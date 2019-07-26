Liberty Expedia : Post-effective amendment to an S-8 filing

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ☐

DEREGISTRATION OF SECURITIES

This Post-Effective Amendment, filed by LEMS I LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the "Company," and formerly, Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("LEXPE")), relates to the following registration statement pertaining to the registration of the shares of LEXPE's Series A common stock, par value $0.01 per share ("Series A Common Stock"), and Series B common stock, par value $0.01 per share ("Series B Common Stock," and together with Series A Common Stock, the "LEXPE Common Stock"), offered under certain employee benefit and equity plans and agreements, originally filed on Form S-8 (the "Registration Statement"):

Shares of Date Originally Filed LEXPE File No. with the SEC Name of Equity Plan or Agreement Common Stock 333-214679 November 17, 2016 Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. Transitional Stock Adjustment Plan 1,332,398 ("TSAP") (Series A Common Stock) November 17, 2016 Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. 2016 Omnibus Incentive Plan 250,000 (Series A Common Stock) November 17, 2016 Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. TSAP 658,620 (Series B Common Stock)

On July 26, 2019, pursuant to that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of April 15, 2019, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of June 5, 2019 (as amended, the "Merger Agreement"), by and among LEXPE, Expedia Group, Inc. ("Parent" or "Expedia Group"), the Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent, and LEMS II Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("Merger Sub"), Merger Sub merged with and into LEXPE (the "Merger"), with LEXPE surviving the Merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Surviving Corporation"), and immediately following the Merger, LEXPE (as the Surviving Corporation) merged with and into the Company (the "Upstream Merger", and together with the Merger, the "Combination"), with the Company surviving the Upstream Merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent. LEXPE Common Stock are no longer publicly outstanding and the shares of LEXPE Common Stock currently represent the right to receive the consideration described in the Merger Agreement.

As a result of the Merger, LEXPE has terminated all offerings of LEXPE Common Stock and any other of its securities pursuant to its existing registration statements, including the Registration Statement. Accordingly, the Company is filing this Post-Effective Amendment to the Registration Statement pursuant to Rule 478 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, to hereby terminate the effectiveness of the Registration Statement, and in accordance with the undertakings made by the Company in the Registration Statement to remove from registration, by means of this Post-Effective Amendment, any of the securities that had been registered but remain unsold at the termination of the offering, the Company hereby removes from registration all such securities, if any. The Registration Statement is hereby amended, as appropriate, to reflect the deregistration of all such securities.