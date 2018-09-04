Leyou Technologies : The establishment of Athlon Games Inc.

Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited is pleased to announce the establishment of the Group's new publishing brand, Athlon Games, Inc.

Athlon Games is partnering with Middle-earth Enterprises, to develop and publish a free-toplay massively multiplayer online video game based on The Lord of the Rings, the landmark fantasy literary work of J.R.R. Tolkien. Set in the world of Middle-earthTM during the years leading to the events of The Lord of the Rings, the game will provide Middle-earth fans throughout the world with a new, immersive game experience for epic exploration of the Tolkien universe.

For further details, head over to company's announcement here.