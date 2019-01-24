Liberty SBF : Hires CRE Pro DJ Kurtze as National Director of Originations

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty SBF (www.LibertySBF.com) is proud to announce that it has hired DJ Kurtze as National Director of Originations to oversee its team of sales professionals across the country. Liberty SBF provides high leverage, fixed-rate SBA and Conventional financing to owners of industrial, flex, office, self-storage, retail, hotel and healthcare properties. Mr. Kurtze will help Liberty SBF continue to meet increasing demand for the company's quality lending services and quick closings.

Last year, Liberty SBF had tremendous success with its 90% LTV loan for owner-user commercial properties. Many of Liberty SBF's customers are participating in the new economy investing in last mile warehousing and distribution facilities driven by growth in ecommerce and the "Amazon effect." The company also sees prospects in the healthcare industry across the country. These market factors along with a rising rate environment has intensified the demand for the company's fixed-rate SBA 504, Conventional and Bridge loans.

Mr. Kurtze will manage Liberty SBF's sales efforts as the company continues to increase its originations team and pushes into new markets in 2019.

Mr. Kurtze comes to Liberty SBF after a long career at Wells Fargo Bank where he oversaw a team that managed a $600MM business banking portfolio. Before that he spent five years managing the largest business development team in Pacific Midwest Business Banking division for the bank, which produced over $500MM in new loan production during his tenure. Mr. Kurtze graduated from Fresno Pacific University with a bachelor's degree in business management.

He is also very active in the community volunteering his time for local non-profits and sitting on the board of the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco, CA. Mr. Kurtze lives in Walnut Creek, CA with his wife and two daughters.

About Liberty SBF

Liberty SBF is one of the most innovative commercial lending and servicing platforms in the industry and is financed by some of the nation's leading private equity firms, including Exigent Alternative Capital and Mainline Investment Partners. Liberty SBF encourages brokers and lenders to call (213) 297-5705, email dkurtze@i.libertysbf.com or visit www.LibertySBF.com to inquire about its commercial real estate loan programs.

