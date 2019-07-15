|
Liberty Expedia : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with business combination transactions
07/15/2019 | 05:05pm EDT
Item 8.01. Other Events.
On April 15, 2019, Expedia Group, Inc. ("Expedia Group" or the "Company") entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of June 5, 2019 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among the Company, LEMS I LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Expedia Group ("Merger LLC"), LEMS II Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Merger LLC ("Merger Sub"), and Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. ("LEXPE"). The Merger Agreement provides for, among other things and subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain specified conditions set forth therein, (i) the merger of Merger Sub with and into LEXPE (the "Merger"), with LEXPE surviving the Merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Merger LLC, and (ii) immediately following the Merger, the merger of LEXPE (as the surviving corporation in the Merger) with and into Merger LLC (the "Upstream Merger", and together with the Merger, the "Combination"), with Merger LLC surviving the Upstream Merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Expedia Group.
On June 26, 2019, a purported shareholder brought an action in the Delaware Court of Chancery against the Company and all current and one former member of the Company's board of directors that seeks class action status on behalf of all of the Company's stockholders. The action, captioned Teamsters Union Local No. 142 Pension Fund v. Barry Diller, et al., Case No. 2019-0494-JTL (the "Action"), alleges, among other things, that the individual defendants wrongfully caused the Company or LEXPE to enter into certain agreements with Mr. Diller, the Company's Executive Chairman, in connection with the proposed Combination. While plaintiff has not sought to block the closing of the Combination, the Action seeks to undo certain aspects of those agreements, including by seeking an order converting high vote Class B common stock of Expedia Group transferred to or acquired by Mr. Diller under the terms of those agreements into low vote common stock of Expedia Group.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "plan," "target," "goal," "believes," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import or future or conditional verbs such as will, may, might, should, would, could, or similar variations. Similarly, statements herein that describe the proposed transaction, including its financial and operational impact, and other statements of the parties' or management's plans, expectations, objectives, projections, beliefs, intentions, goals, and statements about the benefits of the proposed transaction, the expected timing of completion of the proposed transaction, and other statements that are not historical facts are also forward-looking statements. It is uncertain whether any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what impact they will have on the results of operations and financial condition of the combined companies or the price of Expedia Group or LEXPE stock. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the parties' control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the unpredictability of the commercial success of Expedia Group's or LEXPE's respective businesses or operations; risks related to Expedia Group's or LEXPE's acquisition and integration of acquired businesses; the effects of dispositions of businesses or assets; technological changes and other trends affecting the travel industry; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transactions; competitive responses to the transactions; the ability of the parties to consummate the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all and the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to consummation of the proposed transaction, including, but not limited to, approval by LEXPE's stockholders; the possibility that the transactions may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; the ability of LEXPE and Mr. Diller to consummate the initial exchange transaction; the ability of Expedia Group to implement its plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect to LEXPE's business after the completion of the proposed transaction and realize expected benefits; business disruption following the transaction; the proposed transaction may not be completed on the timeframe expected or at all; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; litigation relating to the transactions and the other risks and important factors contained and identified in the registration statement on Form S- 4 filed by Expedia Group or the definitive proxy statement filed by LEXPE, as well as in Expedia Group's and LEXPE's other filings with the SEC, such as their respective Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, the registration statement on Form S-4 filed by Expedia Group and the proxy statement of LEXPE with respect to the vote of its stockholders to approve the transactions (included as part of the Expedia Group registration statement on Form S-4). As a result of these and other risks, the proposed transaction may not be completed on the timeframe expected or at all.
All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. Neither LEXPE nor Expedia Group assumes any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.
Additional Information
In connection with the proposed transaction, Expedia Group has filed a registration statement on Form S-4, which includes a document that serves as a prospectus of Expedia Group and a proxy statement of LEXPE (the "proxy statement/prospectus"), and each party will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. The proposed transaction involving LEXPE and Expedia Group will be submitted to LEXPE's stockholders for their consideration. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF EXPEDIA GROUP AND LEXPE ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE COMBINATION AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. The proxy statement/prospectus has been sent to LEXPE stockholders. Investors and security holders may obtain these documents free of charge from the SEC's website or from Expedia Group or LEXPE. The documents filed by Expedia Group may be obtained free of charge at Expedia Group's website at www.expediagroup.com or at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or from Expedia Group by contacting Expedia Group's Investor Relations department at
-
679-3759.The documents filed by LEXPE may be obtained free of charge at LEXPE's website at www.libertyexpedia.com or at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or from LEXPE by requesting them by mail at Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc., 12300 Liberty Boulevard, Englewood, Colorado 80112, Attention: Investor Relations, Telephone (844) 795-9468.
Participants in the Solicitation
Expedia Group and LEXPE and their respective directors and executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about Expedia Group's directors and executive officers is available in Expedia Group's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the SEC on February 8, 2019, as amended on Form 10-K/A filed on April 29, 2019, and Expedia Group's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on June 7, 2019. Information about LEXPE's directors and executive officers is available in LEXPE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the SEC on February 8, 2019, as amended on Form 10-K/A filed on April 30, 2019. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, are contained in the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction when they become available. Investors should read the proxy statement/prospectus carefully before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from Expedia Group or LEXPE as indicated above.
No Offer or Solicitation
This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
