Liam Fox urges Asia counterparts to convey Brexit views to EU - CNBC

08/28/2018 | 12:40pm CEST
British Secretary of State for International Trade Fox attends a signing ceremony in Beijing

(Reuters) - Trade Secretary Liam Fox has urged his Asian counterparts to make their views on Brexit known to the European Union, he told CNBC on Tuesday.

"I have been urging my colleagues in a number of Asian countries to make their views (on Brexit) known to the European Union," he told CNBC in an interview.

"Because if the European Union decides to introduce impediments to trade or investment that don't exist today, that sends a global message about Europe's lack of competitiveness in the global context".

The opening up of the Chinese services sector would be key for the United Kingdom, he told CNBC, the remarks coming days after Fox held talks with China's commerce ministry.

China and Britain will look at the possibility of reaching a "top notch" free trade agreement after Britain leaves the EU, the Chinese commerce ministry had said on Saturday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

