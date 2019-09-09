Libre Wireless Technologies Powers Hansong's Revolutionary Miniature Wireless Audio/Voice/IoT Device Featuring Amazon Alexa Built-in

Libre Wireless Technologies, Inc., a leading embedded Wireless Voice/AI solutions provider, today announced their industry leading “MAVID” low power mic-to-cloud platform is powering a revolutionary new miniature portable speaker and voice assistant. The product, designated the “Microdot XS,” is a full featured WiFi/Bluetooth audio speaker with a no compromise far field voice interface featuring Amazon Alexa Built-In.

The MAVID device, a single chip mic-to-cloud solution measuring only 13.5mm square, enabled Hansong Technology to create this entirely new category of personal, portable battery powered miniature voice-enabled product. The Microdot XS is about the size of a golf ball yet has all the advanced features of full size WiFi audio speakers. The miniature size and long battery life means consumers can take great audio and Alexa capabilities with them everywhere. This includes on-the-go for a truly mobile and uncompromised “Alexa with you everywhere” experience. This is achieved by using the device's unique ability to connect to your mobile phone hotspot while maintaining special low power connections for extended voice assistant and music streaming support.

“We are extremely excited about this entirely new category of portable, ultra-low power products enabled by Libre’s MAVID device,” says Helge Kristensen, Vice President at Hansong Technology. “The Microdot XS is the first of several breakthrough portable and wearable products we will deliver as we enable entirely new use cases and applications in the exploding AI and IoT markets where voice is becoming a primary new man-machine interface.”

“We are very proud of having developed and delivered MAVID, a revolutionary voice/AI technology product which offers so much unique and differentiating value to our customers,” says Jordan Watters, Chief Executive Officer of Libre Wireless Technologies. “With innovative partners like Hansong Technology, we are excited to see the many unique new miniature, portable and wearable WiFi products that are being created and will lead the market expansion of voice assistant applications.”

The first MAVID-based Hansong Microdot XS product will launch in Q3 2019 in multiple markets including the US, UK, Germany and France, and can be seen at the Amazon booth at IFA Berlin and viewed in Amazon’s partner program press release at Amazon Press Link for Hansong Microdot.

About Hansong Technology

Hansong Technology, a world leader in wireless audio and AI-IoT connectivity and a OEM/ODM manufacturer of high performance, premium audio equipment, such as home theatre Hi-Fi and AV systems, custom installation product, professional audio, wireless technologies and commercial products including AI voice and IoT devices. Our workforce is currently around 1400 full time employees worldwide today. With our strong RD team of 140 engineers covering all disciplines from Electronics and SW/FW to AI and cloud engineering, we have established ourselves as a global leader in technology platforms, empowering brands to enter into the future of Voice, AI and IoT connectivity. Hansong is continuing to push the boundaries in IoT, Voice, AI and Cloud technologies.

About Libre Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Libre Wireless Technologies is a leading provider of WiFi and Wireless technologies for IoT, media streaming, voice interface and AI applications. Libre delivers comprehensive embedded hardware and software SDK solutions that are scalable across ecosystems, features, power and price. Libre offers a range of approved and certified electronic modules and devices along with extensive software that can manage virtually all aspects of system, voice, connectivity and cloud features. Libre offers the world’s smallest, lowest power complete mic-to-cloud voice/AI solutions in single devices enabling all new portable, wearable, CE and industrial applications. The Libre solutions provide ODM’s, CE Brands and commercial product designers the most complete, flexible and ecosystem leading technology available for fastest time to market and superior product differentiation.

