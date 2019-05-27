Libelium : Integrates Radar Technology with its IoT Devices for Smart Parking Applications

Aiming to meet the growing demand for greater precision in smart parking
devices, Libelium, the Spanish manufacturer of hardware and IoT
solutions, has integrated radar technology in detecting the
availability of parking spaces.
The new Smart Parking node improves detection and stability
performance thanks to a radar sensor which allows precise detection
(99%) of vehicles parked over the device that sends the data to the
cloud through the LoRaWAN network.
IoT technology applied to the detection of parking places can reduce
traffic, save fuel, decrease CO2 emissions and
improve the driving experience and habitability of cities. In
addition, smart parking devices are being highly demanded by
municipalities to check rotation levels in restricted parking areas (taxis,
loading and unloading, recharging electric vehicles and disabled areas).
First real deployment is already taking place in the city of Huesca
(Northern Spain) where 190 nodes are being installed to detect the
occupation of parking spaces for disabled people.
Radar technology offers improved performance compared to magnetic or
infrared detection. Moreover, radar parking devices are not
vulnerable to electromagnetic interference nor do they give false
positives for vehicles parked near or in double rows. Their performance
is more consistent in any luminosity condition, more stable in long stay
parking cases and they are not affected by the proximity of traffic
movements such as passing bus or heavy trucks. Additionally, the
maintenance of radar parking sensors is much easier as they are not
affected by dirt, dust, rain or oil spills.
"Radar technology avoids the miscalibration problems that can be
experienced with other types of technology as the system is able to
"see" objects on top when lots are occupied," says David
Gascón, co-founder and CTO of Libelium.
The nodes provisioning has been enormously improved, now
delivered with default time settings and also unique LoRaWAN identifiers
and keys, allowing the registration in the LoRaWAN network server at any
one time. The new smart parking platform also provides over-the-air
setup to remotely configure parameters, reducing installation times.
Smart parking devices are registered in the Libelium
Services Cloud Manager before leaving the factory. They
can also be used in combination with the Libelium
Cloud Bridge to send data directly to any of the compatible
platforms, making it easier and faster to create any parking management
application.
