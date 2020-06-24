Liberty Star Minerals (LBSR: OTCPK) Adds 400 Acres of Federal Lode Claims To Its Hay Mountain Project Near Tombstone Arizona

Jun 24, 2020

TUCSON, AZ-(Jun 24, 2020)-Liberty Star Minerals ('Liberty Star' or the 'Company') (OTCPK: LBSR) is pleased to announce the completion of staking an additional 400 acres of Federal Lode Claims adjacent to the Company's Hay Mountain Project for porphyry copper, gold and moly in Cochise County, Arizona.

CEO Brett Gross states: 'This addition to Liberty Star's mineral claims effectively closes all potential competitors' opportunity to take a State or Federal mineral interest inside the Company's now 14053.77 acre contiguous State and Federal mineral estate. This is a milestone we have been working toward since early 2019. This action solidifies the Company's position for discussions with potential development partners.'

CEO/President

Liberty Star Minerals

