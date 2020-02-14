Liberty Star Geoscientific Reports available on LBSR.us

Liberty Star Minerals

TUCSON, AZ-(Feb 14)-Liberty Star Minerals ('Liberty Star' or the 'Company') (OTCPK: LBSR) today announced that that three new geoscientific reports are available to registered viewers through the Liberty Star website, LBSR.us.

The Geoscientific Reports page states 'Liberty Star's three latest in- depth reports bringing together years of data compilation over the Hay Mountain Project for copper - gold - molybdenum in Cochise County, Arizona. Ground & airborne studies indicate the potential for a large sediment and porphyry hosted copper, gold, and moly ore body of the same type as the nearby Bisbee deposit and other commercially important ore bodies throughout southeast Arizona.' Registration is required to view the three read only PDFs.

Summary of the three reports:

Biogeochemistry of the Hay Mountain Project, Tombstone District, Arizona - Prepared by Pim van Geffen, Vancouver Geochemistry - In this 17 page report Dr. van Geffen analyzes the quality and efficacy of 750 vegetation samples and revisits the SRK technical report to assess the Company's proposed conclusions regarding the presence of a buried porphyry copper and related mineralization in the Project area.

Report on 3D ZTEM™ & 3D Magnetic Inversion Results - Prepared by Jean M. Legault, Geotech Ltd. - Geotech's Chief Geophysicist Jean M. Legault brings his Company's latest technological tools to revisit the 2013 airborne with geophysical sensors survey over the Hay Mountain Project. ZTEM & aeromagnetic data was collected and has been subjected to numerous interpretive analyses in the years since. Since 2013 the technology has substantially improved, greatly enhancing the utility of ZTEM analytical tools. In November 2019 Liberty Star requested the performance of a 3D ZTEM inversion and a 3D magnetization vector inversion (MVI). This 51 page report 'summarizes the re-interpretation and targeting results for porphyry base and precious metal mineralization within the Hay Mountain Project area on the basis of the newly obtained 3D ZTEM and 3D MVI inversion results.'

Liberty Star Geophysical Review / Integrated 3-D Model - Prepared by Alan King, Geoscience North - Alan King's 30 page report discusses a fully integrated 3D model using the Geotech 2019 report, the van Geffen biogeochemical analysis and existing geological mapping data with a recommendation to drill test indicated targets.

States CEO Brett Gross, 'The reports are clear: the Hay Mountain Project has the markings of a large, buried copper mineralized zone that should be investigated further by drilling. The publication of these three reports, the acquisition of critical area MEP lands, and bringing new experts to our board of directors fulfills essential goals that will bring the Hay Mountain Project closer to drilling and development.'

Forward Looking Statements Some statements in this release may be 'forward-looking statements' for the purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'continue' or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2019, as updated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is not responsible for updating the information contained in this update release beyond the published date, or for changes made to this document by wire services or Internet services. Risk factors for our company are set out in our 10-K and other periodic filings with the SEC on EDGAR (ref. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals, Corp.).

