Liberty Latin America Schedules Investor Call for Third Quarter 2018 Results

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or the “Company”)
(NASDAQ: LILA, LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) today announced plans to release
its third quarter 2018 results on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 after
Nasdaq market close. You are invited to participate in its Investor
Call, which will begin the following day at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard
Time) on Thursday, November 8, 2018. During the call, management will
discuss the Company’s results and business, and may provide
forward-looking information. Please dial in using the information
provided below, at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.
|
|
|
Domestic
|
|
|
|
|
888 205 6786
|
|
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
+1 323 794 2558
|
|
|
Conference Passcode
|
|
|
|
|
648058
In addition to the dial-in teleconference, a summary investor
presentation and listen-only webcast will be available within the
Investor Relations section of www.lla.com.
The webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the
Company’s website for at least 75 days.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America is a leading telecommunications company operating
in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the
consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil, BTC and Cabletica. The
communications and entertainment services that we offer to our
residential and business customers in the region include digital video,
broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products
and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting
and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with
customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international
companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America
operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that
connects over 40 markets in the region.
Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which
are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols "LILA"
(Class A) and "LILAK" (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol
"LILAB" (Class B).
For more information, please visit www.lla.com.
