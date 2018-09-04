Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Leyou Technologies : The establishment of Athlon Games Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 04:27am CEST

Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited is pleased to announce the establishment of the Group's new publishing brand, Athlon Games, Inc.

Athlon Games is partnering with Middle-earth Enterprises, to develop and publish a free-toplay massively multiplayer online video game based on The Lord of the Rings, the landmark fantasy literary work of J.R.R. Tolkien. Set in the world of Middle-earthTM during the years leading to the events of The Lord of the Rings, the game will provide Middle-earth fans throughout the world with a new, immersive game experience for epic exploration of the Tolkien universe.

For further details, head over to company's announcement here.

Disclaimer

Leyou Technologies Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 02:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:32aDMCI : Redemption of Preferred Shares for the month of August 2018
PU
05:31aETHOCA : Wins Three Honors at Australian Fraud Awards 2018
BU
05:27aWISR : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Mr Chris Whitehead
PU
05:22aMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 31/8/18 - $1.0727
PU
05:22aFORTESCUE METALS : Students gets into the swing of it with Fortescue’s annual hockey carnivals
PU
05:08aTAHOE RESOURCES : Guatemala court confirms suspension of Tahoe mining licenses
RE
05:02aGITI TIRE : Introduces Ambassador Program for Passionate Drivers
PU
05:02aEDOM TECHNOLOGY : New aptX Adaptive Designed to Bring Dynamic Next-Gen Premium Wireless Audio Experiences
PU
05:02aLETTER FROM THE CEO : Are You Ready for 5G?
PU
04:54aJD COM : Chinese billionaire's attorneys say he's unlikely to face charges after Minneapolis arrest
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : More effective shingles vaccine may be in short supply at area pharmacies
2U.S. oil prices rise as Gulf platforms shut ahead of hurricane
3AMERICAN HERITAGE INTERNATIONAL INC : AMERICAN HERITAGE INTERNATIONAL : Freshman Tyson Campbell growing on the..
4ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED : ICU MEDICAL INCORPORATED : Smiths rebuffs ICU's latest offer for medical division ..
5MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : New CEO and Directors

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.