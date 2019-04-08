LibreMax Capital Establishes CAVU Investment Partners

LibreMax Capital, LLC (“LibreMax”), an asset management firm
specializing in structured products and corporate credit, today
announced the establishment of CAVU Investment Partners, LLC (“CAVU”).
This new entity, formed in partnership with international investment
management firm TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. (“TowerBrook”), will
invest in the equity tranches of new issue collateralized loan
obligations (“CLOs”) managed by Trimaran Advisors, LLC (“Trimaran”), the
CLO management platform of LibreMax. David Moffitt, Head of Tactical
Opportunity Investing and CLO Management at LibreMax and President of
Trimaran will serve as President of CAVU.
Under the terms of the partnership, TowerBrook has made a substantial
commitment to CAVU to support multiple Trimaran CLOs. CAVU is expected
to begin investing in the second quarter of 2019 and can continue making
investments for five to seven years.
Mr. Moffitt said, “We are pleased to partner with TowerBrook to form
CAVU, which we believe will allow us to better access the capital
markets and scale the Trimaran platform, while generating attractive
returns for our investors. Our ability to come to market with dedicated
equity will provide our debt investors increased flexibility and greater
certainty of execution.”
“We have a longstanding relationship with LibreMax and we are delighted
to form this strategic partnership to help scale the Trimaran platform
over the long-term,” said Jonathan Bilzin, Managing Director of
TowerBrook.
The investment was made through the TowerBrook Structured Opportunities
Fund (TSO), which was established in 2015 to back great management teams
and businesses at the inflection point of growth and change where
traditional control-oriented attributes may not apply.
LibreMax acquired Trimaran in December 2018. Trimaran currently manages
six CLOs with approximately $3 billion of assets under management.
About LibreMax Capital
Founded in 2010, LibreMax Capital, LLC is a New York-based asset
management firm specializing in structured products and corporate credit
with $6.3 billion of assets under management.
About TowerBrook
TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. is an investment management firm with
in excess of $12.4 billion under management and a history of creating
value for investors. The firm is co-headquartered in New York and London
and focuses on making investments in companies headquartered in North
America and Europe. TowerBrook’s private equity strategy primarily
pursues control-oriented investments in large and mid-market companies,
principally on a proprietary basis and often in situations characterised
by complexity. TowerBrook’s structured opportunities strategy invests in
transactions incorporating contractual downside protection or where
traditional control-oriented attributes may not apply. TowerBrook is a
certified B Corporation. B Corporation certification is administered by
the non-profit B Lab organisation and is awarded to companies that
demonstrate leadership in their commitment to environmental, social and
governance (ESG) standards and responsible business practices.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005703/en/