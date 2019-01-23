Liberty Tax to Provide Immediate Relief for Federal Workers Furloughed or Working Without Pay Due to Government Shutdown

Liberty Tax, Inc. (OTC PINK: TAXA) today expanded its Easy Advance*
program to offer Federal government workers furloughed or working
without pay due to the government shutdown access to an immediate tax
refund advance of $500 with no interest or fees if they have an expected
net Federal tax refund of at least $1,001**. In addition, Liberty Tax is
offering a $25 discount on their tax preparation fee***.
Liberty Tax customers affected by the government shutdown who apply for
an Easy Advance in any amount will be approved for a minimum advance of
$500 without the normal loan approval process, or for a higher amount
applied for, if certain underwriting criteria are met.
“Offering furloughed federal workers pre-approved access to this minimum
refund advance program is the right thing to do – and we’re honored to
help them meet their essential needs and ease some anxiety,” Nicole
Ossenfort, CEO of Liberty Tax, said. “Because these funds are typically
available within 24 hours of approval, families can have much-needed
money in their hands quickly.”
Liberty Tax professionals can also help government workers furloughed or
working without pay due to the government shutdown understand tax reform
and the changes the new tax law may have for their tax return, tax
deductions, and tax credits. Liberty Tax is trusted by millions for its
accurate tax preparation and its promise to get taxpayers the lowest tax
liability or the biggest refund to which they are entitled.
The partial government shutdown, the longest in history, has left some
800,000 federal workers without paychecks. Many federal government
workers have said they live paycheck-to-paycheck, and they are concerned
about how to pay their mortgage and other monthly bills. The Easy
Advance can be the perfect solution to help eligible families fill the
gap.
“Every year, new and returning Liberty Tax customers choose the Easy
Advance because it gives them quicker access to money they need, and the
partial federal government shutdown expands this option to an even
larger community,” Ossenfort said.
*An Easy Advance is a loan secured by and paid back with your tax refund
and is offered by Republic Bank & Trust Company, member FDIC, to
eligible taxpayers. Loan amount options are based on your expected
Federal refund less authorized fees. If approved for an Easy Advance, a
Finance Charge may apply depending on your loan amount. Easy Advance
proceeds are typically available within 24 hours of IRS acceptance of
tax return or within 24 hours for those filing before the IRS start date
however, if direct deposit is selected it may take additional time for
your financial institution to post the funds to your account. Visit your
Liberty Tax office to learn about the cost, timing and availability of
all filing and product options. Valid at participating locations. Valid
Jan. 21-Feb. 28, 2019.
**To qualify for an Easy Advance, expected 2018 Federal tax refund must
be at least $1,001 after any authorized fees are deducted. Easy Advance
amounts of $500 to $6,250 could be available, depending on the expected
refund amount less authorized fees. If customer chooses to apply for a
loan of $2,500 or more, a Finance Charge will apply if approved.
Applicant must be over 18 years of age, have a physical address in the
U.S., present acceptable collateral of a sufficient expected federal
refund minus authorized fees, and Federal furlough or required work
without current pay must be verifiable.
***Application for an Easy Advance not required to get discount on tax
preparation fee.
About Liberty Tax, Inc.
Founded in 1997, Liberty Tax, Inc. (OTC PINK: TAXA) is the parent
company of Liberty Tax Service. Last year in the U.S. and Canada,
Liberty Tax prepared approximately two million individual income tax
returns in more than 3,500 offices and online. Liberty Tax's online
services are available through Liberty
Tax Online, eSmart
Tax, and DIY
Tax and are all backed by the tax professionals at Liberty Tax
locations and its nationwide network of seasonal tax preparers. Liberty
Tax supports local communities through fundraising and contributes as a
national sponsor to many charitable causes. For more information, visit
the Liberty
Tax website and follow Liberty Tax on Twitter
and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005158/en/