Liberty Health Sciences Announces Two Additions to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high quality cannabis, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian McKinnon and John Hick to its Board of Directors. Mr. McKinnon will assume the role of Chairman of the Board. Vic Neufeld and John Cervini, who had previously announced they would resign from the Company's Board of Directors as of January 31, 2019, accelerated their resignations to be effective January 18, 2019, and Mr. Hick's and Mr. McKinnon's appointments are both effective as of such date.

"Following an extensive search for qualified, independent board candidates, we are very excited to welcome Ian and John to our Board," said George Scorsis, CEO of Liberty Health Sciences. "These additions underscore our commitment to strengthening our corporate governance by enhancing the independence at the Board level. We look forward to working with Ian and John and believe they possess the necessary skills and expertise to support the next stage of Liberty's growth, which includes the anticipated completion of our state-of-the-art Liberty 360 processing and production facility, the significant expansion of our workforce and the planned opening of more than 30 dispensaries throughout Florida, Ohio and potentially other markets in the U.S. throughout 2019."

Mr. Hick is a seasoned leader and independent corporate director, who has been at the helm of several different companies and has his own private consulting company. Previously, Mr. Hick was on the board of First Uranium and served as Lead Independent Director from May 2010 to September 2012 during its restructuring. He was President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Medoro Resources Ltd. from October 2009 to September 2010. Prior thereto, he held senior management and/or director positions with a number of publicly listed companies, mainly in the mining sector. Currently, Mr. Hick serves as a director of Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Ltd., Eurotin Inc., LSC Lithium Corp., Mako Mining Corp., Quebec Precious Metals Corp., Samco Gold Ltd., and Sphinx Resources Ltd. Mr. Hick holds a BA from the University of Toronto, an LLB from the University of Ottawa and was called to the Bar of Ontario in 1978.

Mr. McKinnon is an experienced CEO and independent board member with more than 30 years of experience leading international technology companies. Between 1995 and 2007, Mr. McKinnon was President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Promis Systems Corporation Ltd. and Certicom Corp. Previously, he was a member of the Board of Directors of TSX listed Constellation Software Inc., TSX/Nasdaq listed Smart Technologies and Allstream, in addition to Adeptron and Vendtek Systems. He currently sits on the boards of TSX/Nasdaq listed Quarterhill and is chair of privately owned Messagepoint. Mr. McKinnon holds an Honors B.A. from McMaster University and attended the INSEAD Advanced Management Program.

