Liberty Tax to Provide Immediate Relief for Federal Workers Furloughed or Working Without Pay Due to Government Shutdown

Pre-approved Easy Advance Of $500 and Tax Preparation Fee Discount

Liberty Tax, Inc. (OTC PINK: TAXA) today expanded its Easy Advance* program to offer Federal government workers furloughed or working without pay due to the government shutdown access to an immediate tax refund advance of $500 with no interest or fees if they have an expected net Federal tax refund of at least $1,001**. In addition, Liberty Tax is offering a $25 discount on their tax preparation fee***.

Liberty Tax customers affected by the government shutdown who apply for an Easy Advance in any amount will be approved for a minimum advance of $500 without the normal loan approval process, or for a higher amount applied for, if certain underwriting criteria are met.

“Offering furloughed federal workers pre-approved access to this minimum refund advance program is the right thing to do – and we’re honored to help them meet their essential needs and ease some anxiety,” Nicole Ossenfort, CEO of Liberty Tax, said. “Because these funds are typically available within 24 hours of approval, families can have much-needed money in their hands quickly.”

Liberty Tax professionals can also help government workers furloughed or working without pay due to the government shutdown understand tax reform and the changes the new tax law may have for their tax return, tax deductions, and tax credits. Liberty Tax is trusted by millions for its accurate tax preparation and its promise to get taxpayers the lowest tax liability or the biggest refund to which they are entitled.

The partial government shutdown, the longest in history, has left some 800,000 federal workers without paychecks. Many federal government workers have said they live paycheck-to-paycheck, and they are concerned about how to pay their mortgage and other monthly bills. The Easy Advance can be the perfect solution to help eligible families fill the gap.

“Every year, new and returning Liberty Tax customers choose the Easy Advance because it gives them quicker access to money they need, and the partial federal government shutdown expands this option to an even larger community,” Ossenfort said.

*An Easy Advance is a loan secured by and paid back with your tax refund and is offered by Republic Bank & Trust Company, member FDIC, to eligible taxpayers. Loan amount options are based on your expected Federal refund less authorized fees. If approved for an Easy Advance, a Finance Charge may apply depending on your loan amount. Easy Advance proceeds are typically available within 24 hours of IRS acceptance of tax return or within 24 hours for those filing before the IRS start date however, if direct deposit is selected it may take additional time for your financial institution to post the funds to your account. Visit your Liberty Tax office to learn about the cost, timing and availability of all filing and product options. Valid at participating locations. Valid Jan. 21-Feb. 28, 2019.

**To qualify for an Easy Advance, expected 2018 Federal tax refund must be at least $1,001 after any authorized fees are deducted. Easy Advance amounts of $500 to $6,250 could be available, depending on the expected refund amount less authorized fees. If customer chooses to apply for a loan of $2,500 or more, a Finance Charge will apply if approved. Applicant must be over 18 years of age, have a physical address in the U.S., present acceptable collateral of a sufficient expected federal refund minus authorized fees, and Federal furlough or required work without current pay must be verifiable.

***Application for an Easy Advance not required to get discount on tax preparation fee.

About Liberty Tax, Inc.

Founded in 1997, Liberty Tax, Inc. (OTC PINK: TAXA) is the parent company of Liberty Tax Service. Last year in the U.S. and Canada, Liberty Tax prepared approximately two million individual income tax returns in more than 3,500 offices and online. Liberty Tax's online services are available through Liberty Tax Online, eSmart Tax, and DIY Tax and are all backed by the tax professionals at Liberty Tax locations and its nationwide network of seasonal tax preparers. Liberty Tax supports local communities through fundraising and contributes as a national sponsor to many charitable causes. For more information, visit the Liberty Tax website and follow Liberty Tax on Twitter and Facebook.

