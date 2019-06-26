Liberty Expedia : Definitive proxy statement relating to merger or acquisition

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Dear Stockholders:

On April 15, 2019, Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc., which is referred to as Liberty Expedia, Expedia Group, Inc., which is referred to as Expedia Group, LEMS I LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Expedia Group, which is referred to as Merger LLC, and LEMS II Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Merger LLC, which is referred to as Merger Sub, entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of June 5, 2019, which (as the same may be amended from time to time) is referred to as the merger agreement, that provides for the acquisition of Liberty Expedia by Expedia Group. Subject to approval of Liberty Expedia stockholders and the satisfaction or (to the extent permitted by law) waiver of certain other closing conditions, Expedia Group will acquire Liberty Expedia through the merger of Merger Sub with and into Liberty Expedia, which is referred to as the first merger, with Liberty Expedia surviving the first merger and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Expedia Group. Immediately following the first merger, Liberty Expedia as the surviving corporation of the first merger will merge with and into Merger LLC, which is referred to as the upstream merger and, together with the first merger, the mergers, with Merger LLC surviving the upstream merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Expedia Group.

If the mergers are completed, each share of Liberty Expedia Series A common stock and Liberty Expedia Series B common stock (other than shares held by Liberty Expedia as treasury stock or held directly by Expedia Group), which are referred to collectively as Liberty Expedia common stock, will be converted into the right to receive a number of shares of Expedia Group common stock such that each holder of record of shares of Liberty Expedia Series A common stock or Liberty Expedia Series B common stock shall have the right to receive, in the aggregate, a number of shares of Expedia Group common stock equal to the product of the total number of shares of such series of Liberty Expedia common stock held of record by such holder immediately prior to the first merger multiplied by an exchange ratio equal to 0.36, with such product rounded up to the next whole share of Expedia Group common stock. For more details on the merger consideration, see "The Merger Agreement-Merger Consideration" beginning on page 65. U.S. holders (as defined under "The Transaction-Material U.S. Federal Income Tax Consequences" beginning on page 62) of Liberty Expedia common stock are not expected to recognize gain or loss for U.S. federal income tax purposes as a result of the exchange of Liberty Expedia common stock for Expedia Group common stock pursuant to the mergers. See "The Transaction-Material U.S. Federal Income Tax Consequences" beginning on page 62for a more complete discussion of the U.S. federal income tax consequences of the mergers.

If the Expedia Group stock price at the closing of the mergers is equal to the closing price of Expedia Group common stock on June 19, 2019, the most recent practicable date for which such information was available, holders of Liberty Expedia common stock would receive merger consideration with an implied value of approximately $46.67 per share of Liberty Expedia common stock. The actual value of the merger consideration as of the completion of the mergers may well differ from this example. The common stock of Expedia Group is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "EXPE." The Series A common stock and the Series B common stock of Liberty Expedia are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbols "LEXEA" and "LEXEB," respectively. We urge you to obtain current market quotations for the shares of common stock of Expedia Group and the shares of Series A common stock and Series B common stock of Liberty Expedia.

Liberty Expedia is holding a special meeting of its stockholders to vote on the proposals necessary to complete the mergers. In connection with the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement, the Malone group, which consists of John C. Malone and Leslie Malone, and Expedia Group entered into a Voting Agreement, dated as of April 15, 2019, pursuant to which the Malone group has committed to vote shares of Liberty Expedia common stock representing approximately 32% of the total voting power of the issued and outstanding shares of Liberty Expedia common stock as of April 30, 2019 in favor of the approval of the merger agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby. The voting agreement is described in more detail in "The Voting Agreement" beginning on page 98. Information about the special meeting, the mergers and the other business to be considered by Liberty Expedia stockholders at the special meeting is contained in this proxy statement/prospectus. Any stockholder entitled to attend and vote at the special meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote on such stockholder's behalf. Such proxy need not be a holder of Liberty Expedia common stock. We urge you to read this proxy statement/prospectus and the annexes and documents incorporated by reference carefully. You should also carefully consider the risks that are described in the "Risk Factors" section beginning on page 28.

Your vote is very important regardless of the number of shares of Liberty Expedia common stock that you own. The mergers cannot be completed without the approval of the adoption of the merger agreement by the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the combined voting power of the shares of Liberty Expedia common stock outstanding and entitled to vote at the special meeting, voting together as a single class. A failure to vote your shares, or to provide instructions to your broker, bank or nominee as to how to vote your shares, is the equivalent of a vote against the proposal to approve the adoption of the merger agreement.

Whether or not you plan to attend the special meeting of stockholders, please submit your proxy as soon as possible to make sure that your shares are represented at the meeting.

Very truly yours,

Christopher W. Shean

President and Chief Executive Officer

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc.

