Lianhua Supermarket : Sugar women to meet in Mackay, 7/2/2020

Registrations are now open for the 2020 Annual Women in Sugar Conference, to be held in Mackay on 27 and 28 April.

QSL is a proud sponsor of the event, this year hosted by the Canegrowers Network Mackay District and focused on the theme of 'Farming Friendships'.

The conference is open to interested women and their partners from throughout the state, and boasts a jam-packed schedule of guest speakers, social activities and a bus tour.

For conference details and the registration form, please click here or contact Jill Fox on 0404 469 899.

