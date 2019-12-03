Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Liberty Science Center : Receives $10 Million Gift–Its Largest-Ever–from U.S. Congressman Frank J. Guarini and $5 Million Match for World-class SciTech Scity Innovation Campus in Jersey City

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 12:08pm EST

30-Acre Campus Being Developed By LSC Includes Science and Technology Business Incubator, Laboratories, Conference Center, 5-Acre Public Commons, Scholars Village, and Science-Focused Public School

SciTech Scity, Liberty Science Center’s planned campus to launch and grow dozens of world-changing science and technology companies and reimagine K-12 science education, received a major boost last night when Paul Hoffman, LSC President and CEO, announced a gift of $10 million from distinguished philanthropist, statesman, and real estate developer Frank J. Guarini.

The donation from Guarini, the deeply respected former U.S. Representative and New Jersey State Senator, is the largest ever to the Center. The generous gift has been matched 50 cents on the dollar by a $5 million pledge from LSC Co-Chair David Barry on behalf of himself and other Jersey City developers. The $15 million in new investment—on top of financial support from founding corporate sponsors EY and Verizon, Joe and Millie Williams, and other philanthropists, and 12.5 acres of land donated by Jersey City and valued at $18 million—puts the first phase of SciTech Scity on a path to open in late 2022. The 30-acre SciTech Scity campus includes Liberty Science Center and will be named the Frank J. Guarini Innovation Campus.

“Many of us believe that the renaissance of Jersey City began with Frank Guarini’s visionary work,” said Hoffman. “As a real estate leader, political leader, and businessman, Frank has fostered Jersey City’s success with intelligence, integrity, humor, and elegance. His $10 million gift to SciTech Scity will ensure that Jersey City has a bright future as a world-class center for innovation.”

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, who led the city’s efforts to donate the land for SciTech Scity, added, “I have had the honor of knowing Frank for many years. By making this historic gift to Liberty Science Center for SciTech Scity, Frank’s generosity will help so many people as it solidifies Jersey City’s future as a hub for science and technology innovators, educators and entrepreneurs.”

Added Hoffman, “David Barry has been an inspirational board chair of Liberty Science Center and an innovative real estate developer in Jersey City. He’s been a friend and mentor to me and LSC, and the $5 million pledge on behalf of himself and other developers brings SciTech Scity closer to reality.”

SciTech Scity is a “City of Tomorrow” where companies and researchers test—and residents and visitors experience—new high-tech products and services before they come to market. “The Frank J. Guarini Innovation Campus will bring together entrepreneurs, scientists, academics, students, and other thinkers and doers who share Alan Kay’s prescription that the best way to predict the future is to invent it,” said Hoffman.

The first phase of SciTech Scity includes Liberty Science Center and the following new construction:

  • Edge Works: A central location for innovation comprising two distinct hubs. The Works will be a fabrication lab, research and development labs, offices, and co-working space for start-ups and entrepreneurs. The Co-Creation Center will be a state-of-the-art conference center and tech exhibition gallery;
  • Scholars Village: Residential housing for innovators, scientists, entrepreneurs, STEM graduate students, and families who desire to be a part of the SciTech Scity community;
  • Public Commons: Five-acre outdoor park with activations that encourage exploration, creativity, collaboration, and innovation. An events plaza for concerts, farmers markets, art exhibitions, and food-truck festivals; a playful boardwalk that breaks through buildings; greenhouses; interactive water features; and a 40-foot-tall iconic art installation.

Subsequent phases of SciTech Scity will include expanded incubation facilities, a science-focused public school, and other facilities to drive STEM innovation and job creation.

“Technology entrepreneurship is at the heart of the transformative age we are living in,” said Michael J. Inserra, Americas Deputy Managing Partner of EY, one of SciTech Scity’s founding corporate sponsors. “The strong leadership and ambitious plans for Liberty Science Center and SciTech Scity are perfectly aligned to our focus on driving innovation and building a better working world. So, we are excited to bring EY’s energy to this cutting-edge effort which, ultimately, is about inventing the future.”

Added Matthew Ellis, CFO of Verizon, a founding corporate sponsor of SciTech Scity: “Emerging technologies like virtual reality, 3D design and 5G communications are changing how we live, work and play in ways never imagined before. As with all transformative innovations, they started with an idea that was then researched, nurtured and developed. That is what SciTech Scity aims to champion, and it's complementary to Verizon’s mission to enhance digital inclusion in local communities around the world to address barriers and enable connectivity to those who need it most. We are excited to partner with Liberty Science Center on this far-reaching initiative.”

The historic $10 million gift from Guarini to SciTech Scity was announced at “The Genius of New Jersey,” LSC’s inaugural celebration of the state’s most creative minds in applied science, at which Hoffman paid tribute to the Jersey City native.

DEVCO, led by Christopher Paladino, is the master developer of SciTech Scity; Erikjan Vermeulen of Concrete in Amsterdam serves as the design architect; and Neil Porter at Gustafson Porter Bowman in London is the landscape architect.

About Liberty Science Center

Liberty Science Center (LSC.org) is a 300,000-square-foot nonprofit learning center located in Liberty State Park on the Jersey City bank of the Hudson near the Statue of Liberty. Dedicated to inspiring the next generation of scientists and engineers and bringing the power, promise, and pure fun of science and technology to learners of all ages, Liberty Science Center houses the largest planetarium in the Western Hemisphere, 12 museum exhibition halls, a live animal collection with 110 species, giant aquariums, a 3D theater, live simulcast surgeries, a tornado-force wind simulator, K-12 classrooms and labs, and teacher-development programs. More than 250,000 students visit the Science Center each year, and tens of thousands more participate in the Center’s off-site and online programs. Welcoming more than 750,000 visitors annually, LSC is the largest interactive science center in the NYC-NJ metropolitan area.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:44pDESERT FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION : Awards More Than $150,000 in Non-Profit Grants
BU
12:43pBILBY : Visit of His Majesty the King of Sweden to India (2-6 December 2019)
PU
12:42pION BEAM APPLICATIONS : IBA SA - Update following capital increase dated 03 December 2019
AQ
12:41pCERNER : AWS Work to Reduce Patient Re-Admissions and Time Spent Documenting Patient Visits
AQ
12:41pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of AK Steel Holding Corporation
PR
12:41pPOLARIS : Assembles Elite Rodeo Athletes to Inaugurate Team RANGER Ahead of 2019 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo
BU
12:40pBOOSTHEAT : Boostheat exceeds first target of 200 boostheat.20 orders ahead of initial deadline
AN
12:40pVONOVIA SE : Swedish Shareholders' Association recommends its members to accept Vonovia's offer
EQ
12:39pSP Energy Networks and ERMCO Partner to Help Meet UK Net Zero Ambitions
BU
12:38pSOMFY : Minutes of the 2019 extraordinary general meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2EXOR N.V. : Exor Buys Controlling Stake in La Repubblica Publisher GEDI
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : OMV Agrees Partnership With Microsoft To Boost Digitization
4PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN'S ONECONNECT LAUNCHES UP TO $504 MILLION U.S. IPO IN DOWN ROUND..
5ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF raises 1.25 billion euros at 30 years as part of its EMTN ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group