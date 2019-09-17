Libelium :'s IoT Technology Helps to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations

Following the United Nations call for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Libelium promotes IoT technology as a tool to achieve prosperity while protecting the planet.

Libelium values and encourages the prioritization of sustainability goals to maximize the impact that the IoT provides for a better world. Nowadays, IoT technology is contributing to the improvement of citizens’ quality of life and companies’ competitiveness. Investing in IoT technology directly impacts in manufacturing cost reduction, better use of natural resources preservation, product quality improvement and regulatory compliance.

The report published by Libelium summarizes how IoT technology works in favour of the SDGs and which projects have been deployed worldwide according to each objective.

Libelium has identified the benefits that IoT technology offers for goals such as zero hunger, good health, clean water, sustainable cities, industry, climate action, life on land and life below water.

The objective of this report is to improve IoT investments both from public and private entities adding the benefits that demonstrate how technology can transform our everyday life for a better world.

“Annual cereal production will need to rise to about 3 billion tonnes and annual meat production will need to rise by over 200 million tonnes to reach 470 million tonnes to feed 9.1 billion people by 2050. This figures only will be real applying precision agriculture techniques with IoT technology,” states Alicia Asín, Libelium’s CEO.

In the same way, the report analyses the power of the IoT to increase water quality, to control pollution and to fight against climate change, among other benefits.

More information: http://libelium.com/iot-helps-to-reach-sustainable-development-goals-to-transform-our-world

