Liberty Expedia : An amendment to a SC 13D filing

February 1, 2019

(1) Consists of (i) 5,083,900 shares of common stock, $0.0001 par value ("Common Stock"), held by Barry Diller ("Mr. Diller"), (ii) options to purchase 537,500 shares of Common Stock held by Mr. Diller that are exercisable within 60 days of February 4, 2019, (iii) 439,552 shares of Common Stock held by a private foundation as to which Mr. Diller disclaims beneficial ownership, (iv) 11,076,672 shares of Common Stock held by Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. ("Liberty", and together with Mr. Diller, "Reporting Persons"), and (v) 12,799,999 shares of Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value ("Class B Common Stock"), held by a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty.

(2) Assumes conversion of all shares of Class B Common Stock beneficially owned by the Reporting Persons into shares of Common Stock. Because each share of Class B Common Stock generally is entitled to ten votes per share and each share of Common Stock is entitled to one vote per share, the Reporting Persons may be deemed to beneficially own equity securities of Expedia Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Issuer"), representing approximately 54.8% of the voting power of the Issuer. Such beneficial ownership amounts are based on there being outstanding, as of the close of business on October 12, 2018, 136,174,433 shares of Common Stock and 12,799,999 shares of Class B Common Stock, based on the Issuer's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal period ended September 30, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 26, 2018 (the "Form 10-Q"), and as calculated in accordance with Rule 13d-3.

(1) Consists of (i) 5,083,900 shares of Common Stock held by Mr. Diller, (ii) options to purchase 537,500 shares of Common Stock held by Mr. Diller that are exercisable within 60 days of February 4, 2019, (iii) 439,552 shares of Common Stock held by a private foundation as to which Mr. Diller disclaims beneficial ownership, (iv) 11,076,672 shares of Common Stock held by Liberty, and (v) 12,799,999 shares of Class B Common Stock held by a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty.

(2) Assumes conversion of all shares of Class B Common Stock beneficially owned by the Reporting Persons into shares of Common Stock. Because each share of Class B Common Stock generally is entitled to ten votes per share and each share of Common Stock is entitled to one vote per share, the Reporting Persons may be deemed to beneficially own equity securities of the Issuer representing approximately 54.8% of the voting power of the Issuer. Such beneficial ownership amounts are based on there being outstanding, as of the close of business on October 12, 2018, 136,174,433 shares of Common Stock and 12,799,999 shares of Class B Common Stock, as reported by the Issuer in the Form 10-Q, and as calculated in accordance with Rule 13d-3.

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Liberty"), and Barry Diller ("Mr. Diller," and together with Liberty, the "Reporting Persons" and each, a "Reporting Person") are filing this statement on Schedule 13D with respect to the shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock"), of Expedia Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Issuer" or "Expedia"). Liberty and Mr. Diller constitute a "group" for purposes of Rule 13d-5 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to their respective beneficial ownership of the Common Stock and are collectively referred to as the "Reporting Group." The Schedule 13D originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") with respect to the Issuer by the Reporting Group on November 14, 2016, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D filed with the SEC on March 7, 2018 (the "Schedule 13D"), is hereby amended and supplemented to include the information set forth herein.

This amended Statement on Schedule 13D/A (this "Amendment" and together with the Schedule 13D, this "Statement") constitutes Amendment No. 2 to the Schedule 13D. Capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the meanings given to such terms in the Schedule 13D. Except as set forth herein, the Schedule 13D is unmodified.

Information contained herein with respect to each Reporting Person and its executive officers, directors and controlling persons is given solely by such Reporting Person, and no other Reporting Person has responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of information supplied by such other Reporting Person.

Item 4. Purpose of the Transaction

The information contained in Item 4 of the Schedule 13D is hereby amended to add the following information at the end of such Item:

The Reporting Persons have been informed that, on February 1, 2019, a member of Expedia management, as authorized by a special committee of disinterested directors formed by the Board of Directors of the Issuer (the "Special Committee"), conveyed to a member of Liberty management a proposal for the Issuer to acquire the outstanding shares of Liberty in a business combination transaction in which the outstanding shares of Liberty's Series A common stock and Series B common stock would be exchanged for newly issued shares of Common Stock. Over the course of the next two days, the member of Expedia management, as authorized by the Special Committee, and the member of Liberty management, as authorized by a committee of the Board of Directors of Liberty, composed of all of Liberty's Common Stock Directors (the "Transaction Committee"), engaged in discussions regarding a possible exchange ratio for the transaction.

As of the filing of this Amendment, the member of Expedia management had last proposed a possible exchange ratio of 0.347 of a share of Common Stock for each outstanding share of Liberty Series A common stock and Series B common stock (the "Expedia Proposal"), subject to the negotiation of mutually acceptable transaction agreements. In connection with conveying the Expedia Proposal, the member of Expedia management also communicated that the Special Committee had not authorized making any proposal to Liberty with a higher exchange ratio. Based on a total of 54,496,214 shares of Liberty Series A common stock and 2,830,174 shares of Liberty Series B common stock outstanding on December 31, 2018, the Expedia Proposal would involve the issuance by the Issuer of an aggregate of 19,892,257 shares of Common Stock in respect of all outstanding shares of Liberty common stock. Liberty beneficially owns 11,076,672 shares of Common Stock and 12,799,999 shares of Class B Common Stock of the Issuer.

Also, as of the filing of this Amendment, the member of Liberty management had last proposed a possible exchange ratio of 0.373 of a share of Common Stock for each outstanding share of Liberty Series A common stock and Series B common stock (the "Liberty Proposal"), subject to the negotiation of mutually acceptable transaction agreements. In connection with conveying the Liberty Proposal, the member of Liberty management also communicated that the Transaction Committee had not authorized making any proposal to Expedia with a lower exchange ratio. Based on the number of outstanding shares of Liberty common stock on December 31, 2018, the Liberty Proposal would involve the issuance by the Issuer of an aggregate of 21,382,743 shares of Common Stock in respect of all outstanding shares of Liberty common stock.

In addition, Mr. Diller states that, in connection with the consummation of any such transaction, as would be permitted under certain circumstances by the governance and shareholder agreements relating to the Issuer currently in effect, Mr. Diller expects to exchange shares of Common Stock beneficially owned by him for shares of Class B Common Stock currently owned by Liberty and a charitable foundation formed by Mr. Diller may likewise exchange shares of Common Stock it owns for shares of Class B Common Stock currently owned by Liberty, and that Mr. Diller and the Issuer may enter into certain amendments to the governance agreement currently in effect relating to Mr. Diller's ability to exchange for or purchase in the future additional shares of Class B Common Stock, as well as other governance arrangements and transfer restrictions. Such exchange would not affect the consideration to be paid in any potential transaction between Liberty and Expedia.

The Reporting Persons expect that there may be continued discussions among the parties regarding a potential transaction and related matters, including the terms of any continuing governance agreement between Mr. Diller and the Issuer. There can be no assurance that any discussions that may occur among the Reporting Persons, the Issuer and/or the Special Committee or the Transaction Committee will contain transaction terms consistent with those described above, or result in the entry into a definitive agreement concerning a transaction (or the terms and conditions thereof) or, if such a definitive agreement is reached, will result in the consummation of a transaction provided for in such definitive agreement. Discussions concerning a possible transaction may be terminated at any time and without prior notice.

The Reporting Persons do not intend to disclose developments with respect to the foregoing unless and until the Boards of Directors of Liberty and the Issuer have approved a specific transaction, if any, except as may be required by law.

