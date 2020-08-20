Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Liberals Can and Must Do Better to Support Canadians as CERB Winds Down

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 05:42pm EDT

Canada's largest labour union, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), says the Liberal government will have to dig deeper to help millions of Canadians whose incomes have crashed or disappeared entirely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are positive notes in today's announcement of the government's plan to extend the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) until September 27 before a transition towards the Employment Insurance system. CUPE is also pleased to see the government establish a higher $400 minimum weekly benefit but notes this is significantly scaled back from the $500 that CERB recipients could previously rely on.

"The job market hasn't rebounded and peoples' bills haven't gone down, but the government is cutting back on critical support and leaving vulnerable Canadians with $400 less in their pocket every month during this global health crisis," said CUPE National President Mark Hancock.

CUPE welcomes the creation of a $500 weekly benefit for caregivers for up to 26 weeks, and a sick leave benefit that will pay $500 per week for up to two weeks. BC Premier John Horgan deserves credit for his strong advocacy for paid sick leave.

CUPE is also pleased to see the establishment of a $400 weekly benefit for gig economy workers for up to 26 weeks. However, we are disappointed to see the benefit for gig economy workers will pay significantly less to people who are unemployed through no fault of their own and is calling for this inequity to be corrected immediately.

"These are not just numbers on a balance sheet, this is hundreds of thousands of people and families whose lifeline is being cut back," said CUPE National Secretary-Treasurer Charles Fleury. "The government must do better, and we encourage the opposition parties to use their leverage in this minority parliament to force the government to improve its offer."

:cc/cope491


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pINX LIMITED : Announces Launch of Security Token IPO
BU
05:58pBAUDAX BIO : Appoints Arnold Baskies, M.D. and Andrew Drechsler to Board of Directors
AQ
05:57pCOMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS CEMIG : Conselho de Administração - Sumário das Decisões
PU
05:54pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Genius Brands International, Inc.- GNUS
GL
05:52pTrean Insurance Group to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, August 27, 2020
AQ
05:51pTERADYNE : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
05:51pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against American Electric Power Company, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
05:48pPERSPECTIVES : A Smarter Approach to Retirement
PU
05:48pAlaska LNG Project Secures Final Authorization to Export Natural Gas
PU
05:48pCENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - iQMR
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD. : In U.S.-China tech war, investors bet on China's localisation push
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Announces June Quarter 2020 Results
3SCHAEFFLER : EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler AG Plans Creation of New Authorized Ca..
4MEDTRONIC PLC : MEDTRONIC : Begins Post-Market, Real-World Study of the InterStim™ Micro System
5BP PLC : Premier Oil lays out plan to extend debt facilities, posts first-half loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group