Liberty Star Minerals (LBSR: OTCPK) Adds 400 Acres of Federal Lode Claims To Its Hay Mountain Project Near Tombstone Arizona

06/24/2020 | 10:26am EDT

Jun 24, 2020
Liberty Star Minerals
LBSR: OTC Markets
http://www.lbsr.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TUCSON, AZ-(Jun 24, 2020)-Liberty Star Minerals ('Liberty Star' or the 'Company') (OTCPK: LBSR) is pleased to announce the completion of staking an additional 400 acres of Federal Lode Claims adjacent to the Company's Hay Mountain Project for porphyry copper, gold and moly in Cochise County, Arizona.

CEO Brett Gross states: 'This addition to Liberty Star's mineral claims effectively closes all potential competitors' opportunity to take a State or Federal mineral interest inside the Company's now 14053.77 acre contiguous State and Federal mineral estate. This is a milestone we have been working toward since early 2019. This action solidifies the Company's position for discussions with potential development partners.'

'Brett I. Gross' Brett I. Gross
CEO/President
Liberty Star Minerals

Visit lbsr.us for more about Liberty Star Minerals & the Hay Mountain Project, including images, maps and technical reports

Follow Liberty Star Minerals on Agoracom, Facebook , LinkedIn & Twitter@LibertyStarLBSR

Forward Looking Statements Some statements in this release may be 'forward-looking statements' for the purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'continue' or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2020, as updated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is not responsible for updating the information contained in this update release beyond the published date, or for changes made to this document by wire services or Internet services. Risk factors for our company are set out in our 10-K and other periodic filings with the SEC on EDGAR (ref. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals, Corp.).

Contact:
Liberty Star Minerals
Tracy Myers Investor Relations
520-425-1433 info@lbsr.us

Disclaimer

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corporation published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 14:23:40 UTC
