " in the appropriate space marked "Against" beside the resolution. In the absence of any such indication, the proxy will vote for or against the resolution or will abstain at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on the resolution properly put to the Extraordinary General Meeting other than that referred to in the notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting. The description of the resolution is by way of summary only. Please refer to the notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting for the full description. In the case of joint shareholders, the vote of the senior who renders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members. The form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing. In the case of a corporation, this form must be executed under seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised. To be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the Extraordinary General Meeting (i.e. not later than Saturday, 14 December 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time)) or any adjournment of such meeting. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting if you so wish.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the meeting of the Company (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company/Tricor Investor Services Limited at the above address.