Libelium : Integrates Radar Technology with its IoT Devices for Smart Parking Applications

05/27/2019 | 04:01am EDT

Aiming to meet the growing demand for greater precision in smart parking devices, Libelium, the Spanish manufacturer of hardware and IoT solutions, has integrated radar technology in detecting the availability of parking spaces.

The new Smart Parking node improves detection and stability performance thanks to a radar sensor which allows precise detection (99%) of vehicles parked over the device that sends the data to the cloud through the LoRaWAN network.

IoT technology applied to the detection of parking places can reduce traffic, save fuel, decrease CO2 emissions and improve the driving experience and habitability of cities. In addition, smart parking devices are being highly demanded by municipalities to check rotation levels in restricted parking areas (taxis, loading and unloading, recharging electric vehicles and disabled areas).

First real deployment is already taking place in the city of Huesca (Northern Spain) where 190 nodes are being installed to detect the occupation of parking spaces for disabled people.

Radar technology offers improved performance compared to magnetic or infrared detection. Moreover, radar parking devices are not vulnerable to electromagnetic interference nor do they give false positives for vehicles parked near or in double rows. Their performance is more consistent in any luminosity condition, more stable in long stay parking cases and they are not affected by the proximity of traffic movements such as passing bus or heavy trucks. Additionally, the maintenance of radar parking sensors is much easier as they are not affected by dirt, dust, rain or oil spills.

"Radar technology avoids the miscalibration problems that can be experienced with other types of technology as the system is able to "see" objects on top when lots are occupied," says David Gascón, co-founder and CTO of Libelium.

The nodes provisioning has been enormously improved, now delivered with default time settings and also unique LoRaWAN identifiers and keys, allowing the registration in the LoRaWAN network server at any one time. The new smart parking platform also provides over-the-air setup to remotely configure parameters, reducing installation times.

Smart parking devices are registered in the Libelium Services Cloud Manager before leaving the factory. They can also be used in combination with the Libelium Cloud Bridge to send data directly to any of the compatible platforms, making it easier and faster to create any parking management application.

More information: http://www.libelium.com/products/smart-parking/


© Business Wire 2019
