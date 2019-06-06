DGAP-News: Liberty Defense Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Conference

Liberty Defense Corp.: Liberty Defense Testifies Before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Health



06.06.2019

Vancouver, BC, and Ottawa, ON - June 5, 2019 - Liberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. (TSXV: SCAN - FRA: LD2 - ISIN: CA53044R1073) ("Liberty"), a leader in security and weapons detection solutions, was invited to and testified before the Canadian House of Commons Standing Committee on Health on June 4, 2019, regarding the security of healthcare facilities throughout Canada.



Bill Riker, CEO of Liberty Defense, testified as an industry expert on urban security, and also presented Liberty's HEXWAVE technology, to the leaders who manage and maintain all aspects of Health Canada.



Incidents of violence in healthcare facilities has increased over the last decade in Canada and abroad, leaving both healthcare workers and patients more vulnerable to dangerous situations in hospitals, clinics and other facilities.



"We would like to thank the Canadian federal government and Members of Parliament for this opportunity to discuss the current security landscape with respect to healthcare facilities and workers in Canada, and also introduce the work that we are doing with Liberty's weapons detection technology, HEXWAVE," said Liberty CEO, Bill Riker. "Safety and security within healthcare facilities can be particularly vulnerable and requires a proactive approach to early detection balanced against a positive customer experience of a healthcare atmosphere. We are looking to help be a part of that solution."





On Behalf of Liberty Defense

Bill Riker

CEO & Director





About Liberty Defense



Liberty provides security solutions for concealed weapon detection in high volume foot traffic areas and has secured an exclusive license from MIT Lincoln Laboratory, as well as a technology transfer agreement, for patents related to active 3D imaging technology that are packaged into the HEXWAVE product. The system is designed to provide discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability. This is intended to provide a means to proactively counter evolving urban threats. The sensors with active 3D imaging and AI-enhanced automatic detection are designed to detect metallic and non-metallic firearms, knives, explosives and other threats. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com





About the House of Commons Standing Committee on Health



The House of Commons Standing Committee on Health is empowered to study and report on all matters relating to the mandate, management, and operation of Health Canada. This includes its responsibilities for the operations of the Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA), an internal Health Canada body. The Committee is also responsible for the oversight of four agencies that report to Parliament through the Minister of Health: Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR); Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB); Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA); and Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).





For further information contact:

Liberty Investor Relations:

Adam Ross

Telephone: 604-336-9820 x1

Toll-Free: 1-833-923-3334

Email: info@libertydefense.com



Liberty Media Relations:

Brittany Whitmore

Telephone: 778-238-6096

Email: brittany@exvera.com





Forward-Looking Statements



When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include information relating to the feature on WSB-TV. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.



By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: there is no assurance that WSB-TV will keep the feature live on the website. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).



Liberty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Liberty as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.



All amounts referred to herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

