Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Liberty Tax to Provide Immediate Relief for Federal Workers Furloughed or Working Without Pay Due to Government Shutdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 06:31am EST

Pre-approved Easy Advance Of $500 and Tax Preparation Fee Discount

Liberty Tax, Inc. (OTC PINK: TAXA) today expanded its Easy Advance* program to offer Federal government workers furloughed or working without pay due to the government shutdown access to an immediate tax refund advance of $500 with no interest or fees if they have an expected net Federal tax refund of at least $1,001**. In addition, Liberty Tax is offering a $25 discount on their tax preparation fee***.

Liberty Tax customers affected by the government shutdown who apply for an Easy Advance in any amount will be approved for a minimum advance of $500 without the normal loan approval process, or for a higher amount applied for, if certain underwriting criteria are met.

“Offering furloughed federal workers pre-approved access to this minimum refund advance program is the right thing to do – and we’re honored to help them meet their essential needs and ease some anxiety,” Nicole Ossenfort, CEO of Liberty Tax, said. “Because these funds are typically available within 24 hours of approval, families can have much-needed money in their hands quickly.”

Liberty Tax professionals can also help government workers furloughed or working without pay due to the government shutdown understand tax reform and the changes the new tax law may have for their tax return, tax deductions, and tax credits. Liberty Tax is trusted by millions for its accurate tax preparation and its promise to get taxpayers the lowest tax liability or the biggest refund to which they are entitled.

The partial government shutdown, the longest in history, has left some 800,000 federal workers without paychecks. Many federal government workers have said they live paycheck-to-paycheck, and they are concerned about how to pay their mortgage and other monthly bills. The Easy Advance can be the perfect solution to help eligible families fill the gap.

“Every year, new and returning Liberty Tax customers choose the Easy Advance because it gives them quicker access to money they need, and the partial federal government shutdown expands this option to an even larger community,” Ossenfort said.

*An Easy Advance is a loan secured by and paid back with your tax refund and is offered by Republic Bank & Trust Company, member FDIC, to eligible taxpayers. Loan amount options are based on your expected Federal refund less authorized fees. If approved for an Easy Advance, a Finance Charge may apply depending on your loan amount. Easy Advance proceeds are typically available within 24 hours of IRS acceptance of tax return or within 24 hours for those filing before the IRS start date however, if direct deposit is selected it may take additional time for your financial institution to post the funds to your account. Visit your Liberty Tax office to learn about the cost, timing and availability of all filing and product options. Valid at participating locations. Valid Jan. 21-Feb. 28, 2019.

**To qualify for an Easy Advance, expected 2018 Federal tax refund must be at least $1,001 after any authorized fees are deducted. Easy Advance amounts of $500 to $6,250 could be available, depending on the expected refund amount less authorized fees. If customer chooses to apply for a loan of $2,500 or more, a Finance Charge will apply if approved. Applicant must be over 18 years of age, have a physical address in the U.S., present acceptable collateral of a sufficient expected federal refund minus authorized fees, and Federal furlough or required work without current pay must be verifiable.

***Application for an Easy Advance not required to get discount on tax preparation fee.

About Liberty Tax, Inc.

Founded in 1997, Liberty Tax, Inc. (OTC PINK: TAXA) is the parent company of Liberty Tax Service. Last year in the U.S. and Canada, Liberty Tax prepared approximately two million individual income tax returns in more than 3,500 offices and online. Liberty Tax's online services are available through Liberty Tax Online, eSmart Tax, and DIY Tax and are all backed by the tax professionals at Liberty Tax locations and its nationwide network of seasonal tax preparers. Liberty Tax supports local communities through fundraising and contributes as a national sponsor to many charitable causes. For more information, visit the Liberty Tax website and follow Liberty Tax on Twitter and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:58aSJW : Maine Water Company Voluntarily Withdraws its Application for Reorganization in Maine to Align with Regulatory Approach in Connecticut in Connection with Proposed Merger of SJW Group and Connecticut Water
BU
06:57aRussia says oil price war with U.S. would be too costly
RE
06:56aXIAOMI : foldable phone concept looks incredible in new teaser video
AQ
06:56aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy Sport pops up online ahead of launch
AQ
06:56aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy S10 Plus leak shows possible dual selfie cameras
AQ
06:56aUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Reports 2018 Results, Announces 2019 Outlook
PR
06:56aAECOM : selected by AWE plc to deliver key project as part of the U.K.'s nuclear deterrence program
BU
06:56aIPHONE XS SIM-FREE PRICES SLASHED : 256GB storage for the price of 64GB
AQ
06:56aSIMON : Property Group Announces That Richard S. Sokolov To Serve As Vice Chairman
PR
06:56aTELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Reports Fourth Quarter Results
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML HOLDING : ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
2METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : shares crash as risky mortgage bets raise cash call fears
3WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
4ANTOFAGASTA : ANTOFAGASTA : Copper, Gold Production Hit Top of Guidance in 2018
5BAIDU : BAIDU : China's Baidu pledges to improve search service after complaint

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.