Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Liam Fox says UK needs longer transition period to make free-trade deal with EU - the Times

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 02:19am CEST

(Reuters) - British trade minister Liam Fox said the UK will need a longer transition period to make a free-trade deal with the European Union, The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Fox suggested that Britain may stay in transition for a "few more months" beyond the end of December 2020, the newspaper reported, citing a source.

Prime Minister Theresa May is being urged to consider the extension of the transition period to get through the Brexit impasse, the newspaper report added.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, 2019. Under May's plan, the whole of the UK would forge a customs "partnership" with the EU after a transition period ends in December 2020 if the backstop is triggered.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was open to extending Britain's Brexit transition by another year.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:18aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : Call to get behind 2018 Biosecurity Blitz
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:54aOil prices edge up on surprise drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles
RE
02:52aSingapore's September Exports Miss Expectations
DJ
02:46aScholar says claims of China currency manipulation 'total rubbish' - paper
RE
02:43aSingapore Sept exports up 8.3 percent year-on-year
RE
02:36aU.S. Sanctions Iran Finance Network in Bid to Sever Tehran's Global Ties--Update
DJ
02:34aAsia shares rally as Wall Street bounce relieves
RE
02:31aNetflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
2BHP BILLITON LIMITED : BHP BILLITON : first quarter iron-ore output jumps 8 percent, cuts copper guidance
3NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS CORP : NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS : kicks off "legalization day" with unveiling of firs..
4ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED : ALKANE RESOURCES : Strategic Investment in Calidus Resources
5SMARTFINANCIAL INC : SmartFinancial Sets Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.